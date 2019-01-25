4 Ways the U.S. Government Shutdown is Menacing Bitcoin and the Crypto Market

By CCN.com: The U.S. government shutdown has entered its 35th day. For five weeks, many industries have been paralyzed and federal workers are living on food stamps and soylent.

It’s almost incomprehensible to anyone living outside the land of the plenty that the majority of its population lives from paycheck to paycheck. This is still the world’s largest economy, after all.

Biggest economies in the world / https://www.focus-economics.com More

While for some, including Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman, the solution to the shutdown may be obvious, compromise is hardly a word in president Trump’s vocabulary.

