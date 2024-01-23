In this article, we will look at the 40 highest-paying jobs without a degree in the US. We have also discussed the employment statistics in the US. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, head straight to the 10 Highest-Paying Jobs Without a Degree in the US.

In a world where higher education often seems like the key to unlocking success, a paradigm shift is taking place. The traditional narrative of pursuing a degree as the sole gateway to a professional career is being challenged, giving rise to a multitude of high-paying job opportunities for individuals who opt for alternative paths.

For example, air traffic controller is one of the jobs that pay 100k a year without a degree. Then there are profitable professions like professional athletes as they have 6 figure jobs without college degree. Sommeliers and animators are two of the most unique jobs that pay well without a degree.

Unemployment Landscape in the US

According to the Department of Labor, in the week ending January 13, 2024, seasonally adjusted initial unemployment claims dropped to 187,000, a decrease of 16,000 from the previous week and reaching the lowest level since September 24, 2022. The 4-week moving average also decreased to 203,250, down by 4,750. The seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate remained unchanged at 1.2%, with insured unemployment decreasing by 26,000 to 1,806,000. The unadjusted data showed 289,228 actual initial claims, a 9.3% decrease from the previous week.

The total number of continued weeks claimed for benefits in all programs as of December 30 was 2,129,892. The report also highlighted specific state data, indicating New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Minnesota have the highest insured unemployment rates, while New York experienced the largest increase in initial claims, contrasting with decreases in New Jersey and Massachusetts.

Increased Hiring in 2024

In a recent survey conducted by Robert Half, it has been revealed that more than half of US companies are planning to increase hiring in the first half of 2024. The State of US Hiring Survey indicates that 57% of respondents plan to add new permanent positions, while an additional 39% anticipate hiring for vacated positions. Moreover, 67% of companies are expected to hire contract workers as part of their staffing strategy. The primary driver for this surge in hiring is attributed to company growth, with 66% of managers citing it as the main factor influencing their decisions. Despite the positive outlook, hiring challenges persist, as 90% of hiring managers report difficulty finding skilled professionals, and 58% state that it takes longer to hire for open roles compared to the previous year.

The survey also highlighted the importance of companies implementing retention plans, with 91% of managers expressing concerns about retaining top talent. While hiring remains a priority, it is advised to focus on employee engagement and retention, incorporating strategies such as routine research and adjustment of compensation levels while also offering flexible work arrangements, and implementing policies to avoid burnout.

What Companies Are Hiring in 2024?

In a surprising turn of events, Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) is set to embark on a hiring spree in 2024, rebounding from a period of layoffs in late 2022 and early 2023 that affected tens of thousands of employees. The company is gearing up to increase payroll expenses, anticipating growth and a shift towards higher-cost technical roles. Mark Zuckerberg has signaled to an ambitious commitment to investing in cutting-edge initiatives, particularly the metaverse. The company is prepared to incur operating losses, which also highlights its dedication to ongoing product development efforts in augmented reality/virtual reality.

However, it is also worth highlighting that Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) is reportedly set to eliminate or largely reduce the role of technical program managers (TPMs) in different organizations, following the recent elimination of the role at Instagram. This is part of Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META)’s ongoing effort to become more efficient, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg's mandate for a "Year of Efficiency." Last week, scores of TPMs at Instagram were informed that they must reapply and reinterview for available product-manager roles or face layoffs in March. The consolidation of TPM roles into product-manager roles across Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) is expected to impact hundreds of jobs. Since the initiation of Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META)’s efficiency measures, more than 20% of its staff has been laid off.

On the other hand, other tech giants like Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) are also bouncing back from earlier layoffs. Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) recently announced plans to hire over 3,300 employees in critical roles like engineering and data cloud divisions. The broader tech industry continues to demonstrate resilience, particularly in areas like artificial intelligence AI, where companies like Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) are actively hiring. Despite economic uncertainties, the demand for tech professionals with in-demand skills remains stable, as companies are displaying a willingness to invest largely in innovative and expensive initiatives.

Speaking of Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM), the company along with the US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) have joined forces to address employment challenges faced by transitioning service members (TSMs) and Veterans. Despite similar unemployment rates between Veterans and nonveterans, the underemployment rate for Veterans is up to 38% higher. Military spouses, dealing with the impact of frequent relocations, saw their unemployment rate rise to an estimated 38% in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To tackle these issues, VA has collaborated with Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) to offer free learning, certifications, and networking opportunities for Veterans and military spouses interested in technology careers.

The Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) Fellowship is a 12-week program facilitated by Hiring Our Heroes and provides hands-on experience. Over 13,000 TSMs, Veterans, and military spouses have completed the Veteran Mental Health and Resiliency Resources module. The collaboration has also reached over 7,000 individuals through the VA Benefits for Veterans module.

40 Highest Paying Jobs Without a Degree in the US

Methodology

To list the highest paying jobs without a degree in the US, we identified high-paying jobs that do not require a formal bachelor’s degree and pay at least above the national average salary of $59,428 annually. We have, however, included jobs that may traditionally require a bachelor’s degree but can still be pursued without a degree through self-taught online courses and boot camps. We identified 50 such jobs, and then the 40 highest-paying ones were selected based on annual average salaries. We obtain the average salaries from our salary database.

Note: We haven't necessarily excluded jobs that may require an associate's degree, since the focus of our piece is jobs that do not require a bachelor's degree.

40. Makeup Artist

Average Salary: $61,953

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts 37% increase in the demand for theatrical and performance make-up artists between 2020 and 2030. It is one of the jobs that don't require a degree or experience. While individuals with any gender can become makeup artists, it is generally considered one of the high-paying jobs without a degree or experience for women.

39. Hearing Aid Specialist

Average Salary: $62,480

Hearing aid specialists assess hearing loss and recommend suitable hearing aids. They also provide fittings and adjustments. Georgia, Florida, and California are the highest paying states for hearing aid specialists. It is one of the least stressful jobs without a degree.

38. Social Media Manager

Average Salary: $63,691

According to Sprout Social's 2028 insights, the global social media user count has crossed 4.9 billion. Projections indicate that the United States will witness a major increase in social ad spending, reaching $80 billion by 2025. Both of these insights indicate that the demand for social media managers in here to stay.

37. Plumber

Average Salary: $65,190

As of May 2022, the median annual wage for plumbers stands at $60,090. A high school diploma or its equivalent is the typical educational requirement, and many individuals acquire the necessary skills through on-the-job apprenticeships.

36. Electrician

Average Salary: $65,280

With 762,600 jobs in 2022 and a faster-than-average job outlook of 6% from 2022 to 2032, approximately 49,200 new electrician positions are anticipated. It is also one of the low stress jobs that pay well.

35. Truck Driver

Average Salary: $65,344

Within the United States trucking industry, a persistent workforce shortage prevails, as less than 5%, are female drivers, despite the potential for an annual salary exceeding $50,000. It is also one of the low-stress jobs that pay well without a degree.

34. Occupational Therapist Assistant

Average Salary: $66,280

To become an occupational therapy assistant, one must acquire an associate's degree from a recognized program, usually available at community colleges or technical schools. These programs, are usually of two years, and teach different subjects such as psychology and biology, supplemented by 16 weeks of hands-on fieldwork for practical experience.

33. Fabric and Apparel Patternmakers

Average Salary: $66,820

Fabric and apparel patternmakers create templates or patterns used in the production of clothing. They interpret designers' sketches to ensure a proper fit and style, and develop templates that guide the cutting of fabric pieces for garment assembly.

32. Dropshipping

Average Salary: $67,418

Dropshipping is a popular business model with low startup costs and no need for inventory. Starting a dropshipping business can cost as little as $100. It is one of the low-stress jobs that pay well without a degree.

31. Graphic Designer

Average Salary: $69,231

Graphic designers can earn different rates based on their expertise and project requirements, with a median hourly wage of $24, as reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, to up to $145 per hour on platforms like Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK). Given the nature of the profession, graphic designing is one of the careers that do not require formal education or prior experience. To read more about graphic designing, see highest paying countries for graphic designers.

30. Boilermaker

Average Salary: $69,780

The job of boilermakers is to construct, install, and maintain boilers, vats, and other large vessels that contain liquids and gases. They interpret blueprints, use welding and other fabrication techniques, and ensure equipment meets safety standards.

29. Radiologic and MRI Technologist

Average Salary: $70,240

Radiologic and MRI technologists operate specialized imaging equipment to create diagnostic images of patients’ internal structures. They typically hold an associate’s degrees. In 2022, there were 264,100 jobs in this field, and it’s projected to grow 6% from 2022 to 2032. It is one of the top paying healthcare jobs without a degree.

28. Fitness Instructor

Average Salary: $70,872

Equinox Fitness Clubs, a luxury fitness chain in the US, frequently hires fitness instructors to lead different classes and programs. With a focus on premium wellness services. Similarly, 24 Hour Fitness, a nationwide fitness center chain, also employs fitness instructors to lead classes and support members in achieving their fitness goals across its many locations throughout the United States. It is also one of the low-stress jobs for seniors.

27. Patrol Officer

Average Salary: $71,380

According to the BLS, there are a total of 655,890 Police and Sheriff's Patrol Officers in the US, maintaining public order and enforcing laws. With a mean hourly wage of $34.32 and an annual mean wage of $71,380, these officers have a median wage of $65,790 annually.

26. Insurance Appraisers, Auto Damage

Average Salary: $71,580

Insurance appraisers, auto damage, essentially assess vehicle damage to determine insurance payouts. They inspect cars, analyze repair costs, and negotiate settlements with claimants or repair shops.

25. Aircraft Mechanics and Service Technicians

Average Salary: $72,640

Aircraft Mechanics and Service Technicians find employment across different industries, with the highest levels in Support Activities for Air Transportation, employing 39,660 individuals at an hourly mean wage of $30.05. Scheduled Air Transportation follows with 25,150 employed, with a higher hourly mean wage of $44.39 and an annual mean wage of $92,330.

24. Claims Adjuster

Average Salary: $73,380

For this role, on-the-job training is common. However, the field faces a projected 3% decline in job opportunities from 2022 to 2032, resulting in a negative employment change of 10,700 positions during this period.

23. Respiratory Therapist

Average Salary: $74,310

Their job requires them to administer treatments like oxygen therapy and bronchodilators and provide education on managing respiratory conditions. Their expertise are highly important, especially in critical care settings like intensive care units.

22. Data Analyst

Average Salary: $77,207

Data analysis requires critical thinking, problem-solving, and attention to detail, which make the job mentally engaging. However, it’s less stressful than some roles like data scientists because data analysts have a balanced workload, and their jobs lack the urgency of other high-pressure professions. Speaking of problem-solving and attention to detail, check our article about the skills employers look for in candidates.

21. Signal and Track Switch Repairers

Average Salary: $77,370

New York State has the highest employment for Signal and Track Switch Repairers with 1,790 jobs and a location quotient of 4.22, indicating a concentration well above the national average. Texas follows with 440 jobs, albeit with a lower location quotient of 0.73.

20. Transportation Inspector

Average Salary: $79,770

Transportation Inspectors, responsible for ensuring safe cargo and passenger transport, show a national employment of 24,420 with an annual mean salary of $79,770, as per the US BLS. The highest employment is observed in the Federal Executive Branch (4,380 jobs) with an annual mean salary of $120,040.

19. Film and Video Editor

Average Salary: $80,990

The Motion Picture and Video Industries employ the highest number of editors (18,580), with a mean hourly wage of $41.63. Employment Services is the top-paying industry, with 540 jobs and a mean hourly wage of $49.02. It is one of the highest paid jobs without experience.

18. Agricultural Manager

Average Salary: $83,790

With 922,900 jobs in 2022, the field is expected to see a 5% decline between 2022 and 2032, resulting in a loss of 42,300 jobs, largely due to technological advancements that require fewer managers. To read more about latest developments in the agricultural industry, see our article about Top 20 AI and Robotics Companies Transforming the Agriculture Sector.

17. Petroleum Pump System Operators

Average Salary: $84,140

Their duties include monitoring pressure and flow levels, adjusting valves and controls, and conducting routine maintenance on pumps and related machinery. The operators also respond to alarms, troubleshoot issues, and ensure that safety protocols are followed to prevent accidents or spills.

16. Postmasters and Mail Superintendents

Average Salary: $84,190

Postmasters oversee the daily operations of post offices, managing staff, coordinating mail distribution, and ensuring adherence to postal regulations. They handle customer inquiries, resolve issues, and maintain efficient workflows.

15. Diagnostic Medical Sonographers

Average Salary: $84,410

Medical sonographers use ultrasound equipment to create images of a patient’s internal organs and tissues. Their non-invasive imaging helps physicians make informed decisions about treatment plans and provides vital information during surgeries. It is also one of the high paying trade and vocational jobs in 2023.

14. Dental Hygienist

Average Salary: $84,460

Dental hygienists have a median annual salary of $81,400, and they typically hold associate’s degrees. As per BLS, in 2022, there were 219,400 jobs in this field in the US, and it’s projected to grow 7% from 2022 to 2032, adding 16,300 new positions. It is one of the medical jobs that pay $30 an hour.

13. First-Line Supervisors of Firefighting and Prevention Workers

Average Salary: $84,810

First-Line Supervisors of Firefighting and Prevention Workers command a high salary due to the critical nature of their role in managing emergency response teams and ensuring public safety. These professionals are responsible for coordinating and directing firefighting operations, implementing preventive measures, and making crucial decisions during crises.

12. Nuclear Medicine Technologist

Average Salary: $89,610

Their high pay is often justified by the specialized skills and knowledge required to ensure safety, accuracy, and effective patient care in this field. Additionally, their work aids in the early detection and management of diseases like cancer and heart conditions.

11. Power Plant Operators

Average Salary: $88,960

Power plant operators generally require a high school diploma or its equivalent, along with comprehensive on-the-job training involving both classroom and hands-on components. Background checks and screenings for drugs and alcohol are often prerequisites for employment.

