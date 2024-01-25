In this article, we will be looking at the 40 accredited online business degree programs heading into 2024. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Accredited Online Business Degree Programs Heading Into 2024.

Financial Analytics: a Promising Path for Business Students

Becoming a financial analyst presents promising career prospects for students with a business degree. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), working as a financial analyst is the highest-paid business and financial occupation. In 2022, The average median salary for financial analysts was $96,220. The employment rate of financial analysts is expected to grow by 8%, compared to the average of all other occupations, from 2022 to 2032. Almost 27,400 openings are projected to be added every year, during the entire forecast period. The booming markets, rising investment opportunities, and business growth are expected to fuel the demand for financial analysts during the forecast period.

According to a report by Mordor Intelligence, the global financial analytics market is expected to reach a value of $10.83 billion in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.25% from 2024 to 2029. The market is estimated to reach $19.31 billion by the end of the forecasted period. Technological advancements are expected to contribute to the market growth and demand for financial analytics solutions. The latest financial analytics solutions are being developed employing cutting-edge technologies including big data and artificial intelligence. These solutions are helping businesses operating in volatile economic environments to make informed financial decisions. The use of big data financial analytics solutions has been helping the BFSI industry deliver customized and customer-centric services. Similarly, the use of generative AI in the financial industry has found its application in banks and investment firms to generate financial reports. Generative AI software uses a combination of natural language processing and predictive analysis to help the BFSI institutions.

The Asia Pacific region has been estimated to have the highest growth rate over the forecasted period. The high growth rate corresponds to the rapidly increasing end-user industries in the region. As industries grow and recognize the significance of analytics, the demand for financial analysts will grow simultaneously.

Leading Employers: Investment Banks

Investment banks are some of the leading employers of financial analysts. Prominent names in investment banking include Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC), Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS), and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) is a leading financial institution that provides investment, financial, and risk management products and services that require regular hiring of financial analysts. The company is also developing financial analysis tools to optimize the service delivery to its clients. On January 9, Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) announced the launch of CashPro Insights. CashPro Insights is a digital tool that has been added to the CashPro platform already offered by the company. The platform is being accessed by 40,000 corporate and commercial clients and helped in carrying out 340 million client payments in 2023. The CashPro Insights utilizes the information already flowing through the platform and presents insights that will enable the clients to make better-informed treasury-related financial decisions.

The incorporation of tech with the latest financial analysis solutions is generating more accurate results and fueling the demand for financial analysts. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) is one of the most noteworthy investment banks that hires financial analysts. On November 14, 2023, Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) announced the launch of Marquee MarketView. Marquee MarketView is a digital data analytics tool that provides insights into data present on Marquee, a platform for institutional investors and corporate clients. The dashboarding system is designed to help clients streamline their idea generation and investment process. The platform would also provide access to insights from the company's experts in the form of charts and graphs to help clients visualize market movements.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is also a significant name in the investment banking space that hires financial analysts. On January 16, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) reported earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023. The company reported an EPS of $1.09. The company's revenue for the quarter grew by 1.15% and amounted to $12.9 billion, ahead of market consensus by $76.27 million. Here are some comments from the company's earnings call:

"In 2023, firm revenues were $54 billion with $12 billion of PBT, double the averages of 2009 to ’14. Our return on tangible common equity was a solid 13%, inclusive of notable items that reduced returns by over 100 basis points. Last year’s return profile was tripled the post-crisis years. Combined earnings from wealth and investment management generated 60% of the firm’s top line and PBT, and our category of one asset-gathering strategy sets the stage for continued durable growth. The institutional securities business also grew over the transformation years with an eye to investing in its leading franchises. The objective has been to create an integrated investment bank of investment banking, equities, and fixed income to serve leading institutions around the world."

A business degree program could launch a student into a career in financial analytics offering promising prospects. A large number of universities and colleges are offering accredited business degree programs online. The online degree programs have a flexible schedule and facilitate students to complete their degrees from the comfort of their homes. We have made a list of the best online buisness degree programs heading into 2024.

Our Methodology

To make our list of the best online business degree programs heading into 2024, we have used a consensus methodology. We consulted six sources, including Intelligent.com, MyDegreeGuide, Best Colleges, Accredited Schools Online, College Values Online, and Degree Choices. Employing the consensus methodology, we identified the names that were mentioned in a minimum of three out of the six sources. We then calculated the average ranking of each course across our sources. The resultant list has been organized in descending order of the computed average ranks.

40. University of Wisconsin

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 25.7

The University of Wisconsin offers some of the best online business degree programs. The University of Wisconsin online business degree programs are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business-International.

39. Southeastern University

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 25.3

Southeastern University's online business degree programs, including bachelor's, master's, education specialist, and doctorate degrees, are accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. The Bachelor of Business Administration is also accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs.

38. University of Illinois

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 25

The University of Illinois' online business degree programs are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business-International.

37. Purdue University

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 25

The online business degree programs offered by Purdue University are accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs. This accreditation ensures that the online business degree programs meet the highest quality standards.

36. California State University

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 24.5

California State University is offering accredited online business degree programs heading into 2024. The online Business Administration Degree Completion Program at California State University is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business-International.

35. University of Arizona

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 24

The University of Arizona's online business degree programs are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business and the WASC Senior College and University Commission.

34. Ohio University

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 22

Ohio University's online business degree programs are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. The accreditation implies the quality of business degree programs being offered.

33. Temple University

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 22

Temple University is offering a wide range of online degree programs heading into 2024. Temple University's online business degree programs are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.

32. University of Alabama

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 21.7

The University of Alabama's online business degree programs, both at the bachelor's and master's levels, are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.

31. Regent University

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 21.7

Regent University's online business degree programs are accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

30. Mayville State University

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 21.3

Mayville State University is offering accredited online business degree programs heading into 2024. Mayville State University's online business degree programs are accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

29. San Diego State University

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 20.3

San Diego State University's online business degree programs are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.

28. Old Dominion University

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 19.7

Old Dominion University's online business degree programs are accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

27. Liberty University

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 19

Liberty University's online business degree programs are accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs. The accreditation signifies that Liberty University's business programs have met a nationally recognized standard for business.

26. Arizona State University

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 18.7

Arizona State University is offering a diverse range of accredited online business degree programs heading into 2024. Arizona State University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

25. Louisiana State University

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 18.7

The online business degree programs at Louisiana State University are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business and the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs.

24. Eastern Oregon University

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 18.5

The online business degree programs at Eastern Oregon University are accredited by the International Accreditation Council for Business Education.

23. University of New Mexico

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 18

The University of New Mexico is offering accredited online business degree programs heading into 2024. The online business degree programs at the University of New Mexico are fully accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.

22. University of Missouri

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 17.3

The online business degree programs at the University of Missouri are accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. The Trulaske College of Business at the University of Missouri is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business-International.

21. Pace University

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 17

The online business degree programs at Pace University are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business-International.

20. Franklin University

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 16.7

The online business degree programs at Franklin University are accredited by the International Accreditation Council for Business Education. Franklin University itself is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

19. Colorado State University

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 16.5

Colorado State University is offering accredited online business degree programs heading into 2024. The online business degree programs at Colorado State University are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.

18. Missouri State University

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 16.5

The online business degree program at Missouri State University is fully accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.

17. Mercer University

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 16

The online business degree programs at Mercer University are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. The accreditation implied the high quality of degree programs being offered.

16. Oklahoma State University

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 16

The online business degree programs at Oklahoma State University are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.

15. Maryville University

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 15.3

Maryville University's online business degree programs are accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs. The university itself is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

14. Indian River State College

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 15

Indian River State College is offering a wide range of accredited online business degree programs heading into 2024. Indian River State College's online business degree programs are accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

13. Oregon State University

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 14.3

Oregon State University's online business degree programs are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. Accreditation by a credible body ensures the quality of programs being offered.

12. University of West Florida

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 14.3

The online business degree programs at the University of West Florida are accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. The College of Business at the University of West Florida is also accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.

11. Ball State University

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 14

The online business degree programs at Ball State University are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. Ball State University is institutionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

10. University of Minnesota

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 13

The University of Minnesota offers 18 fully online undergraduate programs, including a bachelor's degree in business. The University of Minnesota is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.

9. Capella University

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 10.3

Capella University is offering accredited online business degree programs heading into 2024. Capella University's online business degree programs are accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

8. Missouri Southern State University

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 9.7

Missouri Southern State University's online business degree programs are accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. The College of Business at Missouri Southern State University is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.

7. University of Maryland Global Campus

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 8.7

The University of Maryland Global Campus online business degree programs are accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

6. Fort Hays State University

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 8

The online business degree programs at Fort Hays State University are accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. The accreditation implies the standard of the online business degree program being offered.

