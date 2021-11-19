40 amazing gifts you can get at Nordstrom

Here are the best gifts you can get at Nordstrom for the 2021 holiday season.

Holiday shopping season can be a stressful time of the year, but thankfully, Nordstrom has you covered in all the gift departments. Gifts for spouses, parents, kids, grandparents, friends, teenagers, and more. Seriously, they have everything. Clothes, shoes, accessories, home decor, kitchen tools, tech gadgets, the list goes on. Aside from the spectacular inventory, Nordstrom's excellent customer service and price matching (they will match prices on products that are cheaper elsewhere—you just need to contact them) make gift shopping a breeze.

The only problem: choosing that one special gift that shines brighter than the rest for the people you love. That's where we come in. I've spent days scrolling through Nordstrom's website to find the best of the best. Here are 40 amazing gifts you can buy at Nordstrom this holiday season, including cult-favorite items with terrific reviews, top-tested products our experts at Reviewed love, and things I own, love, and recommend.

1. These pajamas with a cult-following

Pajamas are always a great gift because people rarely ever buy them for themselves, and Nordstrom sells pajamas that people seem to swear by. They are the Lingerie Moonlight Pajamas, and they have just about 5 stars from over 1,700 reviews. If you know your giftee's size, these would be a great choice.

Get the Nordstrom Lingerie Moonlight Pajamas at Nordstrom for $65

2. Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Cardigan

This cardigan has over 3,700 reviews on Nordstrom and a 5-star rating. I own this myself and can confirm it is actually a comfortable blanket disguised as clothing. When it comes to cardigans and sweaters, the limit does not exist for the amount one can own. They make great gifts—especially when they’re this cozy (and chic). Not shopping for a cardigan person? Barefoot Dreams also sells a robe...

Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Cardigan at Nordstrom for $116

3. Barefoot Dreams Bathrobe

People are almost as obsessed with the CozyChic cardigan (see above) as they are with the CozyChic robe. With over 500 nearly perfect reviews, there's no way you can go wrong with this comfort staple. Bathrobes, like pajamas, are things people rarely buy for themselves, but a thing that most people would definitely use.

Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Robe at Nordstrom for $99

4. The famous Wubby

The Wubby's product description says wearing it is like 'being wrapped in a fluffy cloud,' and this is exactly how my friend who owns it described it to me. Not only is the Wubby extremely comfortable, but it is also trendy and recommended by both fashion bloggers and normal every day consumers.

Get the Thread & Supply Wubby Fleece Pullover at Nordstrom from $32.97

5. UGG Slippers

Uggs have been around for years, and although the boots may have fallen from fashion grace years ago, the slippers never went out of style. With thousands of four to five star reviews on Nordstrom's Ugg slipper listings, it is clear that the people still love Uggs. The Ansley Water Resistant Slippers are perfect for the simple, comfortable one who would wear these shoes anywhere, and the Scuffette II Slippers are great for the one who would probably only wear them at home. Speaking from experience, you can’t go wrong with Ugg slippers as a gift. In the past six years, I have given a different pair of Ugg slippers to my mom, grandmother, grandfather, husband, and brothers—and each time, they were a hit.

6. Zella's fantastic yoga pants

Zella's yoga pants have a nearly perfect rating from over 7,200 reviews. Yes, you read that number right. The leggings by Nordstrom's fitness brand are great for working out and lounging, and they last forever. I can confirm this, as I own a few pairs—most of which have lasted longer than the more expensive yoga pants I own.

Get the Zella Live In High Waist Leggings at Nordstrom for $59

7. Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings have quite the following on Nordstrom (a 4.5 star rating from over 3,500 reviews) and at the Reviewed office. A few of us on staff, myself included, own and love these leggings. They are the most flattering leggings I own and every time I wear them, I get compliments. Great for dressing up and dressing down, these would make a perfect gift for those into both fashion and comfort.

Get the Spanx Faux Leather Leggings at Nordstrom for $98

8. Tory Burch Flats and Sandals

Tory Burch flats and sandals are insanely popular and have been for years. Sure, they are pricey, but with thousands upon thousands of rave reviews, the people feel they are well worth the money. The Miller Flip Flop has a 5-star rating from more than 11,000 reviewers and comes in 12 different colors. The 'Minnie' Ballet Flat has just about a 5-star rating as well from more than 3,500 reviewers.

9. Madewell Leather Transport Tote

I had my eyes on Madewell's classic leather tote bag for a long time, so I did not hesitate to purchase it when they came out with a zip-top version of it last year. After owning the bag for a year, I can safely recommend it as a great gift. The classic tote is big enough to hold all my stuff for work and stylish enough for me to use on weekends. Plus the zip top makes it perfect for traveling—it's great to use as a carry-on while flying.

Get the Madewell Zip Top Transport Leather Tote at Nordstrom for $178

10. Kate Spade pendant necklace

If the person you’re shopping for is simple and timeless, this Kate Spade pendant necklace could be perfect. It can be dressed up or down and is personalized with the initial of their first name displayed in the pendant. This necklace has close to 900 reviews with a 5-star rating, so people clearly love it. Not to mention, necklaces with initials on them are very much on-trend right now.

Get the Kate Spade New York One in a Million Initial Pendant Necklace at Nordstrom for $58

11. Cozy Socks

Cozy socks are an excellent gift idea for anyone and everyone. Not something people usually buy for themselves, they make an excellent, affordable gift. Barefoot Dreams, the brand that makes the cult-favorite CozyChic cardigan and robe, make a pair of $15 socks from the same material. Like their sibling products, they have a 5-star rating from close to 300 reviewers. For more money, you can get cozier fleece lined socks by Ugg that are basically an alternative to wearing slippers. Over 300 reviewers gave these a nearly perfect rating as well.

12. Madewell Jeans

I thought I hated jeans until I discovered Madewell jeans. They’re comfortable, they’re slimming, they never rip, and they’re a great price. Madewell also has sizes for all—petite, tall, curvy, etc. If you're not sure what kind to get, I recommend a classic 10-inch (not too low-waisted, but not too high, either) in a solid color dark wash, like Hayes Wash. These are my go-to every day jeans, and you can get them at Nordstrom.

Get the Madewell 10-Inch High-Rise Skinny Jeans at Nordstrom for $128

13. A new designer handbag

If you're looking to splurge on someone who is into fashion, consider a chic designer handbag. For a major splurge, consider a Chloé bag. These bags are stylish, chic, and have 4.5 stars from over 150 happy people. For a more affordable option, you can also consider Tory Burch's Kira crossbody. With a near-perfect 4.8-star rating from just about 650 people, the people have spoken about this bag being trendy, well-made, and stylish.

14. Canada Goose Coat

Canada Goose jackets are expensive, but the down filled coats really do make cold winters bearable. I used to refuse to go outside unless I absolutely had to on cold days, but investing in my Canada Goose jacket at Nordstrom totally changed that. This is why I recommend them as a gift for those who must brave freezing cold temperatures for a good chunk of the year. My personal choice for women is the Gabriola in black (I own this one) or the Ellison. If you're not looking to spend this much, this parka by The North Face has excellent reviews from over 1,400 people and is extremely trendy right now.

15. Winter boots

If you’re shopping for someone who is going to have to deal with snow this winter, a new pair of winter boots would make for a smart gift. Ugg sells a fantastic pair of boots at Nordstrom named Adirondack III that I own, love, and recommend as a great gift for 2021. They’re warm, comfortable, easy to put on and take off, and go with just about every outfit. Another option is the extremely popular Sorel Joan of Arctic snow boots that have a 4.5-star rating from over 1,100 reviews.

16. Birkenstocks

Birkenstocks have slowly been making a comeback the last couple of years, along with the rest of the '90s, and they were once again a summer footwear staple this year. I own two pairs of Birkenstocks and I can promise you they are the most comfortable shoes you will ever own. Birkenstocks would make a great gift for anyone, especially if they have plans to travel somewhere warm this winter. Black and white Birkenstocks are your best bet when it comes to colors (white Birks were sold out everywhere all summer long), and the Copper Leather color is trendy and goes with everything, too. Both of them have hundreds of 4- and 5-star reviews.

17. La Mer Moisturizing Crème

La Mer is an expensive moisturizer with a cult following—and also a perfect gift if you want to ball out on someone. La Mer moisturizing cream has over 60,000 hearts at Sephora and over 6,500 reviews at Nordstrom with a glowing rating. That is a lot of love. Why not spread it? (Pun not intended.)

Get the La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream at Nordstrom for $95 - $2,400

18. Throw blankets

Other than flying first class to Fiji, a faux fur blanket is just about as luxurious as it gets. I’m not exaggerating. Doubling as decor and something to keep you warm, throw blankets are great for everyone. For a splurge, Barefoot Dreams, the brand that makes the amazing, comfortable CozyChic cardigan, has a CozyChic blanket! It's butter-soft, and has super positive ratings from over 450 people. The more affordable option is the super popular Kennebunk Bliss Plush Throw, which has a 5-star rating from over 2,000 reviews.

19. The Technivorm Moccamaster Coffee Brewer

Here at Reviewed, we've tested all sorts of coffee makers. Drip, pour-over, cold brew, espresso machines, the list goes on. Because of this, we can safely say if you're looking to splurge on someone who loves their coffee, look no further than the best drip coffee maker, the Moccamaster. Not only does it make a great cup of coffee, its mid-century, retro design looks fantastic on countertops.

Get the Technivorm Moccamaster KBGV Coffee Brewer at Nordstrom for $349

20. Capri Blue Volcano Jar Candle

You can never go wrong with a candle as a gift. My favorite candle by far is Capri Blue’s Volcano scent. Not only do they smell amazing, but they come in chic jars that double as amazing home decor. Nordstrom sells Anthropologie's cult-favorite Capri Blue candles in tons of styles.

21. Hydro Flask Water Bottle

When we tested water bottles this year, the Hydro Flask was one of our favorites. Not only is it a fantastic water bottle, but it is also extremely trendy. A Hydro Flask makes a great gift for anyone who, well, drinks water (especially those who need to stop drinking from plastic water bottles, so me).

Get the Hydro Flask 24-Ounce Standard Mouth Bottle at Nordstrom for $34.95

22. Fjällräven Backpack

Not only is the Fjallraven backpack trendy and useful (with hundreds of 5-star reviews on Nordstrom), but it is also functional and high quality. The brand makes our favorite casual backpack out of all the ones we tested, so we can safely say this is a great buy. No matter their age, a backpack is always nice to have, for school, work, traveling, and commuting.

Get the FJÄLLRÄVEN Kånken Water Resistant Backpack at Nordstrom for $80

23. Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones

While not our favorite pair of noise-cancelling headphones (that would be Sony), we still love the Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones. If you're shopping for a Bose snob or you are looking to get all your gift shopping done at Nordstrom, these a great choice if you don't have access to our number one choice, the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones.

Get the Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones II at Nordstrom for $299

24. Bio Ionic Hair Dryer

When we tested hair dryers this year, our favorite became the Bio Ionic GrapheneMX Professional Hair Dryer. The tester loved how fast it worked and how light it was to hold. If you're shopping for someone who loves blowouts, this a great gift option.

Get the Bio Ionic GrapheneMX Professional Hair Dryer at Nordstrom for $245

25. The GHD Creative Curl Wand

The one who loves beauty products and having fabulous hair would love this GHD wand as a gift this year. When we tested curling irons, this model came out on top as our favorite. Our main takeaway? It’s a “perfect wand is also intuitive, heats up quickly, and makes the sometimes painstaking process of styling my hair all-around easier."

Get the GHD Curve Creative Curl Wand at Nordstrom for $199

26. Slip Silk Pillowcase

If you're shopping for someone who loves their beauty sleep, give them the gift of literal beauty sleep: a silk pillowcase. It's an anti-aging, anti-sleep crease, and an anti-bed head pillowcase, and this Slip for Beauty Sleep one has 4.5 stars from over 850 people on Nordstrom.

Get the Slip for Beauty Sleep Slipsilk Pure Silk Pillowcase at Nordstrom for $89 - $110

27. Sugarfina Bears

Sugarfina candies are not like regular candies. They are cool candies. But really. With flavors such as bourbon, rosé, and champagne, it doesn't get much fancier than this. Last year, I gave my bridesmaids these candy cubes as a gift and everyone loved them (including me). These cranberry cocktail bears are an adorable, inexpensive gift, and are perfect as a stocking stuffer.

Get the Sugarfina Cranberry Cocktail Bears Candy Cubes at Nordstrom for $36

28. Polo Ralph Lauren Bathrobe

As I said before, bathrobes make an excellent gift because they are things people rarely buy for themselves. This Polo Ralph Lauren robe specifically makes an excellent gift for this reason, plus the fact it's luxurious and made of velvety soft cotton. The robe has a nearly perfect rating from over 80 reviewers.

Get the Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton Fleece Robe at Nordstrom for $90

29. Pajamas

Another thing people rarely buy but would wear all the time—pajamas. These flannel pajamas are stylish, comfortable, and available in a ton of different colors. They're bound to keep you cozy all winter long as well.

Get the Nordstrom Men's Flannel Family Pajamas at Nordstrom for $69

30. Patagonia Better Sweater Quarter Zip Jacket

Patagonia is just about everywhere right now, and the Better Sweater is probably their most popular style. The Better Sweater Quarter Zip Jacket is a fantastic option for those who enjoy being casual and well-dressed. I bought this for my husband as a gift last year and he has worn it so much, he actually became the sweater. It really is a lifestyle.

Get the Patagonia Better Sweater Quarter Zip Jacket at Nordstrom for $119

31. Patagonia Vest

Now for something you've seen everywhere: the Patagonia vest. It is here. It is there. It is... available at Nordstrom. The vest version of the Better Sweater is a classic option, and the reviews speak for themselves, with multiple shoppers praising the warmth and true-to-size fit.

Get the Patagonia Better Sweater Zip Vest at Nordstrom for $99

32. Wool Coat

This stylish coat has a near 5-star rating from 200 people on Nordstrom’s website. By John W. Nordstrom, the coat comes at a cost, but it will keep the men in your life fashionable and warm each winter.

Get the John W. Nordstrom Hudson Wool Car Coat at Nordstrom for $375

33. Ugg Slippers

We already went through this, but the people love Uggs. Every single Ugg brand item on Nordstrom website seems to have thousands of positive reviews. Can Ugg do wrong? Apparently not. The Ascot Slippers have over 3,500 positive reviews, and the Ugg Scuff Slippers have 4+ stars from over 1,500 reviews.

34. Socks

Socks are a classic gift. Some think that socks are cliche, but I have to disagree. These top-rated Nordstrom Men's Shop dress socks are a great, useful stocking stuffer for anyone constantly in need of socks (because where do they even go, after all?). For a fun alternative, this gift box from Happy Socks is perfect for the guy who loves a good crazy pair of socks.

35. Adidas 'Stan Smith' Sneakers

Stan Smith's are wildly popular, available at Nordstrom, and would make a great gift for literally anyone. With a nearly 5-star rating from over 5,000 people, you know you're getting a great sneaker—and who couldn't use another pair of classic white sneakers?

Get the Adidas 'Stan Smith' Sneakers at Nordstrom for $85

36. Canada Goose Jacket

As I said above, Canada Goose jackets make a great splurge gift for those who must brave freezing cold temperatures for a good chunk of the year. For men, the Forester is a great option.

Get the Canada Goose Men's Forester Slim Fit Jacket at Nordstrom for $775

37. Herschel Supply Co Novel Duffel Bag

Herschel Supply Co bags are trendy and functional. A great bag for weekend trips, longer getaways, and the gym, this duffel bag is loved by consumers for all of these things. With a 4.8 star rating from many shoppers, you know you're getting them a bag that they're likely to benefit from.

Get the Herschel Supply Co Novel Duffel Bag at Nordstrom for $90

38. Herschel Wallet

Speaking of Herschel, the brand also makes a super popular wallet, and we all know a great wallet goes a long way. The RFID Bifold is a popular option having received close to 100 nearly perfect reviews. And do you know any men who would turn down a brand new wallet?

Get the Herschel Hank RFID Bifold Wallet at Nordstrom for $38

39. Jack Black Beard Grooming Kit

If you're shopping for a guy who loves his beard, consider this beard grooming kit from Jack Black. It's a great value and while it a little more than a dozen reviews, each of them swear by this set.

Get the Jack Black Beard Grooming Kit at Nordstrom for $35

40. Kiehl's Face Wash Set

Kiehl's Since 1851 sells cult-favorite facial cleansers, moisturizers, and creams. This gift set is a great value and perfect for any man who is into his skincare routine—or should start to develop a skincare routine.

Get the Kiehl's Since 1851 Men's Groom on the Go Set at Nordstrom for $40

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 40 best Nordstrom gifts 2021: Amazing gift ideas for women, men, and home