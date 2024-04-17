Get a $40 Costco Shop Card With This Deal for New Members





Image source: The Motley Fool/Unsplash

Many Americans buy groceries and household goods at warehouse clubs to combat rising living costs. Shoppers can keep more money in their checking accounts by getting a discount on bulk buys.

Costco is one warehouse club to consider joining if you want to trim your spending when stocking up on everyday essentials. New members who invest in a Costco Gold Star membership can get a $40 Costco shop card. Here's what you need to know about this deal.

Get $40 to spend at Costco when you become a new member

StackSocial is a deal website similar to Groupon. You'll find discounts from companies you know and love. Whether you're looking to buy the latest beauty products, electronics, software, online courses, or home goods, you can find deals to help you keep more money in the bank.

Now is an excellent time to join Costco if you've ever considered becoming a member. StackSocial has a Costco membership deal available. New members who purchase a one-year Costco Gold Star membership will receive a $40 digital Costco shop card. You can use the shop card to make purchases at Costco, both in person and online.

This deal is available to customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. You must be a new Costco member. If you were a previous member, your membership must have expired for more than 18 months to be eligible for this offer. This offer must be redeemed by June 16, 2024. StackSocial encourages those who purchase this deal to redeem it within 30 days.

How much is a Costco membership? Costco's Gold Star membership costs $60 annually. One nice perk is that Gold Star members get a free household card for someone over age 16 who lives at your address. So, a family member can easily shop at Costco without you being present.

Is this deal worth it?

Should you take advantage of this membership offer? If you have considered joining Costco, this is a solid deal. You'll pay $60 upfront to join and get $40 worth of shopping credit for free. Thanks to this deal, you can make a future Costco haul much more affordable.

Three tips to avoid overspending while shopping at Costco

Make a list: Before you walk into your local club, take some time to outline a shopping list. It can be tempting to buy things you don't need if you don't have a plan. Your list can help avoid unnecessary purchases and ensure you walk out with everything you need.

Shop the deals: Costco is known for its great prices, but you can save even more money by shopping for the best deals. Costco lists current deals on its website and mobile app.

Comparison shop: While many of the prices at Costco are fantastic, not every deal is the best. Compare prices for similar products sold elsewhere to get the best possible deal. Some similar products (even if they are a different brand) may be cheaper at other retailers.

Story continues

Setting and following a budget can be helpful if you struggle with overspending. You can use one of the best budgeting apps to monitor your spending and stay on track with your goals.

Managing your money will be easier once you get more comfortable with your budgeting skills. For additional savings tips, check out our free personal finance resources.

Alert: our top-rated cash back card now has 0% intro APR until 2025

This credit card is not just good – it’s so exceptional that our experts use it personally. It features a lengthy 0% intro APR period, a cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee! Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Natasha Gabrielle has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Get a $40 Costco Shop Card With This Deal for New Members was originally published by The Motley Fool