45 best friend gifts in 2023: Fun gift ideas for every bestie in your friend group

Best gifts for best friends in 2023

You know your best friend better than they know themselves, so you want to get them a gift that shows just that. It's a lot of pressure to find a high-quality gift they'll cherish for years to come, but we're practiced gift-givers here at Reviewed.

We spend all year testing and reviewing products that any type of best friend would love, whether they're a makeup maven or obsessed with the latest tech. Many of these gift ideas for friends are also some of the most popular and top-rated gifts at Amazon. Here are 45 incredible gifts for friends that any BFF would appreciate, no matter what they're interested in.

1. For the modern BFF: Baublebar Custom Woven Friendship Bracelet

Best friend gifts: Custom woven friendship bracelet

Baublebar's Custom Woven Friendship Bracelet is a colorful, modern take on the traditional friendship bracelet. The vibrant threading is paired with custom gold letter beads to spell our your friend's name, and we suggest grabbing one for yourself, too, for a matching look you and your bestie will cherish.

$40 at Baublebar

2. For the old school BFF: Alex and Ani friendship bangle

Best friend gifts: Alex and Ani bracelet

Remember the days of trading charms for your charm bracelet with friends at school? Alex and Ani make grown-up charm bracelets your best friend will love. This expandable wire bangle bracelet features a two-sided charm with the word "friend" engraved on the front and "united by the soul, let the good times roll" on the back. Three smaller charms are also included and the bracelet is offered in a shiny antique gold or silver finish.

$26 at Amazon

3. For the friend who loves getting glammed up: A makeup mirror

Best gifts for friends 2023: DeWeisn Tri-Fold Mirror

If you’re shopping for a friend who loves looking in the mirror or spends a lot of time doing their makeup, a lighted makeup mirror is a great gift idea to consider. The Deweisn Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Makeup Mirror is the best value makeup mirror we tested, providing perfect views and lighting for picture perfect makeup application.

$27 at Amazon

4. For the beauty-obsessed friend: A makeup organizer

Best gifts for best friends: makeup organizer

For the beauty product lover who is also obsessed with being organized, this gift combines the best of both worlds. This acryclic organizer by Ikee Design is one of our favorite makeup organizers because of its clear, easy-to-search design, handles that are easy to open and close and mesh padding in the drawers to keep products safe and secure.

$19 at Amazon

5. For the friend who needs their caffeine fix: Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Best gifts for wives 2020: Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker 1qt

The friend who loves iced coffee will love making it at home and saving big bucks and many trips to Starbucks. The Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker is the best-iced coffee maker we've ever tested and is easy enough for anyone to use.

$28 at Amazon

6. For the Barbie superfan: Barbie x Dragon Glassware Collection

Best gifts for friends: Barbie Dragon Glassware

Barbiecore is still a thing. Help your Barbie-obsessed friend turn their home into Barbie’s Dreamhouse with the dazzling pink glassware set. Barbie and Dragon glassware collaborated on a set of glassware to add to your home bar. In jewel-toned shades of pink, you can get sets of glasses that include two wine glasses, two stemmed martini glasses, two stemless martini glasses, two double rocks glasses, and a set of coasters.

Your friend will be feeling like Barbie herself while sipping their evening cosmopolitan.

$45 at Amazon

7. Plush Velvet Jewelry Organizer

Best gifts for friends: travel jewelry organizer

If they travel often and love jewelry, this is a fantastic gift idea that is both thoughtful and useful. The Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Organizer is offered in nine gorgeous colors and features a soft and luxurious velvet material. The jewelry organizer is perfect for safekeeping while traveling, compact in size yet spacious enough to hold multiple earrings, rings, necklaces and bracelets.

$20 at Amazon

8. For the friend with cold feet: Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Socks

Best gifts fir friends: Barefoot Dreams CozyChic heathered socks

Socks make a classic and practical gift, but we're not talking about boring white ankle socks here, these Barefoot Dreams CozyChic socks are a soft, warm and fuzzy wardrobe essential your friend will appreciate. They come in a set of two pairs and plenty of heathered color options to choose from.

$39 at Amazon

9. For the friend you plan game nights with: Tell Me Without Telling Me game

Best gifts for friends: Tell Me Without Telling Me

Add a fun new game to the rotation with Tell Me Without Telling Me. In this hilarious party game there are three ways to "tell" what your card says: show don't tell, one syllable or freestyle. The fastest team to guess the words on the cards wins. One thing to keep in mind is the game contains adult content and is intended for the 18 and over crowd.

$19 at Amazon

10. For the friends who takes baths: LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs

Jazz up your tub with the LifeAround2Angels bath bombs.

A set of our favorite bath bombs is a good way for your friend to decompress after a hectic week. The top-rated LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Set comes with 12 fizzy, colorful and moisturizing bombs. We loved their pleasant scents and how they didn't stain our bathtubs as most other bath bombs do.

$27 at Amazon

11. For the friend who prefers showers: Jojowell Shower Steamers

Best friend gifts: Create an intensely relaxing shower experience with the Jojowell Shower Steamers

If they prefer showers, consider these pure essential oil shower bombs. Seven pleasant scents such as lavender, rose, grapefruit and eucalyptus are included in this Jojowell aromatherapy gift set. To enjoy this relaxing aromatherapy, simply place a tablet on the shower floor away from the heavy stream and allow the shower steamers to release their natural essential oils.

$22 at Amazon

12. For the friend who needs a nap: Nidra Deep Rest Eye Mask

Best friend gifts: Nidra Deep Rest Eye Mask

Help your tired friend catch some extra ZZZs with a contoured sleep mask. Rather than just resting over your eyes, these eye masks are shaped to keep light out and sleep in. After napping with the best sleep masks on the market, the Nidra Deep Rest Eye Mask took the top spot in our tests because it actually stayed in place throughout the night.

$19 at Amazon

13. For the laidback friend: A cozy set of Victoria's Secret pajamas

Best gifts for friends: Victoria's Secret pajamas

If your friend would rather stay home and stay in their jammies, we're on board. For that friend, you can treat them to one of the best pajamas for women, the buttery soft Modal Long Pajama Set from Victoria's Secret. It's designed with a relaxed fit and easy drawstring pants for ultimate comfort and is available in 15 pretty solid and printed styles — perfect for that girls night in you've been planning!

$70 at Victoria's Secret

14. For the friend who loves a blowout: The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer

Get a sleek, voluminous blowout with the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer.

With thousands of reviewers praising this item on Amazon, it’s fair to say that the Revlon One-Step hairdryer and volumizer is one of the most beloved hair care products available. We particularly loved this “one-and-done” haircare solution for transforming frizz-prone, wet locks into a perfect blowout in minutes.

$30 at Amazon

15. For the friend who asks for massages: Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager

Best gifts for best friends: Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager

For the friend who's always complaining about a sore neck, get them a back and neck massager that will provide hours of relief. People love this one from Zyllion that can be used on their neck, back, shoulders, legs and more, and reviewers claim that it provides incredible pressure and will last for years.

$42 at Amazon

16. For the friend you're going on a Spring Break trip with: Aerie Pool-To-Party Cover up

Best gifts for friends: Aerie pool-to-party cover up

Spring is around the corner and you and your bestie have the hotel cabana booked. Now, it's time to shop for some gorgeous poolside outfits. Aerie's Pool-To-Party Cover Up is a breezy, lightweight and stylish top that would be fun to give to your friend or yourself as a gift. The versatile piece comes in 12 neutral to bright colors and looks great over an Aerie swimsuit or paired with the matching shorts.

$55 at Aerie

17. For the friend who loves their vino: Winc subscription

Winc has a great selection of wines to choose from.

If your friend's beverage of choice is a glass of wine, they'll love a Winc subscription, which will deliver a variety of wines based on their taste preferences each month. After trying Winc, we quickly became obsessed with the service, finding that it consistently delivered high-quality wines and recommendations throughout the months. Here's to hoping they'll share a glass with you during your next wine night.

From $30 (for 4 bottles) at Winc

18. For the friend who needs to relax: Saje Aroma Diffuser

Best gifts for best friends: Saje Aroma Om Diffuser

Life is rough, so give your best friend a gift of relaxation after a stressful week. That's why an essential oil diffuser is a great gift if your pal tends to be on edge a lot. The Saje Aroma Om Diffuser is our favorite essential oil diffuser and can run relaxing scents like lavender and eucalyptus for up to six hours. It can cover rooms up to 500 sq. ft., making this a perfect gift to complete your best friend's home office or living room.

$98 at Saje

19. For the trendy friend who needs hydration: Stanley Adventure Quencher Tumbler

Best gifts for friends: Stanley tumbler

Your bestie may recognize this TikTok-famous Stanley Adventure Quencher Tumbleras soon as she opens it. The vacuum-insulated, 40-ounce tumbler features a lid with a removable straw, it is conveniently shaped to fit into a cup holder and easy to carry around thanks to a sturdy handle. The cup comes in a gorgeous range of matte colors and keeps beverages hot or cold for hours.

$50 at Stanley

20. For the friend with a sweet tooth: Adorably delicious mini cupcakes

Best gifts for best friends: Baked by Melissa cupcakes

Have a friend who can't get enough sweets? These mini cupcakes from Baked by Melissa make an amazing gift, and they come in a variety of fun and delicious flavors, like chocolate chip cookie dough, caramel cone, triple chocolate fudge and birthday cake. They even offer gluten-free, nut-free and vegan options, so your friends with food allergies don't have to feel left out.

From $37 at Baked by Melissa

21. For the style icon: Kate Spade Sam Icon Leather Small Tote

For the style icon: Kate Spade Sam Icon Leather Small Tote

There’s always the friend who shows up dressed to the nines whether it’s a dinner party or Sunday brunch. A handbag in a classic shape will never go out of style–and goes with everything in your closet. The Kate Spade Sam Icon Leather Small Tote has a timeless boxy shape in various colors, from bright pink or green to subdued black. Your chicest friend will love adding this to their wardrobe rotation.

$298 at Kate Spade

22. For the friend who likes to bake: Cuisinart Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls

Best gifts for friends: Cuisinart mixing bowls

If your friend spends too much time on Pinterest or watches a lot of cooking shows, they'll love these Cuisinart mixing bowls. They were named our top pick, thanks to their durability and lightweight design. The air-tight lids are a great addition too so your bestie can store that cookie batter in their fridge for days.

$39 at Amazon

23. For the fit friend: Fitbit Charge 5

Best gifts for best friends: Fitbit Charge 5

Our favorite fitness tracker, the Fitbit Charge 5 is the workout companion they need. It's equipped with comprehensive fitness tracking, built-in GPS and better than average sleep tracking features. It's also easy to set up and comfortable to wear for hours, not to mention its slim design is both stylish and sporty. They'll even be able to monitor their blood-oxygen levels with this device!

$129 at Amazon

24. For the friend who moved out of town: Friendship lamp

Best gifts for friends: friendship lamp

If your close friend moved far away, this set of friendship lamps is a special way to keep in touch. When you tap the lamp, then your friend's lamp will turn the same color and they will know you're thinking about them. It's a sentimental gift you and your friend will both cherish.

$168 at Amazon

25. For the friend with the perfect playlist: Anker Soundcore 2

Best gifts for friends: Anker Soundcore 2

If your best friend can't start their day without their favorite tunes blasting, this is the gift they need. Equipped with incredible sound and intense bass, the Anker Soundcore 2 was named our best portable Bluetooth speaker for under $50. Thanks to its weather-proofing and portability, it can also be taken along to the beach or on that road trip you've been planning together.

$40 at Amazon

26. For the cozy friend: A plush throw blanket

Pure bliss.

A cozy throw blanket is always a welcomed gift. The Bliss Plush Throw Blanket lives up to its name as it is super soft and snuggly. Your friend will think of you every time they bundle up in this blanket on a chilly, winter night.

$29 at Nordstrom

27. For the friend who's a plant mom: A plant from The Sill

Best friend gifts: A plant from The Sill

Whether your friend has a green thumb or a black one, they'll be able to care for one of many easy-care plants The Sill has to offer. Try the Snake Plant Laurentii that only needs to be watered every two to three weeks or a cute little Hoya Heart. For something even more hands on, The Sill offers online and in-person workshops.

From $34 at The Sill

28. lululemon Mini Belt Bag

Best gifts for friends: lululemon Mini Belt Bag

If you can't get your hands on lululemon's often-sold-out Everywhere Belt Bag then you should consider the Mini Belt Bag. It's a smaller but just as useful version of the popular belt bag that fits all the essentials: smartphone, keys, cash and lip balm. If your friend loves anything from lululemon she'll be thrilled to add this cute bag to her collection.

$38 at lululemon

29. For the friend who loves to host: A gemstone cheese board

Upgrade your holiday party with this stylish serving platter.

If you have a friend who invites you over for wine and cheese every weekend, gift them the Agate Cheese Board that will take their cheese board to the next level. This gemstone platter is the perfect serving board to assemble cheese, jams and nuts. Each piece is cut a little differently, making for a unique gift. For a full entertaining gift set, throw in any of our favorite gifts for wine lovers.

$78 at Anthropologie

30. For the friend who loves to read: Magnetic Bookmarks

Best gifts for friends: magnetic bookmarks

Your favorite friend who is a bookworm will love and get a good laugh out of these handy magnetic bookmarks. One design says “A book a day keeps reality away,” while another says "fell asleep here." Made of faux leather, they are both durable and useful for anyone who always has their nose in a book.

$22 at Uncommon Goods

31. For the foodie friend: Bokksu Snack Box

The best gift ideas for best friends

For the friend who appreciates good eats from around the world, consider gifting them a delicious, edible experience from Japan with a Bokksu Snack Box. Each box is filled with a wide variety of over 20 authentic, sweet and savory Japanese snacks, candies and teas to enjoy. If your friend is a Sanrio fan, there's even an adorable, limited-edition Hello Kitty and Friends themed box.

From $40 at Bokksu

32. For the friend who loves new makeup: Glossier Makeup

Best gifts for women: Glossier makeup

If she loves trying new makeup trends, gift her this essential makeup set from Glossier. The three-piece set that can be customized to choose her favorite shades is all she needs for an effortless fresh face: Boy Brow to shape and groom eyebrows, Cloud Paint (a seamless gel-cream blush) and Lash Slick, an everyday mascara to lengthen and curl lashes. To complete the fresh-faced look, add on Glossier's top rated Ultralip lipstick, available in nine shades.

$44 at Glossier

$18 at Glossier

33. For the friend with cold feet: Ugg slippers

Best gifts for best friends 2020: Ugg Slippers

Ugg still reigns supreme in the slippers department. A friend with particularly cold feet would appreciate a comfy pair of these. The Scuff Slipper is a popular men's option and the Scufette is our top pick for women that'll cover your bestie's toes.

Men's Scuff Slipper $90 at Nordstrom

Women's Ugg Scuffette $95 at Nordstrom

34. For the friend who loves yoga: lululemon Reversible Mat

Lululemon's The Reversible Mat 5mm is our favorite yoga mat.

Gift the yogi in your life the best yoga mat we've ever tested: The lululemon Reversible Mat. We found that it provides a sturdy, non-slip grip plus it's also easy to wipe down after a sweaty yoga session.

$88 at lululemon

35. For the friend who has everything: Uncommon Goods experience gifts

Best gifts for friends: Experience gifts

For a friend who is hard to shop for, already has it all or doesn't want any more stuff, an experience gift is exactly what they'll appreciate. Choose from virtually any hobby or topic they're interested in, from magic to mixology to painting and more. Bonus tip, book an experience for you and your bestie to do together!

From $25 at Uncommon Goods

36. For the friend who loves candy: Candy is a Girl's Best Friend Bucket

Best gifts for friends: candy bucket

For the friend who's always looking for their sugar fix, we can't imagine a better gift than a whole bucket of their favorite, sweet treats. The Candy is a Girl's Best Friend Bucket is literally a bucket of fun, containing a delicious assortment of Dylan's Candy Bar favorites like gummy bears, a whirly pop and chocolate bars.

$45 at Dylan's Candy Bar

37. For the friend who prefers vinyl: A Crosley turntable

Gifts for best friend: Crosley CR8005D-WS Cruiser Deluxe Suitcase Turntable

If your bestie is a true music fan—they'd probably love to hear their favorite artists on vinyl. There are a bunch of great record players out there, but the Crosley Cruiser Plus 3 Speed Turntable is a great option for someone who appreciates a vintage vibe. It has a cool vintage look, but with all the perks of modern Bluetooth technology to wirelessly stream music to the turntable's speakers. Pair it with a Crosley record crate and they'll be well on their way to starting an impressive music collection.

$105 at QVC

38. For the trendy friend: Crocs

Best gifts for friends: Crocs

Yes, you read that right, the "so ugly they're cute" Crocs are popular again—and you don't want your BFF falling behind on the trends, so you might as well get them a pair. You can snag a pair in your friend's favorite color and get them a few jibbitz (shoe charms) that speak to their personality, too.

$50 at Crocs

39. For the friend who always travels: The Away Large Everywhere Bag

Best gifts for best friends: The Away Large Everywhere Bag

For those annual girls trips you're going on together, consider splurging on your bestie with a tote bag that will fit all their outfit options and still fit in the overhead compartment. The Away Large Everywhere Bag not only fits the bill but has handy features like a wrap-around zip opening and a padded laptop pocket, so your friend can stay organized.

$245 at Away

40. For the friend who's always losing things: Tile Mate

The Tile Mate helps you find your small home essentials lost in couch cushions and other mysterious spots.

If your friend is always late because they can't find their keys, get them a Tile Mate. The next time they lose their keys, they just use an app to ping the Tile (up to 250 ft. range), so they can quickly find their keys and make it to brunch on time.

$24 at Amazon

41. For the friend who's always taking pictures: Polaroid Hi-Print

Best friend gifts: Portable photo printer

If you and your bestie love taking pictures and actually enjoy printing them out, the Polaroid Hi-Print is the perfect gift. This accessory was named our favorite portable photo printer for its sleek, colorful design and ability to easily connect to our smartphones. It also comes with quick setup instructions through Hi-Print’s companion app as well as basic editing tools to make each picture Instagram-worthy.

$85 at Amazon

42. For the friend who travels far: Cabeau Evolution Classic Travel Pillow

The Cabeau Neck Pillow offers the perfect amount of support in the areas you need it.

If your friend travels a lot, they'll definitely need a comfortable travel pillow. The Cabeau Evolution Classic Travel Pillow is the best travel pillow we've ever tested for its contoured memory foam design. It'll keep your friend supported even if they're traveling to the other side of the world.

$30 at Amazon

43. For the techie friend: Echo Dot 5th Gen

The 4th generation Echo Dot is both affordable and stylish for any home.

The brand new orb-shaped Amazon Echo Dot (5th generation) comes in two colors (Glacier White and Cloud White) that will look great in your bestie's apartment, dorm room or wherever they decide to place it. We named this gadget one of our favorite smart speakers for its compact, minimalistic design, and upgraded stereo sound when paired with a second Echo Dot. Giving your best friend the gift of an entry-level smart home speaker, will liven up their home.

$60 at Amazon

44. For the friend who's always asking for a charger: Mophie Powerstation PD

Best gifts for friends: Mophie Powerstation

We all have that friend. You know, the one who always seems to need a phone charger. Gift them our favorite battery pack, the Mophie Powerstation PD, which is powerful enough to juice up two phones at once—perfect if they've got multiple devices that need charging.

$55 at Walmart

45. For the life of the party: Beer, wine and liquor from Drizly

Best gifts for best friends: Beer, wine and liquor from Drizly

For the best friend who is the life of the party, consider having beer, wine or liquor delivered to their doorstep from Drizly. Drizly is the largest online marketplace for alcohol in North America, so it's likely you'll be able to track down your friend's favorite beverages.

Shop beer, wine and liquor at Drizly

