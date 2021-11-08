40 great gift ideas for every type of brother

These are the best gifts to buy for brothers.

Ah, brothers. On the one hand, your brother may be the easiest person on your list to shop for—just give him some premier hot sauce and call it a day, right? But on the other hand, there are so many incredible gifts you can buy for your brother that he’d love to receive, from our favorite coffee subscription service to a Nintendo Switch Lite, to help him get his game on.

Here are 40 of the best gifts for brothers you can order online.

1. For the brother obsessed with true crime: Hunt a Killer

Best gifts for brothers: Hunt a Killer

If your brother was a big fan of true crime shows like True Detective and Mindhunter, let him try his hand at crime-solving with a subscription to Hunt a Killer. This subscription-based game asks the user to help solve a murder. Each month, your brother will get a new episode that features clues to help him figure out the case.

Get a monthly subscription from Hunt A Killer for $30

2. For the brother who needs new sneakers: Cariuma shoes

Best gifts for brothers: Cariuma sneakers

Cariuma is a Brazil-based brand that creates sustainable sneakers for both men and women. They’re among our favorite sneakers you can buy—and we’re not alone. The company has a massive following for its eco-friendly, comfy sneakers, which come in 12 different shades. If your brother needs a new pair of shoes, Cariuma is the way to go.

Get the IBI Black Knit Sneakers from Cariuma for $98

3. For the brother who can't cook: A subscription to Home Chef

Best gifts for brothers: Home Chef

Does everything your brother cooks smell and tastes like an old hiking boot? Stop him from committing any more culinary crimes by gifting him the ingredients and knowledge required to make a great meal, every day of the week. We recently tested the best meal kits and fell in love with Home Chef. It’s a service that ships healthy, easy-to-follow recipes and high-quality ingredients right to its subscriber’s front door. And, if he’s too busy to cook, Home Chef also offers the option to request delicious oven-ready meals: just add heat and eat.

Get Home Chef starting at $11.49 / week

4. For the brother who loves socks: Happy Socks

Best gifts for brothers: Happy Socks

Forget boring white socks—give your brother a colorful and fun pair he can wear while lounging or working. Happy Socks carries socks with dozens of fun themes, including Disney, The Beatles, and even tacos. You can pick up a single pair for just $14, or you can opt for a gift box featuring several pairs he can wear over and over again.

Get Happy Socks starting at $14

5. For the brother who's very tall: The Big Blanket

Best gifts for brother: Big Blanket

As a Big Blanket enthusiast, I can say your brother will absolutely love adding this massive blanket to his collection. Measuring a whopping 10-feet-by-10-feet, the Big Blanket is perfect for those who love living under a blanket during the cold months—especially if they’re tall. The blanket was developed by a former NBA player who could never fit properly under his own blankets, so if your brother constantly complains about cold toes, this could be the perfect solution.

Get the Big Blanket for $129

6. For the brother who wants to learn new skills: MasterClass subscription

Best gifts for brothers: MasterClass

MasterClass is a great gift to get the brother who has everything, especially if he’s got a skill he’s looking to improve. The educational service offers a number of classes taught by celebrities discussing their trades, including writing, acting, cooking, and even gaming. Our own editor-in-chief loved his experience with the service, noting that he particularly loved learning comedy from Steve Martin.

Get a MasterClass subscription for $15 a month

7. For the coffee lover: The best coffee subscription, Angels’ Cup

Best gifts for brothers: Angels' Cup Coffee

Yes, you can gift coffee, especially if you opt for a gift subscription to a coffee service, like Angels’ Cup. This is our top choice for the best coffee subscription to gift, as it sends customized blends for your giftee to try themselves, then order based on their own preferences. If your brother lives for his morning coffee, you can’t go wrong with this one.

Get a subscription to Angels’ Cup starting at $8.99

8. For the brother who needs help cleaning: the Eufy Robovac 11s

Best gifts for brothers: Eufy 11S

No matter whether your brother’s housekeeping habits lean towards a spotless home or have you thinking about calling the EPA, he’ll love having the technology on hand designed to help him tear a strip off of his chore list. The Eufy Robovac 11s is a powerful robot vacuum that sucks up dirt like it’s going out of style and, with its Alexa and Google Home compatibility, is a cinch to control. Once the floors are clean, all of the filth picked up by the Robovac 11s is contained inside of a sealable, disposable bag, making for easy disposal.

Get the Eufy Robovac 11s Robot Vacuum from Amazon for $159.99

9. For the brother who needs new glasses: Frames from GlassesUSA

Best gifts for brothers: Frames from GlassesUSA

Who can turn down fresh new frames? GlassesUSA is one of our favorite places to buy glasses online, and they have a whole suite of affordable frames and sunglasses you can hunt through to find the perfect pair for your brother. Just make sure you have his prescription handy before you order.

Get new frames from GlassesUSA starting at $88

10. For the brother obsessed with hoodies: A jacket from Tommy John

Best gifts for brothers: Tommy John hoodie

Help your brother upgrade his favorite hoodie by getting him a new hoodie from Tommy John. This brand comes highly recommended by our Senior Director of Business Development, Jason Blanck. He notes that its hoodies are perfect for lounging, but still look professional enough to wear during business calls. Plus, they're incredibly cozy, so warn your brother he may need to protect it from his significant other.

Get the Go Anywhere Spacer Bomber Jacket from Tommy John for $42.50

11. For the uncomfortable brother: Saxx Underwear

Gifts for brothers: Saxx underwear

Ill-fitting underwear is a sweaty, uncomfortable curse that starts when you dress in the morning and ends at the end of the day… provided you don’t go to bed at night, to sleep in your skivvies. Give your brother the gift of a comfortable, cradled, and cool-feeling crotch by buying him a few pairs of Quest Boxer Briefs from Saxx. After wearing them, just once, your bro will refuse to touch a pair of five-in-a-pack tighty-whities every again.

Get the Quest Boxer Brief from Saxx for $32

12. For the gamer: The Nintendo Switch Lite

Gifts for brothers: Switch Lite

The PS5 and Xbox Series X have both proven hard to come by this year. But there is still one console you can grab for your game-loving brother: The Nintendo Switch. Our readers are obsessed with the Switch (and, naturally, Animal Crossing). And if you’re still having trouble finding a Switch to buy, pick up a Switch Lite, which is basically a Nintendo Switch squished into a Nintendo Gameboy.

Get the Nintendo Switch Lite from Best Buy for $199

13. For the brother who already has a Switch: A fan-favorite game

Best gifts for brother: Breath of the Wild

Does he already have a Nintendo Switch? No worries—pick up one of the highest-rated video games of the year: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. This game may have come out in 2017, but with a record number of people purchasing a Switch this year, it’s seen a resurgence in players, making it one of the most popular games you can buy for the console.

Get The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild from Amazon for $61.09

14. For the brother with natural hair: Bumble and Bumble Grooming Cream

Best gifts for brother: Bumble & Bumble

If your brother is in desperate need of better hair styling products, check out Bumble and Bumble Grooming Cream, which was named one of the best natural hair products for black men by Ask Men. Amazon reviewers are equally excited about this product, saying it’s great for thick and coarse hair. One reviewer even says it “will make your hair feel like velvet.”

Get Bumble and Bumble Grooming Cream from Amazon for $28.49

15. For the brother who loves grilling: Meat from Crowd Cow

Best gifts for brothers: Crowd Cow

Is your brother the grillmaster? If so, give him the only thing he really wants—high-quality meat. We’re big fans of the meat delivery service Crowd Cow, which allows subscribers to choose from a range of delicious cuts of meats, including Wagyu beef, thick-cut bacon, and Norwegian Atlantic salmon.

Shop meat from Crowd Cow

16. For the brother who loves ties: A tie from Tie Bar

Best gifts for brother: Tie from TieBar

Ties make for great presents, whether you’re gifting for your brother or your father. Tie Bar is one of the best places you can shop for ties online without breaking the bank. You can shop a range of colors, styles, and textures ideal for brothers of all types. You can even shop its extensive bow tie collection, which are just as colorful (and affordable) as its tie collection.

Shop ties from Tie Bar starting at $22

17. For the brother who loves ugly sweaters: The Child sweater

Best gifts for brother: The Child sweater

Is your brother obsessed with Star Wars? You’re not alone. And this year, the Disney Store is releasing a new line of Mandalorian merchandise every Monday, including this incredible Christmas sweater featuring The Child. Your brother can wear it to any online and in-person celebrations he attends.

Get The Child ''Merry Force Be With You'' Pullover for Men from ShopDisney for $34.99

18. For the music fan: This coffee table book on hip-hop

Best gifts for brother: Contact High: A Visual History of Hip-Hop

This picture-heavy coffee table book on hip-hop is the perfect gift for any music lover on your list, especially if they’re big fans of the hip-hop genre. It features biographies of some of the most influential musicians in the genre, including Run-DMC and Public Enemy, as well as gorgeous photos from some of the most prominent hip-hop photographers, like Jamel Shabazz and Sophie Bramly.

Get Contact High: A Visual History of Hip Hop from Amazon for $27.26

19. For the brother who needs to relax: Gravity Blanket

Best gifts for brother: Gravity Blanket

We love a good weighted blanket, and if your brother could use a little more relaxation in his life, he’ll love our favorite model, the Gravity Blanket. This blanket is incredibly comfortable, enjoyable to use, and easy to clean. Our reviewer noted that this model is well worth the hype—and if you’re looking for a more affordable version, you can pick up the Z by Gravity blanket at Amazon, which you can grab for $99.

Get the Gravity Blanket for $195

20. For the brother who loves to talk about poop: The Squatty Potty

Best gifts for brother: Squatty Potty

There really is a perfect gift for everyone on your list. If your brother thinks of his bathroom as a sanctuary, get him something that will make him feel even comfier in his favorite spot—the Squatty Potty. We love the Squatty Potty, and wholeheartedly agree that it’s the No.1 way to go No.2. Our reviewer found that it changed the way she and her boyfriend did their business, so if you’re ready to change your brother’s life, consider gifting him the Squatty Potty.

Get the Squatty Potty from Amazon for $24.99

21. For the chef: Poultry shears

Best gifts for brothers: Poultry shears

Forget knives—poultry shears are where it’s at. If your brother loves prepping whole chickens and cornish hens, he needs a reliable pair of poultry shears to get the job done. These make an especially great gift for the brother who loves to host dinner, as they’ll help him prep any meats for his feast.

Get the OXO Good Grips Spring-Loaded Poultry Shears from Amazon for $25.49

22. For the brother who's begging for AirPods: AirPods Pro

Best gifts for brothers: AirPods Pro

If your brother won’t stop asking for a pair of AirPods, you can’t do better than the AirPods Pro, which are the best wireless earbuds you can buy. They have excellent noise-cancellation, they’re water-resistant, and they’re significantly less bulky than other noise-cancelling headphones you can buy.

Get the AirPods Pro from Amazon for $197

23. For the stylish brother: Gentleman's Box

Best gifts for brothers: Gentleman's Box

Not quite sure what to get your brother? Try a subscription service with a little bit of everything, like Gentleman’s Box. You can pick a box within your price range, which goes from under $100 all the way to over $300. Boxes can be fashion themed or lifestyle themed, offering a range of accessories, like watches and ties, and lifestyle products, like barware and outdoor gear.

Gift Gentleman’s Box starting at $35

24. For the Marvel fan: Disney+

Best gifts for brother: Disney+

The Book of Boba Fett, Hawkeye, the third season of The Mandolorian and other new series and movies from the Marvel and Star Wars universes are on their way! But unless your brother has a Disney+ subscription he won’t be able to enjoy them. By gifting him a subscription you’ll also be providing him with access to a seemingly endless stream of other content from some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry: Disney, Pixar, Fox, Star Wars and National Geographic. that the service also provides access to.) With all of this in mind, it’s not an exaggeration to say that a Disney+ subscription is a gift that’ll keep on giving, all year.

Get a Disney+ subscription for $79.99 a year

25. For the brother who can only handle one-pot meals: Instant Pot

Best gifts for brothers: Instant Pot

If your brother specializes in one-pot classics like spaghetti, mac and cheese, and chicken noodle soup, he may love an Instant Pot. Our favorite pressure cooker is ideal for people who want easy, tasty, and quick meals. The Instant Pot also makes a great gift for the aspiring chef, if your brother is just starting to flex his cooking muscles.

Get the Instant Pot Ultra from Amazon for $134.99

26. For the brother who doesn't know how to use his Instant Pot: An Instant Pot cookbook

Best gifts for brothers: Instant Pot cookbook

Does your brother already have an Instant Pot? Help him out by getting him a cookbook replete with highly-rated recipes he can start using today. The Step-by-Step Instant Pot Cookbook has more than 5,000 ratings on Amazon and a solid 5-star rating, so you can rest easy knowing he won’t be letting his Instant Pot collect dust in the corner.

Get the Step-by-Step Instant Pot Cookbook from Amazon for $10.78

27. For the brother who loves running: Allbirds

Best gifts for brothers: Allbirds

We are in love with Allbirds sneakers, and we’ll recommend them for just about everyone in your life. If your brother is an avid runner, he’ll love the Allbirds wool runners as much as we did. These shoes are incredibly comfortable, and they look just as good with workout gear as they do with everyday clothing.

Get the Men’s Wool Runners from Allbirds for $115

28. For the brother with a casual wardrobe: Carhartt tees

Best gifts for brothers: Carhartt tees

There’s no clothing gift quite as great as a plain t-shirt. Instead of reaching for that six-pack of Hanes, try upgrading your brother to a well-loved brand, like Carhartt. These shirts have more than 30,000 positive ratings on Amazon, and they come in 26 different colors, perfect for any wardrobe.

Get short-sleeved Carhartt tees from Amazon starting at $13

29. For the Star Wars fan: Rustic coasters

Best gifts for brothers: Star Wars coasters

Etsy is a treasure trove for Star Wars fans. These gorgeous coasters are handmade, accurate to the films, and incredibly gorgeous. Each comes with an etched drawing of a Star Wars mainstay, like Darth Vader and the Millennium Falcon. The only thing your brother will need to decide is whether he wants to use them as coasters or home decor.

Get the Star Wars Inspired Coasters from Etsy for $16.48

30. For the brother who loves his beard more than you: The Wahl Stainless Steel Lithium Ion+ Beard and Nose Trimmer for Men

Best gifts for brothers: Wahl trimmer

There’s no coming between a man and his beard. But you can come to your brother with a highly-rated beard trimmer that will help him keep his facial hair looking its best. The Wahl Stainless Steel Lithium Ion+ Beard and Nose Trimmer for Men comes with a wide range of attachments designed to make keeping beard, nose, and body hair under control.

Get the Wahl Stainless Steel Lithium Ion+ Beard and Nose Trimmer for Men from Amazon for $78.49

15. For the brother who needs a good comforter: Our favorite comforter

Best gifts for brother: Linenspa

My brother used the comforter from his childhood bedroom for years after he moved out. He only upgraded when he moved in with his girlfriend, who, thankfully, bought them a new one. If your brother is anything like mine, save his partner the hassle and get him a new comforter he can use to replace his old one. The Linenspa Down Comforter is the best one you can buy right now—and it’s less than $30.

Get the Linenspa All-Season White Down Alternative Quilted Comforter from Amazon for $35.99

32. For the brother-in-law: A novelty coffee mug

Best gifts for brothers: Novelty mug

Yes—you need to get your brother-in-law a gift. Whether you’ve known each other for 10 months or 10 years, he deserves a little love, too. This novelty coffee mug from Etsy is the perfect gift—it’s sentimental enough to let him know you care, but lighthearted enough to let him know he’s part of the family.

Get the Brother-in-Law Mug from Etsy for $14.99

33. For the brother who loves to read: The best Kindle

Best gifts for brothers: Kindle Paperwhite

Is your brother a bookworm? Help him expand his digital book collection by getting him a Kindle, which he can use to read all kinds of books, from cookbooks to comics. It’s the perfect gift for brothers who love to travel or read by the pool, as it's easy to carry, waterproof, and lightweight.

Get the Kindle Paperwhite for $139.99

34. For the brother obsessed with pop culture: Cameo

Best gifts for brothers: Cameo

Cameo is an incredible video service that allows you to send videos directly to loved ones. Your video can star any celebrity featured on the site, ranging from TV actors like Mandy Moore (whose videos start at $300) to athletes like Randy Couture (whose videos start at $50).

Get a video from Cameo

35. For the brother with a sense of humor: A hilarious portrait

Best gifts for brothers: General portrait

Custom portraits are all the rage. You can opt for a high-end service like Paint Your Life, which will run you upwards of $300-400, or you can venture over to Etsy, where you can find this incredible custom war general portrait for just $38. The artist, ZKPortraitsWorkshop, will add your brother’s face to an old-timey general’s portrait, which is truly one of the best custom pieces of art I’ve ever seen on Etsy.

Get a Custom War General portrait from Etsy starting at $36

36. For the brother curious about his roots: AncestryDNA

Best gifts for brother: AncestryDNA kit

The cool thing about AncestryDNA is that even if you’ve taken a test, your sibling will get different results. Give your brother the gift of his ancestry and enjoy breaking down each aspect of his results together. Your brother can even build a family tree while he waits for his results, which is a second gift in and of itself.

Get AncestryDNA for $59

37. For the brother who keeps breaking his sunglasses: New shades

Best gifts for brothers: Sunglasses

Hot take: Your brother shouldn’t be purchasing his sunglasses from CVS. If you know for a fact that your brother has never spent more than $10 on sunglasses, it’s time for him to upgrade. EyeBuyDirect sells a line of high-quality, affordable sunglasses that compete with the more expensive models out there. Plus, they ship quickly and come with their own cleaning cloth, which is basically like two gifts in one.

Get sunglasses at EyeBuyDirect starting at $19

38. For the competent cook: Curtis Stone Dura-Pan Nonstick 13-piece Nesting Cookware Set

Best gifts for brothers: Curtis Stone pans

A great set of pots and pans is one of the best gifts for brothers who cook with a passion. This cookware set from Curtis includes everything for your best bro to take his cooking to the next level, including a miscellany of fry pans and saucepans, a steamer and, a stockpot. And, thanks to the fact that this set features a non-stick coating, cleaning up after his next epic meal will be a breeze.

Get the Curtis Stone Dura-Pan Nonstick 13-piece Cookware Set from HSN for $259.95

39. For the active lifestyle brother: The Fitbit Charge 5

Best gifts for brothers: Fitbit Charge 5

Help your brother track his steps with the new Fitbit Charge 5, which is our pick for the best fitness tracker you can buy. It’s sleek, easy to use, and comes with a number of great tracking features our tester loved, including sleep tracking and built-in GPS.

Get the Fitbit Charge 5 from Amazon for $179.95

40. For the brother who lifts: Theragun Elite G4

Best gifts for brothers: Theragun

The Theragun exploded in popularity this summer—and for good reason. We tested this muscle massager and found that it was incredibly effective, and most importantly, made some pretty great videos for our Instagram. If your brother lives at the gym and constantly complains about his muscles, he’ll be praising your name after receiving this as a gift.

Get the Theragun G4 Elite from Amazon for $399

