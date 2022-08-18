U.S. markets close in 3 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,273.14
    -0.90 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,895.61
    -84.71 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,941.80
    +3.68 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,994.31
    +6.99 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.98
    +1.87 (+2.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,771.30
    -5.40 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    19.51
    -0.22 (-1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0106
    -0.0074 (-0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8590
    -0.0340 (-1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1961
    -0.0090 (-0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3780
    +0.2880 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,410.47
    +19.41 (+0.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    558.43
    +0.70 (+0.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,541.85
    +26.10 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,942.14
    -280.63 (-0.96%)
     

40% of Americans Cried About Money Within Last Year, Inflation Among Top Reasons

·3 min read

With the cost of everything from gas to groceries souring, LendingTree found that many Americans are crying over the state of their finances

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingTree®, the nation's leading online financial services marketplace, released its survey finding that 40% of Americans cried about money in the last year, and of those who cried, 39% cried due to inflation and 94% cried more than once. Additionally, the survey found that being unable to afford things their family wants or needs (46%) and debt (34%) round out the top three reasons Americans cried about money during the past year.

LendingTree logo (PRNewsfoto/LendingTree)
LendingTree logo (PRNewsfoto/LendingTree)

Key findings

  • 40% of Americans say they've cried about money in the past year. Consumers most likely to shed tears over their finances include those unemployed and looking for work (59%), parents with children younger than 18 (53%), millennials (53%), and women (52%).

  • Of those who cried about money, 39% of Americans cried due to inflation. Not being able to afford things their family wants or needs (46%) and debt (34%) round out the top three reasons consumers cried about money in the past year.

  • 94% of those who cried about money did so more than once. Women cried more than men (39% cried five or more times, compared with 20% of men), while 45% of those making less than $35,000 cried five or more times.

  • As hard as the past year has been for many Americans, some expect the tears to keep coming. A third of consumers (33%) say they will probably cry about money in the next six months.

LendingTree's Chief Credit Analyst, Matt Schulz, had this to add:

"I'm not surprised so many people have cried over money recently. For many Americans, the extra financial cushion they built in the early days of the pandemic has been whittled away to nothing by rampant inflation and other financial headwinds that are largely out of their control. That leaves people feeling helpless and scared, especially when they think there's no end in sight. When that happens, the tears tend to flow, and that's what many Americans are experiencing today."

To view the full report, visit
https://www.lendingtree.com/personal/crying-about-money-survey/ 

Methodology
LendingTree commissioned Qualtrics to conduct an online survey of 1,598 U.S. consumers ages 18 to 76 from July 8 to 15, 2022. The survey was administered using a nonprobability-based sample, and quotas were used to ensure the sample base represented the overall population. All responses were reviewed by researchers for quality control.

We defined generations as the following ages in 2022:

  • Generation Z: 18 to 25

  • Millennial: 26 to 41

  • Generation X: 42 to 56

  • Baby boomer: 57 to 76

About LendingTree

LendingTree is the nation's leading online marketplace that connects consumers with the choices they need to be confident in their financial decisions. LendingTree empowers consumers to make smarter financial decisions through choice, education and support. Consumers can compare multiple offers from a nationwide network of over 500 partners in one simple search, and can choose the option that best fits their financial needs. Services include mortgage loans, mortgage refinances, auto loans, personal loans, business loans, student loans, insurance, credit cards and more. Through the logged-in experience, consumers receive free credit scores, credit monitoring, recommendations to improve credit health, and notifications when the proprietary algorithm identifies a savings opportunity. LendingTree, LLC is a subsidiary of LendingTree, Inc. For more information, go to www.lendingtree.com, dial 800-555-TREE, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @LendingTree.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Nelson Garcia
nelson@lendingtreenews.com
704-943-8208

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/40-of-americans-cried-about-money-within-last-year-inflation-among-top-reasons-301608660.html

SOURCE LendingTree.com

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The past few weeks have been refreshing for Cathie Wood and fans of her style of growth stock investing. The CEO and co-founder of Ark Invest publishes the buys and sells of her firm's exchange-traded funds (ETFs) every market day, giving the public insight into her latest allocation strategies.

  • Warren Buffett Finally Throws In The Towel On 4 Lousy Stocks

    Warren Buffett likes to say his favorite holding period for an S&P 500 stock is forever. But that's definitely not always the case.

  • Tesla Stock Split: 5 Things to Know About the Upcoming Split

    The largest automaker in the world by market cap is imminently conducting a stock split. Here's the 411 on what you need to know.

  • Blue Water Vaccines stock sinks after U.S. announces its own monkeypox vaccine plans

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses Blue Water Vaccine stock performance after the U.S. government announced plans for its own monkeypox vaccine.

  • Insider Buying: The Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Executive VP & CFO Just Bought 5.8% More Shares

    Potential Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ( NYSE:CLF ) shareholders may wish to note that the Executive VP & CFO, Celso...

  • Mind Medicine Stock Is Surging. A Student Who Made $110 Million Trading Bed Bath & Beyond Could Be Why

    Mind Medicine is a company very few people have heard of. Its stock is up almost 50% today. Why? A college student made roughly $110 million trading Bed Bath Beyond, according to SEC filings. After a [Financial Times report](https://www.ft.com/content/1b21bb08-6590-49c6-8baa-5ad8c527fbcc) showed the student is also heavily invested in Mind Medicine, traders seem to have decided to pile in. Welcome to the meme stock club, Mind Medicine.

  • How a 20-year-old USC student netted $110m from a Bed Bath & Beyond stock dump at exactly the right time

    Jake Freeman cashed out his 6% stake in the meme stock after it exploded on Tuesday.

  • 10 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Run Starts

    In this article, we discuss 10 Cathie Wood stocks to buy before the bull run starts. If you want to see more stocks preferred by Cathie Wood to load up on before the bull run begins, click 5 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Run Starts. Cathie Wood, the founder and CIO of […]

  • Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Broadcom Inc. (AVGO). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Verizon stock downgraded to ‘underperform’ amid T-Mobile competition

    Verizon shares are moving downward after MoffettNathanson cut its rating on the stock to 'underperform' amid increased competition from T-Mobile.

  • Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Canadian Solar (CSIQ) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 52.86% and 3.71%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 1 Monster Risk for 3M That You Might Want to Avoid

    In 2008, 3M (NYSE: MMM) acquired a small company called Aearo Technology for $1.2 billion. The company made two-sided earplugs that it sold to the U.S. military. Ironically, 3M started the dispute in 2012  with a patent-infringement case against a competitor, Moldex.

  • Analysts Say These 2 Stocks Are Their ‘Top Picks’ for the Rest of 2022

    Anyone involved in the investing game will know it’s all about “stock picking.” Choosing the right stock to put your money behind is vital to ensure strong returns on an investment. Therefore, when the Wall Street pros consider a name to be a 'Top Pick,' investors should take note. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up details on two stocks that have recently gotten ‘Top Pick’ designation from some of the Street’s analysts. So, let’s dive into the details and find out what makes them so.

  • Missed BBBY? 10 'Meme Stocks' Are Next Gold Mines, Analysts Say

    Chasing best-known favorites may not be the best way to score on Meme stocks, analysts say. Meme stock ETFs can help.

  • “Pretty Good Outlook”: 10 Stocks to Buy Now Before the Bull Market Begins

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to buy now before the bull market begins. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Stocks to Buy Now Before the Bull Market Begins. JPMorgan Asset Management’s chief global strategist, David Kelly, told Bloomberg on August 12 that stocks could recover and […]

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Dutch Bros Stock?

    Recently, I have heard a few people asking if it's too late to buy Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) after the stock has staged a 124% rally off of the 52-week low that it hit earlier this summer when growth stocks seemingly bottomed out. Dutch Bros is opening new stores at a prodigious rate, but there are still only 603 Dutch Bros in the United States. Dutch Bros is still in the early stages of its journey of becoming a nationwide brand.

  • Roku Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    With shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) down more than 63% year-to-date, it hasn't been easy to be a Roku investor. While the short term doesn't look too hot for Roku, what does the long term have in store for the company? Two Motley Fool contributors break down the bull and the bear cases for Roku to find out whether or not investors should own this leading streaming platform for the long haul.

  • Bluebird stock pops after FDA approves its gene therapy drug

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss how Bluebird stock is trading after the FDA approved its gene therapy treatment.

  • 10 Safe Dividend Stocks with Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 safe dividend stocks with over 4% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance, and go directly to read 5 Safe Dividend Stocks with Over 4% Yield. During the current market situation, of all the asset classes, dividend stocks seem to perform well this […]

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Pulls the Trigger on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    It’s easy to get vertigo, when markets get yanked around in several directions at once. The crazy currents we’ve seen in recent weeks have been a recipe for confusion – a bear turned into a bullish rally, inflation hit a 40+ year peak and then pulled back, the Federal Reserve made some of the most aggressive rate hikes in its history before sounding a dovish note. For the average investor, charting a course through these waters is a daunting task. It is in time like this that some expert advice