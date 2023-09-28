In this article, we will be navigating through the global e-commerce industry and its trends. We will also be looking at Etsy’s business model and the competition against it while covering the 40 best selling items on Etsy in 2023. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis, you can move directly to the 10 Best Selling Items on Etsy in 2023.

E-Commerce: The Future

On September 7, Forbes reported that the e-commerce industry will be generating $5.9 trillion in revenue by the end of 2023. These digits reveal that the e-commerce industry is further going to boost sales for businesses that are expanding their reach every day through an online presence. Thus, e-commerce is here to stay.

The e-commerce industry continues to evolve through emerging trends that gradually penetrate across the world. On August 27, Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP), one of the leading online marketplaces, highlighted some of these trends. With an increasing number of people shifting to online modes of shopping, smartphones continue to be one of the common ways to access online e-commerce platforms. By 2024, 42.9% of the total e-commerce sales will be driven by mobile commerce. E-commerce through social platforms such as Instagram and TikTok has also been on the rise, with sales expected to triple by 2025. Take a look at some of the best selling products online.

Etsy: The Ultimate Marketplace

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) is an e-commerce platform that offers handmade and vintage items and craft supplies. It originally came into being with an agenda to support individuals who wanted to sell creative products. Sellers can set up their storefronts in their desired trade currency, location, and language. Craft products can then be listed on the seller’s store.

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) is unique in the sense that it targets the niche of unique crafts in the e-commerce market, unlike other marketplaces. The platform generates revenue through three different streams. The first one is the transaction fee which comes from charging 6.5% of the total sales price from a seller. A listing fee of $0.20 per listed item also generates revenue. Sellers are also charged an advertising and promotional fee. This fee is charged on the Etsy ads that are used to promote sellers on the platform. Other than that, a subscription plan named as Etsy Plus charges sellers for premium tools such as a free ‘.store’ domain. The platform also obliges sellers to pay a payment processing fee by offering them the liberty to accept payments in any currency.

Etsy's Competition

Although Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) differs from other e-commerce giants, the company is still vulnerable to intense competition. Its major competitors include Amazon Handmade by Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

The above e-commerce market players continue to offer incentives for sellers to maintain their brand name by competing against each other. Let's take a look at some of these competitive moves by Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY), Amazon.com, Inc.(NASDAQ:AMZN), and eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

On September 26, Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) announced to increase Etsy Purchase Protection for sellers by covering refunds on qualifying orders up to $500. The increased coverage offered by the company enables more sellers to save their earnings even if the platform refunds the shopper in case of any unforeseen mishap with the product. Sellers with suspended accounts will also be able to file an appeal and get it reviewed quickly.

Amazon Handmade by Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) offers close competition to Etsy as it gives artisans an opportunity to sell their unique, handcrafted supplies and tap into the extensive Amazon user base. For registered sellers who are approved to join Amazon Handmade, the professional monthly selling fee of $39.99 is waived by the platform. A 15% referral fee is charged against a sale without any additional listing or payment processing fees. Craft sellers have the option to use Amazon.com, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMZN) FBA program, which allows them to store their products in Amazon's fulfillment centers.

On June 29, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) reported that US FBA will be implementing low FBA rates for all items priced under $10 to facilitate sellers selling cheap products to deliver at a standard high speed rather than previously charging a low FBA fee only for small, low priced and light products which were being delivered at slow rates.

Another dominant e-commerce marketplace is eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). The platform operates through bidding on listed products as well as instant buying options for customers. Although Etsy is a niche-focused competitor to the firm, eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has a longstanding reputation with a diverse product range. For sellers aiming to sell one-of-a-kind products, the auctions offered by eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY), which sell the product to the buyer willing to pay the highest, could be a potential way to receive value from their creation.

In July, eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) acquired Certilogo, an AI-powered authentication provider for fashion. This acquisition further solidified eBay as a trusted brand. On September 7, the company also reported that it is beta testing an AI tool on its mobile app that assists sellers in creating detailed item descriptions based on any title or keywords they enter.

Now that we have taken a look at major platforms that are competing with Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY), let's take a look at the 40 best selling items on Etsy in 2023.

40 Best Selling Items on Etsy in 2023

Evan Lorne/Shutterstock.com

Methodology

Since Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) no longer has a best sellers tab on its website, the process of extracting the best selling items on the platform was a daunting task. In order to compile the list of the 40 best selling items on Etsy in 2023, we looked into all the product categories displayed on the main page namely jewelry and accessories, clothing and shoes, home and living, toys and entertainment, craft supplies and tools, as well as vintage products. From every category, we applied the filter for top customer reviews. From the filtered results in each category, we picked up those products which had an Etsy best seller badge.

Since the data available for products on Etsy comprises the number of product reviews and the number of shop reviews, we decided to use them as our metric to prove that the best sellers have a high number of reviews left by customers for the product as well as for the seller. The number of product reviews was selected as a primary metric as it was the most relevant to our research while the number of reviews for the shop the product belonged to, was chosen as a secondary metric.

The top 40 products have been ranked in ascending order of the aforementioned metrics on a priority basis. You can also take a look at the most high demand products to sell online.

40 Best Selling Items on Etsy in 2023

40. The Earth Is Not Dying Patch Screenprinted Utah Phillips

Product Reviews: 476

Shop Reviews: 44,273

This handmade patch comprises a quote, written using white ink on black fabric. It is one of the best selling Etsy products in 2023.

39. Personalised Silver Bracelet by Kiss London

Product Reviews: 488

Shop Reviews: 1,597

This personalized bracelet is made up of three hearts which can be customized to hold characters, making it one of the trending products on Etsy to sell in 2023.

38. Silver Wire Wrapped Crystal Ring

Product Reviews: 500

Shop Reviews: 771

This product from Lylas Rings is a ring that can be bought in a variety of available gemstones thereby being one of the top selling Etsy products in 2023.

37. Coil Buddy Plus Magic Rods, Memory Wire Bracelet Guide

Product Reviews: 507

Shop Reviews: 1,273

This product is another top selling product on Etsy and has five specialized steel rods to hold the beads for the designing and arranging of patterns before assembling them on a coil bracelet.

36. Amigurumi Pattern Doll Crochet for Doll Nina PDF Pattern

Product Reviews: 509

Shop Reviews: 9,358

This product is also selling well on Etsy. It is a downloadable pattern from Green Frog Crochet with detailed instructions for the doll and clothes.

35. Weekly Visual Calendar (Includes 264 Cards)

Product Reviews: 517

Shop Reviews: 1,734

This calendar has visual illustrations to plan every week in an efficient manner. It is a best seller on Etsy in 2033.

34. Cool Aunts Club Sweatshirt

Product Reviews: 526

Shop Reviews: 5,453

Another top selling product on Etsy is this sweatshirt with the label ‘Cool Aunts Club’. It has a minimalist design.

33. Personalised Santa Sack

Product Reviews: 531

Shop Reviews: 22,711

This product is a sack that can be customized to accommodate any text specified by buyers. It has been selling quite well on Etsy.

32. Love Viking Rune Pendant

Product Reviews: 534

Shop Reviews: 1,766

This necklace is one of the best sellers on Etsy and can be personalized in the given colors.

31. Mens Personalized Necklace Engraved Necklace Custom Necklace for Men

Product Reviews: 589

Shop Reviews: 2,910

This necklace is specially designed for men and has been labeled a best seller by Etsy in 2023.

30. Grinch Face SVG

Product Reviews: 604

Shop Reviews: 846

This product is a downloadable design that can be used with Cricut machines or Silhouette Cameo machines to create a wood sign stencil or a vinyl decal. It has been a top seller on Etsy in 2023.

29. Fashion Long Tassel Drop Earrings Korean Elegant Fashion

Product Reviews: 606

Shop Reviews: 7,937

These earrings for females are a best seller in the jewelry category. Thus, it is quite popular among customers on the platform.

28. 100% Pure Sacred Palo Santo Incense Sticks for Cleansing and Purifying

Product Reviews: 616

Shop Reviews: 6,889

These Palo Santo sticks help purify space. They have qualified as one of the best sellers by Etsy in 2023.

27. Personalized Family Name Birthday Board

Product Reviews: 645

Shop Reviews: 954

This family board is available in different frame colors. Family names can be engraved on it. It is a top seller on Etsy in 2023.

26. Shrimp Crochet Pattern | Amigurumi PDF

Product Reviews: 649

Shop Reviews: 1,971

This crochet pattern is also available for digital download. It is trending on Etsy as evident by its best seller badge.

25. Flip Decision Coin

Product Reviews: 650

Shop Reviews: 10,184

This flip decision coin is made from stainless steel and is double-sided. The buyer is asked to enter a name for each side. It is one of the best selling Etsy products in 2023.

24. Detailed Six Month Tarot Reading

Product Reviews: 655

Shop Reviews: 4,650

This is a tarot reading for six months for any buyer who specifies personal details at the time of purchase. Tarot reading is delivered through Etsy messages. It is another top seller on Etsy in 2023.

23. Your message Here By Pink Strawberry Studio

Product Reviews: 670

Shop Reviews: 15,065

As the name indicates, this product has a message engraved in a ceramic which is entered by the buyer. It is currently a best seller on Etsy.

22. Acrylic & Aluminium Personalised Wall Plaque House Number

Product Reviews: 673

Shop Reviews: 15,956

Another best seller on Etsy in 2023 is this house sign which is easily viewable from 60 ft away. The house and street number have to be specified by the buyer.

21. Flutter Pinafore Dress PDF Sewing Pattern

Product Reviews: 770

Shop Reviews: 8,853

As suggested by the product reviews, this product is a top seller on Etsy. It is a PDF sewing pattern. It can be printed off a home printer and sewn up.

20. Mobile Phone Chain With Case Cover

Product Reviews: 772

Shop Reviews: 3,748

Available for different mobile phones is this top selling detachable mobile phone chain with a matching transparent case for the buyer’s smartphone

19. InfiniTokens Dry Erase Cards/Tokens - 50 Pack

Product Reviews: 876

Shop Reviews: 6,213

This set of double-sided dry erase cards can be used for trading or other card games. They are one of the best sellers on Etsy in 2023.

18. Personalized Phone Case For iPhone 14 12 13 Pro Max XR 11 Pro Max

Product Reviews: 919

Shop Reviews: 2,278

This phone case from Tech Fun gift shop is available in different colors for different models. It has a high number of product reviews and shop reviews and is a top seller on Etsy.

17. Family name Monogram SVG Bundle Hand Drawn

Product Reviews: 932

Shop Reviews: 1,759

Another top selling item on Etsy is 2023 is a digital download for a family name monogram which is delivered electronically after purchase.

16. Embroidered Cornhole Bags

Product Reviews: 965

Shop Reviews: 5,585

These top selling corn bags on Etsy are filled with 14-16 ounces of corn or plastic resin. They are available in different colors and customizable embroideries.

15. Cat Eye Aurora Tiger Eye Beads

Product Reviews: 1,007

Shop Reviews: 133,345

These loose beads are currently in high demand and are represented as best sellers on Etsy.

14. Dry Erase Counters

Product Reviews: 1,061

Shop Reviews: 6,213

These reusable dry-erase discs can be used for card games. They are among the hot selling products on Etsy in 2023.

13. PATTERN: Crochet Chub By Dino Plushie Pattern

Product Reviews: 1,088

Shop Reviews: 1,788

This is another downloadable crochet pattern for a dino plushie. It is quite famous and has been selling well on Etsy in 2023.

12. Felt By The Yard By Benzie Design

Product Reviews: 1,102

Shop Reviews: 31,627

This is a bright merino wool blend felt in a 1/2-yard cut. It can be customized in different colors and is one of the high selling items on Etsy in 2023.

11. Channeled Messages From Your Person By Canadian Intuitive

Product Reviews: 1,151

Shop Reviews: 2,535

These tarot messages can be used to find out more about a person’s love interest or partner. These are selling quite well on Etsy.

