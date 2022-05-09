U.S. markets open in 3 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,053.25
    -66.25 (-1.61%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,386.00
    -423.00 (-1.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,454.25
    -241.50 (-1.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,805.90
    -30.70 (-1.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.46
    -2.31 (-2.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,862.10
    -20.70 (-1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    -0.37 (-1.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0541
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1230
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.34
    +2.14 (+6.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2320
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1750
    +0.6150 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,399.50
    -1,282.68 (-3.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    771.51
    -75.94 (-8.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,301.11
    -86.83 (-1.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,319.34
    -684.22 (-2.53%)
     

With 40.6% CAGR, Digital Twin Market Size Worth USD 96.49 Billion in 2029

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global digital twin market size is projected to reach USD 96.49 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 40.6% during forecast period; NVIDIA Corporation Unveils New Platform to Expand User Base

Pune, India, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital twin market size was valued at USD 6.75 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 8.88 billion in 2022 to USD 96.49 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 40.6% during the forecast period. This information is presented by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled, “Digital Twin Market, 2022-2029.”

Key Industry Development:

March 2022: NVIDIA Corporation unveiled a platform comprising of artificial intelligence framework for virtual twin to resolve scientific and engineering complications utilizing machine learning models. The twin platform provides quick operation and prompt outcomes. It aids in research works such as examining extreme weather events with greater precision.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/digital-twin-market-106246


Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR

40.6%

2029 Value Projection

USD 96.49 billion

Base Year

2021

Digital Twin Market Size in 2021

USD 6.75 billion

Historical Data for

2018-2020

No. of Pages

170

Segments covered

Type, End-user and Regional

Digital Twin Market Growth Drivers

Increasing Adoption of 3D Simulation and 3D Printing Software to Fuel Market Growth

Concerns of Privacy and Security to Impede Adoption of Twin Solution


Drivers and Restraints:

Surging Embracing of 3D Simulation and 3D Printing Software to Navigate Market Growth
The 3D printing technology is promptly fluctuating and the increasing number of materials are 3D printable. Few materials could mislead throughout the 3D printing procedure, demanding a prolonged trial and error period. Consequently, the prices of printing parts amplify, and so does the time it utilizes to print them. Twins can be utilized to duplicate the 3D printing production method. The twins can foresee if and where alterations may rise, permitting them to be restored on the 3D model.

However, the surging apprehensions of privacy and protection are estimated to impact the demand throughout healthcare, government, and critical infrastructure sectors. This is anticipated to obstruct the digital twin market growth.

Growing Investment in IT Assignments Bolstered Demand during Pandemic
Bearing in mind the numerous primary indicators post COVID-19, a deterioration in the general demand for a digital solution across numerous industries was observed. Also, due to the pandemic, numerous business tactics and predicted investment circumstances were put on hold measuring the absence of functioning. Nevertheless, during the first quarter of 2021, prime players in the market implemented several strategies to rearrange their business model and magnify their business globally.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/digital-twin-market-106246


Segments:

Implementation of Product Twin across Healthcare to Spur Segment Growth

Based on type, the market of digital twin has been categorized into parts twin, process twin, product twin, and system twin. Among these, the product twin segment is estimated to hold the major share during the predicted period. The growth is due to the surging demand for IoT sensors, and electronic manufacturing devices throughout the healthcare industry.

Acceptance of 3D Simulation and 3D Printing Software Across Automotive & Transportation to Enhance Growth

Based on end-user, the market of digital twin has been categorized into home & commercial, manufacturing, automotive & transportation, aerospace & defense, retail, healthcare, energy & utilities, IT and telecom, and others. Among end users, the automotive & transportation segment will hold the prime part during the mentioned period.

The global Digital Twin Market scope is branched across five regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.




Report Coverage:

The Digital Twin Market report highlights leading regions across the world to offer a better understanding of the user. Furthermore, the report provides insights into the latest industry trends and analyzes technologies deployed at a rapid pace at the global level. The report examines various paradigm shifts associated with the transformation of software. It further highlights some of the growth-stimulating factors and restraints, helping the reader gain in-depth knowledge about the market for digital twin.


Have any query? Speak to Analyst-

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/digital-twin-market-106246


Regional Insights:

North America to Dominate Backed by Sturdy Investments by Players

North America is anticipated to develop with important CAGR during the forecast period and hold the largest digital twin market share. As the end-users throughout industries, such as healthcare, home & commercial, among others, of the U.S. are capitalizing to implement parts twin and product twin and this is estimated to drive the market growth.

Asia Pacific is likely to develop with the maximum CAGR during the forecast period. End-users across production methods in China, India, Japan, South Korea, and others are surging their venture capitalization to implement twin technologies.

Europe is expected to demonstrate substantial gain during the forecast period. The increasing demand for advanced industrial technologies across European economies is anticipated to uplift the demand for virtual twining technology.

Competitive Landscape:

Groundbreaking Product Launches by Prime Players to Spur Market Growth

The fundamental players embrace numerous tactics to bolster their position in the market as dominating companies. One such pivotal strategy is procuring companies to bolster the brand value among users. Another vital strategy is intermittently launching inventive products with a methodical review of the market and its target users.

List of Key Players Mentioned Digital Twin Market Share Report:

  • General Electric

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • Dassault Systemes SE

  • Autodesk Inc.

  • SAP SE

  • Siemens AG

  • ANSYS Inc.

  • PTC Inc.

  • IBM Corporation


Quick Buy - Digital Twin Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106246


Major Table of Contents:

  • Global Digital Twin Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Type (USD)

      • Parts Twin

      • Product Twin

      • Process Twin

      • System Twin

    • By End User (USD)

      • Aerospace & Defence

        • Aircraft Engine Design and Production

        • Space-Based Monitoring

      • Automotive & Transportation

        • Fleet Management

        • Vehicle Designing & Simulation

      • Manufacturing

      • Healthcare

        • Medical Device Simulation

        • Patient Monitoring

      • Retail

      • Energy & Utilities

        • Wind & Gas Turbines

        • Power Infrastructure

      • Home & Commercial

      • IT and Telecom

      • Others

    • By Region (USD)

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Middle East & Africa

      • South America

  • North America Digital Twin Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Type (USD)

      • Parts Twin

      • Product Twin

      • Process Twin

      • System Twin

    • By End User (USD)

      • Aerospace & Defence

        • Aircraft Engine Design and Production

        • Space-Based Monitoring

      • Automotive & Transportation

        • Fleet Management

        • Vehicle Designing & Simulation

      • Manufacturing

      • Healthcare

        • Medical Device Simulation

        • Patient Monitoring

      • Retail

      • Energy & Utilities

        • Wind & Gas Turbines

        • Power Infrastructure

      • Home & Commercial

      • IT and Telecom

      • Others

TOC Continued…!


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Peter Schiff says overpriced tech stocks are ‘going to collapse’ as air comes out of that bubble — here are the top 5 bets he’s making instead

    Schiff called the 2008 mortgage bubble. And he’s sounding the alarm again.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down Around 50% This Year

    What to make of the markets right now? Last week brought more losses in what’s been a volatile year for stocks. The five straight weeks of market declines marked the longest such streak in over a decade. More ominously, they came in along with a number of other disturbing data points. The April jobs numbers, released on Friday, came to 428,000 jobs added for the month, superficially strong and well above the 391,000 expected. But the labor remains depressed, and the total number of workers, even

  • Kevin O’Leary says ‘you’re actually losing money’ in a bank account — do this simple thing with your hard-earned cash instead

    Fighting inflation isn’t complicated. Here are 3 passive ways to do it.

  • Rivian Slumps Amid Report Ford Is Selling Shares at a Discount

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc. fell as much as 9.6% in U.S. premarket trading after a media report that Ford Motor Co. is selling 8 million of its shares in the electric-pickup maker at a discount.Most Read from BloombergPhilippines Election: Extended Voting Requested Amid GlitchesEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out Russian Oil; Crude SwingsU.S. Futures Signal Equity Plung

  • Stock Market Crash: 3 Absolute Bargains Just Begging to Be Bought

    Buckle up, because volatility is back in a big way on Wall Street. This past Thursday, May 5, just a day after the Federal Reserve increased interest rates by their largest amount in two decades (50 basis points), all of the major indexes crashed. Although "crash" is a bit of a subjective term, the nominal and percentage declines for all of the indexes sent shockwaves throughout Wall Street.

  • Palantir Technologies Inc.'s (NYSE:PLTR) Path To Profitability

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Palantir Technologies...

  • Will Amazon and Tesla Bounce Back With Their Upcoming Stock Splits?

    Ugh. That's probably the best -- and most succinct -- summary of how things are going these days for Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shareholders. Amazon stock is almost 40% below its 52-week high.

  • Ford Might Have Very Bad News for Rivian

    The first quarter was very tough for Rivian and its shareholders. At the beginning of March, the company had said that the Normal, Ill., factory had capacity to produce 50,000 vehicles in 2022, but due to supply-chain difficulties, Rivian would manufacture only half that number -- 25,000. The market capitalization at Rivian has shrunk by $66.1 billion, to $25.43 billion from Dec. 31 to May 6.

  • The Stock Market Is Taking a Beating. It Won’t End Soon.

    The Fed is tightening, and the pain for growth stocks and high-debt companies isn’t going away. It’s time to buckle up.

  • Goldman Strategist Sees Stocks Downside Even if Recession Avoided

    (Bloomberg) -- The outlook for U.S. stocks isn’t particularly bright, even if an outright recession is avoided, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists. Most Read from BloombergPhilippines Election: Extended Voting Requested Amid GlitchesEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out Russian Oil; Crude SwingsU.S. Futures Signal Equity Plunge; Dollar Jumps: Markets Wrap“The best ca

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022

    When it comes to tech stocks, mega-caps like Apple and Amazon tend to attract attention. Investors looking for such companies should consider taking a closer look at tech growth stocks such as StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) and Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). As a company that operates only in Brazil, StoneCo is not a well-known company for U.S. investors.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought More Chevron Stock: Here Are 3 More Oil Stocks to Consider

    Warren Buffett is growing bullish on the oil market. Chevron is now Berkshire's fourth-biggest equity holding. Buffett also owns a significant stake in Occidental Petroleum after buying $7 billion in shares last month to complement his legacy investment in the oil giant.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    PagerDuty, Nvidia, and PayPal are quality tech businesses that won't stay in the bargain bin forever.

  • Forget 'Buy Low and Sell High,' and More Wisdom from William J. O'Neil

    O'Neil set forth one of the best systems for successful investing. Here's my take on his great advice.

  • Why Roblox Stock Could Be a Buy in the Coming Weeks

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) has been experiencing hard times since economies started reopening last year. Roblox is scheduled to report 2022 first-quarter earnings next week, and that could be the catalyst that boosts the share price. Roblox's platform is most popular among the younger generation, and with kids returning to in-person instruction, that left less time to engage with Roblox.

  • Why ASML Holding Fell 10.2% in April

    ASML delivered messy earnings, but a very strong outlook. Still, it wasn't enough to overcome investor fears in the technology sector.

  • There Could Be More Downside Ahead for the Stock Market

    The is already in a bear market, and the is likely to do the same, even if it hasn’t met the precise definition of a 20% drop just yet. DeBusschere’s conclusion: “Nobody believes what Powell said Wednesday.”

  • Another rough week ahead? Dow futures slump more than 300 points

    After a volatile week, Wall Street is bracing for more losses as U.S. stock-index futures fell sharply

  • ‘Peak’ U.S. Inflation Signal Eyed for Bond Market Turning Point

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond markets could be in for something of a rebound after their record plummet, with investors looking for signs that U.S. inflationary pressures have touched their peak.Most Read from BloombergPhilippines Election: Extended Voting Requested Amid GlitchesEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out Russian Oil; Crude SwingsU.S. Futures Signal Equity Plunge; Dollar Jumps: Ma

  • AMC Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week

    AMC stock has been cut in half in 2022, but hope springs eternal with a telltale quarterly report on Monday afternoon.