This article will look at the 40 best selling items on eBay in 2023. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of the most popular e-commerce platforms, you can go to the 10 Best Selling Items on eBay in 2023.

The online shopping experience is deemed to be one of the most profitable innovations of this century. Conventional brick-and-mortar businesses are not enough to target a global market. In fact, companies must engage in producing and selling products that fit global standards in a competitive market environment. Check out some of the most profitable products to sell online.

According to a report by Research and Markets, the global e-commerce market was valued at $16.6 trillion in 2022. The global e-commerce market is expected to grow to a valuation of $70.9 trillion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.38%.

eBay: At a Glance

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) is a leading online marketplace in the United States. On July 26, the company reported earnings for the fiscal second quarter of 2023. The company reported earnings per share of $1.03 and outperformed EPS estimates by $0.04. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $2.54 billion, up 4.87%, and ahead of revenue estimates by $34.61 million. The Chief Executive Officer of eBay, Jamie Lannone, stated:

“In Q2, we exceeded expectations on all key metrics while investing in sustainable growth. Three years ago, I set our ambition of becoming the best global marketplace to buy and sell through a tech-led reimagination. Now, we’re raising the bar for innovation and have evolved our vision – to reinvent the future of e-commerce for enthusiasts, only at eBay. This work is already producing compelling results, and we are confident the sharper focus will deliver long-term returns to our shareholders.”

During this quarter the company invested heavily in key strategic initiatives. On September 7, eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) launched a "Magical" listing tool backed by AI. This magical listing tool incorporates AI to aid sellers in their research process. For instance, if a seller provides input regarding the title of a list or product category, the AI tool would then present the seller with an option to fill in the details using generative AI. As of September 26, almost 30% of sellers in the United States have used the tool, and among them, 95% opted for AI-generated descriptions. Additionally, the company also launched an image-based magical listing tool for sellers. This tool allows sellers to upload an image on the eBay app and the generative AI tool will fill in the details for the image. This tool saves considerable time for sellers wanting to create comprehensive lists.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) is a leading marketplace popular among sellers and buyers. The company also inculcates an extensive seller platform, eBay Terapeak. This platform allows sellers to view best-selling products in different categories, and also access reports and insights for their products and product categories.

Alibaba and Amazon; What Do They Have In Store for The Future?

The success of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) does not come without strong competition from Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) offers a range of services to different market segments, including an online marketplace, a streaming device, and extensive cloud services. Like, eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) also inculcates technology and artificial intelligence to equip their sellers with the ease of doing business. On September 13, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) launched a generative AI tool that allows sellers to write product descriptions within no time. Sellers can come up with product titles, descriptions, and listing details simply by entering a short description of the product.

However, what sets apart Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) from other marketplaces is that the company does not limit the use of technology on its online platform. On September 9, the company announced the launch of a walkout technology in Amazon stores. This allows customers to simply pick up items and walk out of the store by scanning their credit or debit card at the exit. You can also check out some of the most searched products on Amazon.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is a multinational technology company based in China. The company is among the largest online marketplaces in the world. On September 18, Reuters reported that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) plans to invest $2 billion in Turkey via Trendyol, a leading e-commerce company in Turkey. Earlier this year the company also shared its plans to expand to Europe. On June 15 Reuters shed light on the expansion plans of the company to Europe. The President of the company, J. Michael Evans stated:

"What we will focus more for the future is to build local businesses, so you will see something called TMall which we have in China become TMall in Europe, which means we will serve local brands and local customers in local markets. We have started with a pilot project in Spain which we will expand across Europe."

Such indicates that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) understands the importance of expanding to international markets that account for a large potential customer base. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has made important strategic decisions in the past, and it seems like it will continue to expand to become a market leader.

These marketplaces and eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) have tremendously altered the shopping experience for people. Every year these companies happen to invest resources to make the online shopping experience better for customers. While there is still a long way to go, these online platforms are still among customer favorites. With that, let's take a look at the 40 best selling items on eBay in 2023.

40 Best Selling Items on eBay in 2023

Our Methodology

Sourcing the best selling items on eBay in 2023 was a challenging task. To curate the list of the 40 best selling items on eBay, we looked through different market agency reports to gauge the trending and most popular categories on eBay. The eBay homepage also provided us with a few names for the popular categories. We then tallied the categories to shortlist the common names between all our sources. eBay's own site was given the highest priority.

Moving forward, we consulted the deals section on eBay which contains offers on some of the trending products. We then looked for the most sold products for each of our categories on eBay's seller platforms, eBay Terapeak, to come up with a list of the 80 best selling and trending items on eBay. Of them, 40 with the highest number of sales since their listing were included in the final list. The list is in ascending order of the aforementioned metric.

Since there is no official source for the best selling items on eBay, there is a possibility that some of the major products may have been missed. Therefore, this list may not be perfect but a reasonable approximation of the best selling items and categories on eBay in 2023.

40 Best Selling Items on eBay in 2023

40. CAT Phone S62 Rugged Waterproof Smartphone

Sales Volume on eBay as of September 26, 2023: 680

Smartphones and electronic devices are ranked among the most popular items sold on eBay. The product has posted total sales of 680.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) operate some of the leading online marketplaces in the world.

39. LG V50 ThinQ 5G Smartphone

Sales Volume on eBay as of September 26, 2023: 693

Across all our sources, electronic devices were considered to be a popular category. The total items sold of this product as of September 26, are 693.

38. Pokemon 151 Ultra Premium Collection Box

Sales Volume on eBay as of September 26, 2023: 693

The Pokemon 151 ultra-premium collection box posted 18 sales in the past 24 hours and has a total sales volume of 693.

37. Pokemon Sword & Shield Lost Origin Booster Box

Sales Volume on eBay as of September 26, 2023: 697

The Pokemon sword & shield lost origin booster box posted 6 sales in the past 24 hours and has a total sales volume of 697.

36. Apple iPhone 11

Sales Volume on eBay as of September 26, 2023: 993

Based on our methodology, the Apple iPhone 11 is one of the best selling items on eBay. Apple products and electronics were among the most popular categories on eBay.

35. Pokemon TCG Sword

Sales Volume on eBay as of September 26, 2023: 1,004

Based on our methodology, the Pokemon TCG sword is one of the best selling items on eBay. The total sales volume of this product is 1,004

34. Dell Inspiron 7620 16"

Sales Volume on eBay as of September 26, 2023: 1,312

Dell products were among the most popular items sold on eBay. The Dell Inspiron 7620 16" has a total sales volume of 1,312 and posted 27 sales in the last 24 hours.

33. Nike Mens Jogger Athletic Sweatpants

Sales Volume on eBay as of September 26, 2023: 1,350

Across all our sources, men's active sportswear was considered to be a popular category. The total items sold of this product as of September 26, are 1,350.

32. OBD2 Scanner Car Diagnostic Tool

Sales Volume on eBay as of September 26, 2023: 1,375

The OBD2 scanner car diagnostic tool posted total sales of 1,375. The tool is an all-system scanner.

31. iRobot Roomba s9 Vacuum Cleaning Robot

Sales Volume on eBay as of September 26, 2023: 1,580

Based on our methodology, the iRobot Roomba s9 vacuum cleaning robot is one of the best selling items on eBay with total sales of 1,580 as of September 26. The product made 5 sales in the past 24 hours.

30. PS5 Sony PlayStation 5 Console Disc Version

Sales Volume on eBay as of September 26, 2023: 1,637

Gaming consoles and gaming products were among the most popular items sold on eBay. The PS5 Sony PlayStation 5 console disc version posted 5 sales in the past 24 hours and has a total sales volume of 1,637.

29. KT Tape Precut Elastic Sports Roll

Sales Volume on eBay as of September 26, 2023: 1,733

The KT tape precut elastic sports roll was among the best selling items on eBay. The total sales volume of this product as of September 26, is 1,733.

28. Garmin Fenix 6 GPS Smartwatch

Sales Volume on eBay as of September 26, 2023: 1,921

Smartwatches were among the most popular items sold on eBay. The Garmin Fenix 6 GPS smartwatch posted total sales of 1,921

27. Apple Watch Series 8

Sales Volume on eBay as of September 26, 2023: 2,017

Apple products were among the most popular items sold on eBay. The Apple Watch Series 8 posted 7 sales in the past 24 hours and has a total sales volume of 2,017.

26. Tape Roll Lace Wig

Sales Volume on eBay as of September 26, 2023: 2,029

Hair care was also a popular category across all our sources. The tape roll lace wig 8 posted total sales of 2,029.

25. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Sales Volume on eBay as of September 26, 2023: 2,396

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max was among the best selling items on eBay. The total sales volume of this product as of September 26, is 2,396.

24. Auto Darkening Welding Helmet

Sales Volume on eBay as of September 26, 2023: 2,315

The auto-darkening welding helmet was among the best selling items on eBay. The total sales volume of this product as of September 26 is 2,315.

23. USB-C to USB-A Charging & Data Cable

Sales Volume on eBay as of September 26, 2023: 2,417

The USB-C to USB-A charging & data cable were among the best selling items on eBay. The total sales volume of this product as of September 26 is 2,417.

22. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Sales Volume on eBay as of September 26, 2023: 2,583

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max was among the best selling items on eBay. The total sales volume of this product as of September 26 is 2,583.

21. Dell Inspiron 14 5425

Sales Volume on eBay as of September 26, 2023: 2,624

The Dell Inspiron 14 5425 was among the best selling items on eBay. The total items sold of this product as of September 26 is 2,624.

20. Fast Charger USB cable for Apple iPhone

Sales Volume on eBay as of September 26, 2023: 2,642

The fast charger sync USB cable for Apple iPhone was among the best selling items on eBay. The total items sold of this product as of September 26 is 2,642.

19. Nike Men's Sweatpants Athletic

Sales Volume on eBay as of September 26, 2023: 2,880

Men's active sportswear was among the most popular items sold on eBay. The jogger has posted total sales of 2,880.

18. Spenco RX Standard Comfort Shoe Insoles

Sales Volume on eBay as of September 26, 2023: 3,282

The Spenco RX standard comfort shoe insoles were among the most popular items on eBay. The insoles have posted total sales of 3,282.

17. Bedside Table Lamp Industrial Metal

Sales Volume on eBay as of September 26, 2023: 4,099

Based on our methodology, the bedside table lamp made with industrial metal is one of the best selling items on eBay with total sales of 4,099, as of September 26.

16. Nike Men's Active Sportswear

Sales Volume on eBay as of September 26, 2023: 4,668

Men's active sportswear was among the most popular items sold on eBay. The product posted 7 watches in the past 24 hours and has a total sales volume of 4,668.

15. Gynecomastia Compression Tank Top

Sales Volume on eBay as of September 26, 2023: 4,684

Men's daily wear and gym wear ranked among the most popular items sold on eBay. The product has posted total sales of 4,684.

14. FlexibleTable Desk Reading Lamp

Sales Volume on eBay as of September 26, 2023: 4,838

Across all our sources, table lamps were considered to be a popular category. The total sales volume of this product as of September 26, was 4,838.

13. Chrome Bedside Touch Table Lamp

Sales Volume on eBay as of September 26, 2023: 5,145

The chrome bedside touch table lamp posted 4 sales in the past 24 hours and has a total sales volume of 5,145.

12. ONYX® USB For Apple iPhone Long Charger

Sales Volume on eBay as of September 26, 2023: 5,148

The iPhone charger posted 94 sales in the past 24 hours and has a total sales volume of 5,148. Chargers and electronic items ranked well across all our sources.

11. 2021 Apple iPad 9th Gen

Sales Volume on eBay as of September 26, 2023: 5,542

Based on our methodology, the 2021 Apple iPad 9th Gen is one of the best selling items on eBay. 13 items of this product were sold in the past 24 hours. Apple products and electronics were among the most popular categories on eBay.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) provide a 360-degree online selling experience with new and improved features to sellers.

