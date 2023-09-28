In this article, we will be taking a look at the 40 best selling items on Amazon right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the e-commerce market, you can go directly to read the 10 Best Selling Items on Amazon Right Now.

Are Social Commerce Platforms the Next Big Thing?

E-commerce has provided a great deal of market opportunity to global retailers. Targeting consumers across the globe is easier than ever. In fact, the presence of social commerce platforms amplifies the speed at which products can reach global customers. Check out some of the best selling online products.

On July 25, Reuters reported that TikTok had planned to launch a program helping Chinese merchants sell their products to consumers in the United States. The "Full Service" program is already being tested in Britain, and the company has actively been working to launch its products in the United States. The social media app launched its "shop" a year ago, targeting local vendors willing to sell their products on a larger scale. Social commerce platforms may be the next big thing in the market. However, the growth of these platforms may sometimes be subject to legal scrutiny and a lack of global awareness.

On September 26, Bloomberg reported that TikTok happened to face a significant roadblock in its efforts to expand to the Indonesian market. On September 25, the trade minister of Indonesia ruled out the possibility of companies selling directly to Indonesian customers through social commerce platforms.

On September 26, the Wall Street Journal reported that Chinese Merchants face some challenges in selling their products to consumers in the United States. The report stated that Chinese merchants are finding it difficult to navigate the large US market of multiple consumer segments. Additionally, the report expresses the need for more awareness of Chinese products in the US market before efforts are made to distribute and sell.

The reasons above indicate that these platforms still have a long way to go. Establishing a reputation and garnering global awareness is an extensive and long-term investment. As of now, the social commerce market for emerging platforms like TikTok seems uncertain and unpredictable.

Is Amazon the Undisputed E-commerce Leader?

If we talk about e-commerce, companies have spent years investing in e-commerce to achieve global recognition. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is one such example and is a leading name in the global e-commerce industry. The technology company offers more than just an e-commerce platform to businesses. It also offers cloud-based services, streaming services, and a comprehensive marketplace to shoppers. Also check out some of the most searched products on Amazon.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has made quite some progress in technological innovation this year. The company recently introduced a queueless technology in its brick-and-mortar stores, allowing people to pick products and walk out of the store by simply scanning their debit or credit card at the exit. On September 29, the company introduced in-garage technology. The service is currently available for prime members. The service prevents damage to parcels by leaving them in the garage instead of the customer's doorstep. The in-garage service costs $1.99 per order. However, the service can be availed for free if consumers choose to receive all their parcels of the week on a single day, also known as "The Amazon Day." When a parcel arrives, the rider scans the parcel to get one-time access to the customer's garage. Once the parcel is placed, the rider will hit the exit button on the delivery app.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) boasts global success, and it is not a hyperbole to say that the company's investment in technology plays a major role. However, challenges from primary competitors exist.

Prominent Names in the E-commerce Industry

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is a leading global e-commerce platform. On September 25, the company reported the launch of the second version of Shopify Audiences. Audiences v2.1 has been launched with an improved algorithm. The new algorithm allows merchants to detect and find new customers through their audience lists within minutes across all major ad platforms, including TikTok, Snapchat, Meta, Google, and Pinterest. Additionally, the benchmarking feature allows merchants to analyze and compare their ad performance with other stores targeting a similar customer base and business model.

Additionally, on September 27, Reuters reported that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) invested largely in a wholesale platform, Faire. The startup would use Shopify’s technology to target its clients. Faire is currently valued at $13.59 billion and will soon be the trusted and recommended wholesale marketplace for merchants on Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP).

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) is a leading e-commerce company based in the United States. The company operates in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. On August 2, Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) reported earnings for the fiscal second quarter of 2023. The company reported earnings per share of $1.47 and outperformed EPS estimates by $0.58. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $628.88 million, up 7.84% year over year and ahead of market consensus by $11.49 million.

As discussed above, companies often end up succeeding in the e-commerce business, especially in an era where most customers are technologically equipped to prefer online shopping over going to brick-and-mortar stores. With that, let’s discuss the 40 best selling products on Amazon right now.

40 Best Selling Items on Amazon Right Now

Our Methodology

For our methodology, we curated the list of the 40 best selling items on Amazon using Amazon’s best-seller tab. The best seller tab for each category is frequently updated and is based on the sales volume for each item. The best seller tab enlisted its primary categories containing the best sellers. We picked the top 10 items for each category, and from them, we shortlisted the top 40 based on their number of global ratings and their customer star ratings.

It is to be noted that Amazon does not reveal the sales volume of the products on the shelf. Therefore, we based our ranking of the top 40 on the number of global ratings as a primary metric and customer star ratings as a secondary metric. All the values were extracted on September 27. The list is in ascending order of the aforementioned metrics.

40 Best Selling Items on Amazon Right Now

40. Enough by Cassidy Hutchinson Audiobook

Global Ratings as of September 27, 2023: 82

Customer Star Rating: 4.1

The book, Enough by Cassidy Hutchinson ranked 14 on Amazon Charts this week. The book is available as an audiobook along with a Kindle version.

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) are among the leading e-commerce platforms in the world.

39. Stanley IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw

Global Ratings as of September 27, 2023: 517

Customer Star Rating: 4.6

The Stanley stainless steel water bottle with a straw is listed for $35 on Amazon. The product keeps water cold for a long time and contains 30 oz of water.

38. Starter Villain by John Scalzi Audiobook

Global Ratings as of September 27, 2023: 724

Customer Star Rating: 4.7

The book, Starter Villain by John Scalzi was ranked eighth on the Amazon Charts. The book is also available on the Kindle for $14.99.

37. Bloom Nutrition Super Greens Powder Smoothie & Juice Mix

Global Ratings as of September 27, 2023: 900

Customer Star Rating: 4.3

Based on our methodology, the green powder smoothie and juice mix is among the best selling items on Amazon.

36. Elon Musk Audiobook

Global Ratings as of September 27, 2023: 1085

Customer Star Rating: 4.7

The Elon Musk biography audiobook is listed on Amazon Charts with a number one rank. The book is also available on Kindle.

35. Holy by Stephen King Audiobook

Global Ratings as of September 27, 2023: 6,263

Customer Star Rating: 4.4

Holy by Stephen King was ranked fifth on the Amazon Charts this week. The book is available as an audiobook for $24.80 and the Kindle version is worth $14.99.

34. Tom Lake: A Novel by Ann Patchett Audiobook

Global Ratings as of September 27, 2023: 9,857

Customer Star Rating: 4.4

The novel, Tom Lake by Ann Patchett is ranked second on the Amazon Charts. The book also comes with a Kindle version for $15.99.

33. Veken 8 Set Packing Cubes for Suitcases, Travel Bag Organizers

Global Ratings as of September 27, 2023: 10,236

Customer Star Rating: 4.7

The Veken 8 set packing cubes for suitcases and travel bag organizers are among the best selling items on Amazon. The complete set includes 4 packing cubes, one shoe bag, 1 laundry bag, a toiletries bag, and one accessories bag.

32. Kids Propolis Throat Spray - Natural Immune Support & Sore Throat Relief

Global Ratings as of September 27, 2023: 18,211

Customer Star Rating: 4.5

Based on our methodology, the natural immune spray for kids is a best selling item on Amazon. The spray is gluten-free and contains antioxidants.

31. Simple Modern 40 oz Tumbler with Handle and Straw Lid

Global Ratings as of September 27, 2023: 18,613

Customer Star Rating: 4.8

The insulated cup is a reusable stainless steel travel mug and is among the most popular items on Amazon.

30. Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Stainless Steel

Global Ratings as of September 27, 2023: 21,245

Customer Star Rating: 4.7

The Stanley Quencher is one of the best selling items on Amazon and is also listed on the Amazon's Choice tab.

29. Sheets Laundry Club - Laundry Detergent

Global Ratings as of September 27, 2023: 23,540

Customer Star Rating: 4.5

Based on our methodology, the laundry detergent is listed on Amazon's Choice tab. The detergent contains a fresh linen scent.

28. Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle

Global Ratings as of September 27, 2023: 23,526

Customer Star Rating: 4.8

The Owala steel water bottle is among the best selling items on Amazon. The product is listed on Amazon at an 18% discount price.

27. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Wireless Earbuds

Global Ratings as of September 27, 2023: 44,697

Customer Star Rating: 4.7

Based on our methodology, the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) wireless earbuds are one of the best selling items on Amazon. Apple products and electronics were among the most popular categories in the electronics section.

26. SmartyPants Kids Formula Daily Gummy Multivitamin

Global Ratings as of September 27, 2023: 45,503

Customer Star Rating: 4.6

SmartyPants kids formula daily gummy multivitamin is among the best selling items on Amazon. The package suffices for a supply of 30 days.

25. Hydrating Serum for Face

Global Ratings as of September 27, 2023: 49,515

Customer Star Rating: 4.6

The power-repairing essence hydrating serum for the face with snail secretion filtrate was among the most popular items sold on Amazon.

24. GE RPWFE Refrigerator Water Filter

Global Ratings as of September 27, 2023: 49,762

Customer Star Rating: 4.7

The plastic water filter is among the best selling items on Amazon. The product is listed at a 9% discount price on the platform.

23. Rust-Oleum Ultra Cover Spray Paint

Global Ratings as of September 27, 2023: 63,237

Customer Star Rating: 4.7

The item is a number-one bestseller in the spray paint category boasting a global consumer rating of 63,237 and a star rating of 4.7.

22. Earth Breeze Laundry Detergent Sheets

Global Ratings as of September 27, 2023: 63,577

Customer Star Rating: 4.4

Based on our methodology, these laundry detergent sheets are one of the best selling items on Amazon.

21. Tenmiro LED lights for Bedroom 100ft

Global Ratings as of September 27, 2023: 66,554

Customer Star Rating: 4.4

These LED lights are also listed on the Amazon's Choice tab. The multicolor LED lights come with a remote control.

20. Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Containers

Global Ratings as of September 27, 2023: 78,133

Customer Star Rating: 4.7

According to our methodology, the Rubbermaid food storage containers are among the best selling items on Amazon. The product is listed at a discount price of 57% on Amazon, at $9.98 for a pack of two.

19. Gloria Vanderbilt Women's Classic Amanda High Rise Tapered Jean

Global Ratings as of September 27, 2023: 81,564

Customer Star Rating: 4.3

The 98% cotton high-rise women's jean is one of the best selling items on Amazon. The item is currently listed at a 75% discount price.

18. Apple AirTag 4 Pack

Global Ratings as of September 27, 2023: 84,984

Customer Star Rating: 4.8

The Apple AirTag pack of 4, is one of the best selling packages on Amazon. The Apple AirTag keeps track of items and devices. The AirTag can easily be set up with a simple tap.

17. Fullstar Vegetable Chopper - Spiralizer Vegetable Slicer

Global Ratings as of September 27, 2023: 91,068

Customer Star Rating: 4.6

The slicer and vegetable chipper consists of 4 types of cutter blades in a single package. The product is made of plastic and the blades are made of stainless steel.

16. Everydrop by Whirlpool Ice and Water Refrigerator

Global Ratings as of September 27, 2023: 91,133

Customer Star Rating: 4.7

The Whirlpool ice and water refrigerator is listed on the Amazon's Choice tab at a 10% discount price.

15. Leggings Depot Women's Relaxed-fit Jogger

Global Ratings as of September 27, 2023: 91,659

Customer Star Rating: 4.4

According to our methodology, leggings are among the best selling items on Amazon. The 92% polyester leggings are a comfortable clothing option for women.

14. Men's Eversoft Cotton Stay Tucked Crew T-Shirt

Global Ratings as of September 27, 2023: 107,339

Customer Star Rating: 4.6

The cotton men's t-shirt is among Amazon's best selling products. The product is listed on Amazon at a 29% discount price, of $18.48.

13. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones Audiobook

Global Ratings as of September 27, 2023: 116,283

Customer Star Rating: 4.8

The book, Atomic Habits by James Clear, ranked second on the Amazon Charts this week. The book is available as an audiobook for $14.63 and the Kindle version is worth $12.99.

12. Hanes Men's Hoodie, EcoSmart Fleece Zip-Front Hooded Sweatshirt

Global Ratings as of September 27, 2023: 118,105

Customer Star Rating: 4.6

The Hanes men's hoodie consists of 50% cotton and 50% of polyester. The zipper was also listed under the Amazon's Choice tab.

11. Command Large Picture Hanging Strips

Global Ratings as of September 27, 2023: 123,982

Customer Star Rating: 4.6

These hanging strips are listed on Amazon as a number one best seller. The pack consists of 14 pairs and is listed on Amazon at a 23% discount price.

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) persistently innovate to make the e-commerce experience great for sellers and shoppers alike.

