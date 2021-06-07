U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,230.50
    +5.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,610.00
    -6.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,851.75
    +47.50 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,321.90
    +4.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.70
    -0.53 (-0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,901.10
    +2.30 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    27.97
    -0.05 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2188
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5690
    +0.0090 (+0.58%)
     

  • Vix

    16.42
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4169
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3760
    +0.1470 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,636.54
    -2,995.05 (-8.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    908.43
    -79.03 (-8.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,077.22
    +8.18 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,060.24
    +41.00 (+0.14%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus: 'How to invest in crypto and ESG during the volatile summer doldrums'

Keith Bliss joins Jared Blikre to identify opportunities in this unique market environment on Wednesday, 6/9 at 2PM EDT

4 women in engineering discuss harassment, isolation and perseverence

Ron Miller
·6 min read

Women engineers often face workplace and career challenges that their male colleagues don't because they remain a minority in the profession: Depending on how you count, women make up just 13% to 25% of engineering jobs. That inequity leads to a power imbalance, which can lead to toxic working environments.

One of the more infamous and egregious examples is Susan Fowler's experience at Uber. In a blog post in February 2017, she described her boss coming on to her in a company chat channel on her first day on the job. She later wrote a book, "Whistleblower," that described her time at the company in detail.

Fowler's ordeal cast a spotlight on the harassment women engineers have to deal with in the workplace. In a profession that tends to be male-dominated, behavior ranges from blatant examples, like what happened to Fowler, to ongoing daily microaggressions.

Four female engineers spoke with me about their challenges:

  • Tammy Butow, principal software reliability engineer (SRE) at Gremlin

  • Rona Chong, software engineer at Grove Collaborative

  • Ana Medina, senior chaos engineer at Gremlin

  • Yury Roa, SRE technical program manager at ADL Digital Labs in Bogota, Colombia

It's worth noting that Fowler was also an SRE who worked on the same team as Medina (who was later part of a $10 million discrimination lawsuit against Uber). It shows just how small of a world we are talking about. While not everyone faced that level of harassment, they each described daily challenges, some of which wore them down. But they also showed a strong determination to overcome whatever obstacles came their way.

Feeling isolated

One of the primary issues these women faced throughout their careers is a feeling of isolation due to their underrepresentation. They say that can sometimes lead to self-doubt and an inkling that you don't belong that can be difficult to overcome. Medina says that there have been times when, intentionally or not, male engineers made her feel unwelcome.

"One part that was really hard for me was those microaggressions on a daily basis, and that affects your work ethic, wanting to show up, wanting to try your best. And not only does that damage your own self-esteem, but your esteem [in terms of] growing as an engineer," Medina explained.

Roa says that isolation can lead to impostor syndrome. That's why it's so important to have more women in these roles: to serve as mentors, role models and peers.

"One barrier for us related to being the only woman in the room is that [it can lead to] impostor syndrome because it is common when you are the only woman or one of few, it can be really challenging for us. So we need to gain confidence, and in these cases, it is very important to have role models and leadership that includes women," Roa said.

Chong agrees it is essential to know that others have been in the same position -- and found a way through.

Former Uber engineer says company ignored repeated reports of sexual harassment

"The fact that people talk authentically about their own jobs and challenges and how they've overcome that, that's been really helpful for me to continue seeing myself in the tech industry," she said. "There have been points where I've questioned whether I should leave, but then having that support around you to have people to talk to you personally and see as examples, I think it has really helped me."

Butow described being interviewed for an article early in her career after she won an award for a mobile application she wrote. When the article was published, she was aghast to discover it had been headlined, "Not just another pretty face…"

"I was like, that's the title?! I was so excited to share the article with my mom, and then I wasn't. I spent so much time writing the code and obviously my face had nothing to do with it. ... So there's just little things like that where people call it a paper cut or something like that, but it's just lots of little microaggressions."

Pushing through

In spite of all that, a common thread among these women was a strong desire to show that they have the technical skill to get past these moments of doubt to thrive in their professions.

Butow said she has been battling these kinds of misperceptions since she was a teenager but never let it stop her. "I just tried to not let it bother me, but mostly because I also have a background in skateboarding. It's the same thing, right? You go to a skate park and people would say, 'Oh, can you even do a trick?' and I was like, 'Watch me.' You know, I [would] just do it. ... So a lot of that happens in lots of different types of places in the world and you just have to, I don't know, I just always push through, like I'm just going to do it anyway."

There’s a better way to build your startup

Chong says she doesn't give in to discouraging feelings, adding that having other women to talk to helped push her through those times.

"As much as I like to persevere and I don't like giving up, actually there have been points where I considered quitting, but having visibility into other people's experiences, knowing that you're not the only one who's experienced that, and seeing that they've found better environments for themselves and that they eventually worked through it, and having those people tell you that they believe in you, that probably stopped me from leaving when I [might] have otherwise," she said.

Women helping women

Chong's experience is not unique, but the more diverse your teams are, the more people who come from underrepresented groups can support one another. Butow recruited her at one point, and she says that was a huge moment for her.

"I think that there is a network effect where we know other women and we try to bring them in and we expand on that. So we can kind of create the change or we feel the change we want to see, and we get to make our situation more comfortable," Chong said.

Medina says that she is motivated to help bring Latinx and Black people into tech, with a focus on attracting girls and young women. She has worked with a group called Technolachicas, which produced a series of commercials with the Televisa Foundation. They filmed six videos, three in English and three in Spanish, with the goal of showing young girls how to pursue a STEM career.

"Each commercial talks about how we got our career started with an audience persona of a girl younger than 18, an adult influencer and a parent -- people that are really crucial to the development of anyone under 18," she said. "How is it that these people can actually empower someone to look at STEM and to pursue a career in STEM?"

Butow says it's about lifting people up. "What we're trying to do is sharing our story and hoping to inspire other women. It's super important to have those role models. There's a lot of research that shows that that's actually the most important thing is just visibility of role models that you can relate to," she said.

The ultimate goal? Having enough support in the workplace that they're able to concentrate on being the best engineers they can be -- without all of the obstruction.

On the diversity front, 2020 may prove a tipping point

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft's Windows Virtual Desktop is now Azure Virtual Desktop

    As remote work became the default for many companies during the pandemic, it's maybe no surprise that services like Microsoft's Windows Virtual Desktop, which gives users access to a fully managed Windows 10 desktop experience from virtually anywhere, saw a lot of interest from large enterprises and a new crop of small businesses that suddenly had to find ways to better support their remote workers. "When we first went GA with Windows Virtual Desktop, about a year and a half ago, the world was a very different place," said Kam VedBrat, Microsoft's general manager for Azure Virtual Desktop.

  • ‘The Bachelorette’ Premiere Desperately Wants You to Forget About Chris Harrison

    Andrew Eccles/ABCIf you wondered how The Bachelorette would address longtime host Chris Harrison’s absence during Katie Thurston’s Season 17 premiere Monday night, know this: the show handled it with all the grace of Hannah Brown attempting to give a toast. The Bachelor franchise is still charting its course through a reckoning over its longstanding struggles with diversity and inclusion. Earlier this year, the first Black Bachelor, Matt James, unwittingly selected a winner whose past racist beh

  • George Eustice faces demotion in upcoming reshuffle as Boris Johnson prepares to reward allies

    George Eustice faces demotion in a potential upcoming reshuffle after concerns about his record on animal rights, it has been suggested. Boris Johnson is rumoured to be considering promoting his chief whip, Mark Spencer, into the Environment Secretary role in an upcoming revamp of his top team, leaving Mr Eustice in a more junior role or returning to the Tory back benches. The Environment Secretary is thought to be too close to the farming industry and last year oversaw the issuing of more licen

  • Chloe Kovelesky, youngest to qualify for U.S. Women’s Open, going 'wherever life takes me'

    Her play is as vibrant as her pants and at 14-years-old, the best may be yet to come.

  • Samsung's stretchable electronic 'skin' can detect and display your heartbeat

    Samsung has developed a flexible heart rate monitor with a stretchable display.

  • Twitter restricts accounts in India to comply with government legal request

    Twitter disclosed on Monday that it blocked four accounts in India to comply with a new legal request from the Indian government. The American social network disclosed on Lumen Database, a Harvard University project, that it took action on four accounts -- including those of hip-hop artist L-Fresh the Lion and singer and song-writer Jazzy B -- to comply with a legal request from the Indian government it received over the weekend. The accounts are geo-restricted within India but accessible from outside of the South Asian nation.

  • Strange and surreal Sunday for Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa at Memorial

    The formula was all the same – 18 holes, total scores, even a playoff hole tossed in for good measure – but the final round at the Memorial was not normal.

  • OnePlus Nord N200 will offer 5G and a full HD 90Hz screen for less than $250

    OnePlus has teased the Nord N200, revealing that it will include 5G and a 90Hz display on par with more expensive models.

  • Cathay Pacific given extension to draw down $1 billion government loan

    The bridge loan was part of a $5 billion rescue package led by the Hong Kong government and Cathay's major shareholders Swire Pacific Ltd and Air China Ltd last year to help the airline weather the COVID-19 crisis. Cathay Chief Executive Augustus Tang said in a statement the airline had not yet drawn down on the loan as it adopted a suite of measures to save cash, but the extension would give it more flexibility to manage its liquidity position.

  • ‘Warren Buffett of crypto’ Mike Novogratz sees looming bitcoin price catalysts

    Galaxy Digital founder Mike Novogratz still sees catalysts ahead for bitcoin to regain its footing.

  • Bitcoin's slump opens the door to a tax loophole every investor needs to know

    Here's how to transform your crypto losses into savings.

  • Ethereum and XRP Looking More Attractive as Investors Rush to Exit Bitcoin Funds

    Investors redeemed a net $141 million during the seven days through June 4, the highest weekly total on record, according to CoinShares.

  • Nutrien Shares Surge After Announcement to Boost Potash Output

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s biggest fertilizer company Nutrien Ltd. said it plans to boost its potash production by about half a million metric tons more than it previously expected this year amid strong global demand and just days after rival Mosaic Co. was forced to cut output.The Canadian firm has already sold all of its potash through September based on its original production goals for the year and will require active hiring to boost output across all of its mines, including ramping up its V

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin in Tight $35K-$36K Range; Ether Volumes Still Beating BTC

    Ether’s dominance is at 19.78%, the highest it has been since May 16.

  • Lightspeed Bets $925 Million on M&A to Beef Up E-Commerce Wares

    (Bloomberg) -- Lightspeed POS Inc., a software company catering to the retail and hospitality industries that has emerged as one of Canada’s large tech successes, will spend $925 million on two acquisitions to beef up its e-commerce offerings.The Montreal-based company said Monday that it would pay about $500 million in cash and shares to acquire Ecwid Inc., which helps small companies set up an e-commerce site in a few clicks. Its purchase of NuOrder Inc., for about $425 million, half of it in

  • Deutsche Bank Issues Stark US Inflation Warning, Seeing Economic Parallels to 1940s, 1970s

    Inflation could send the global economy into recession as central banks lose control, according to Deutsche Bank.

  • Bitcoin Suffers Steepest Drop in 10 Days as US Monetary Policy Causes ‘Short-Term Jitters’

    Bitcoin continues its descent amid whispers of U.S. Federal Reserve tapering economic stimulus and China's ongoing pressure on crypto miners.

  • Meme Stock Bulls Take Back Control as Hedge Fund Battle Rages

    Retail investors have wrestled back control of meme stocks while traders are being accused of naked short selling.

  • Gold Rebounds as Dollar Drop Blunts Yellen Inflation Comments

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold headed for a second straight gain, recovering from earlier losses that came after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s comments on interest rates.Gold fell as much as 0.5% earlier after Yellen’s said Sunday that a slightly higher interest-rate environment would be a plus for the U.S. and the Federal Reserve. Higher rates diminish demand for the non-interest-bearing metal. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.3% after dropping 0.5% on Friday.Gold has been hovering arou

  • Tesla Shares Whiplashed as Musk Cans Long-Range Plaid+ Sedan

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. shares shrugged off disappointment from a decision to drop a longer-range version of its high-performance Model S sedan on Monday to end the day higher.The electric-car maker’s shares fell as much as 2.7% in New York after Elon Musk tweeted that the Model S Plaid+ sedan was canceled, but later recovered to close the day up 1% following gains in tech stocks in the last hour of trading. The chief executive officer said there’s “no need” to offer the car because the shorte