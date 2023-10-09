In this article, we will look at the 40 highest YouTube CPM countries in 2023. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of recent trends and patterns within the YouTube landscape, head straight to the 15 Highest YouTube CPM Countries in 2023.

YouTube, a popular video-sharing platform, was founded in February 2005 by three former PayPal employees. YouTube gained immense popularity, with a key moment on October 9, 2006, when Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) acquired it for $1.65 billion.

YouTube's rise revolutionized how we consume information and entertainment. Furthermore, it has given birth to an entirely new class of social media influencers and content creators who wield significant influence in the digital landscape.

So, How Fast is YouTube Growing in 2023?

According to Kagan U.S. Q1 2023 consumer insights, YouTube is the leading free video service used by internet users of all generations in the US, with the highest adoption among Gen Zers (82%) and millennials (78%).

In 2022, US adults surpassed traditional TV in digital video consumption for the first time. According to eMarketer, the time-spent gap between digital video and traditional TV is expected to widen from 28 minutes in 2023 to over an hour by 2025.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Google and YouTube's parent company, had a stellar Q2 2023 with quarterly revenue of $74.60 billion and a net income of $18.37 billion.

Several factors contributed to YouTube's success, including CEO Neal Mohan's creator-friendly tools, the launch of Primetime Channels, and YouTube Shorts ads, which attracted more users.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)’s Google, commented on YouTube's growth during the Q2 2023 earnings call and said,

“I’m really pleased with how YouTube is growing audiences and driving increased engagement. YouTube Shorts are now watched by over 2 billion logged-in users every month, up from 1.5 billion just one year ago. The living room remained our fastest-growing screen in 2022 in terms of watch time. We are reaching more than 150 million people on connected TV screens in the U.S. and seeing growth in momentum internationally. And on Subscriptions, there is good growth. Late last year, we announced over 80 million YouTube Music and Premium subscribers.”

Story continues

Turning our attention to YouTube's advertising revenue, in April 2023, advertisers could potentially reach an impressive 2.527 billion users on the platform. However, concerning trends have emerged, with data from the company's advertising tools indicating a consistent decline in YouTube's advertising reach over the past year.

Nevertheless, there was a significant turnaround in its ad revenue during Q2 2023. According to Alphabet's earnings statement, YouTube experienced a resurgence in the second quarter, posting a year-over-year increase of around 4% in ad revenue, reaching $7.7 billion. This encouraging development indicates a rebound in YouTube's ad revenue performance.

These figures suggest that YouTube's advertising reach has experienced a slower growth rate compared to Facebook's over the past year.

By way of comparison, Facebook's data reveals that its flagship platform's global advertising reach expanded by 5.0%. Also, Facebook added 108 million users in the 12 months leading up to April 2023.

What’s Fueling YouTube’s Growth?

YouTube's remarkable growth can be attributed to a combination of factors. With over 2.70 billion active users as of 2023, the platform has continued to expand its reach globally. Philipp Schindler, Senior Vice-President and Chief Business Officer, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)’s Google, shed light on this growth during the Q2 2023 earnings call. He discussed key strategies and drivers behind YouTube's success, emphasizing the platform's continued focus on user engagement, content diversity, and innovative features. He says,

“Moving to YouTube. I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again: YouTube starts with our Creators, and it’s their success and our multi-format strategy that will drive YouTube’s long-term growth. In prior quarters, I’ve laid out how we think about this. Enabling our Creators to make a living on our platform with more formats and awesome tools leads to more content, which leads to quality consumption of video content, another big focus of the team. And this leads to better opportunities for monetization and for advertisers to support this incredible ecosystem. As we think about growth, we’re focused on Shorts, Connected TV and our subscription offerings, all of which grew nicely this quarter.”

Which country is best for YouTube earnings?

The best countries for Youtube earnings are closely tied to the CPM (cost per mille) rate, which varies from country to country. CPM, representing the cost per 1,000 impressions, signifies the expenditure advertisers must allocate on YouTube for every 1,000 impressions their ads accumulate on your video.

To check out countries with highest Youtube CPM rates, continue reading this article.

40 Highest YouTube CPM Countries in 2023

Photo by Alexander Shatov on Unsplash

Our Methodology

To create a list of the 40 highest YouTube CPM countries in 2023, we found an average CPM rate for each country. We gathered data from publicly accessible sources to obtain accurate information. Lastly, we ordered the list in ascending order based on the CPM rates.

Also check out 20 Countries With the Most YouTube Users in 2023

40 Highest YouTube CPM Countries in 2023

Here is the list of the highest YouTube CPM Countries in 2023.

40. Zambia

Average CPM Rate: $3.00 With a growing YouTube landscape, Zambia has a variety of content from local creators. Notable channels include the Kwacha Music Awards, Zambia Daily Mail, and Tiza Mukuka.

39. Cambodia

Average CPM Rate: $3.08 Cambodia has diverse creators and unique cultural content. With an average CPM rate of $3.08, the nation's online community is consistently expanding.

38. Uruguay

Average CPM Rate: $3.17 Uruguay's YouTube creators experiment with various content. The average YouTube CPM rate in Uruguay stands at $3.17.

37. Kenya

Average CPM Rate: $3.20 In Kenya, YouTube's CPM rate averages $3.20, with lifestyle, entertainment, and tech niches being profitable. Channels focusing on lifestyle, travel, and technology thrive, ensuring strong ad revenue.

36. Georgia

Average CPM Rate: $3.46 Georgia's YouTube world is full of videos about travel, food, and fun. The average CPM rate in Georgia stands at $3.46.

35. Armenia

Average CPM Rate: $3.91 Armenia's YouTube community is growing steadily with an average CPM rate of $3.91.They are creating a lively community that shows off their country's culture and creativity.

34. Sri Lanka

Average CPM Rate: $4.06 Sri Lanka has an average CPM rate of $4.06. Sri Lankan content creators usually experiment with showcasing the vibrant atmosphere of the country's rich culture for their audience.

33. Venezuela

Average CPM Rate: $4.20 Venezuela's YouTube landscape reflects a growing online community. The Average CPM Rate stands at $4.20, indicating a moderate advertising market.

32. Guyana

Average CPM Rate: $4.50 Guyana's YouTube CPM averages $4.50, indicating a growing creator community. Local talents are utilizing the platform, mirroring global trends in content creation and audience engagement.

31. Jamaica

Average CPM Rate: $4.94 Jamaica's YouTube creators generate a diverse range of videos spanning music, culture, and more.

30. Kuwait

Average CPM Rate: $6.56 Kuwait's YouTube community is flourishing, boasting an average CPM rate of $6.56. Creators explore a wide range of topics, contributing to the platform's growth and engagement.

29. Brazil

Average CPM Rate: $6.65 Brazil's YouTube CPM averages $6.65, indicating a thriving content market. Diverse creators engage audiences in various topics, enhancing viewer engagement and revenue.

28. Mauritius

Average CPM Rate: $7.05 Mauritius features a growing YouTube landscape with an average CPM rate of $7.05. Local creators are exploring various niches and gaining popularity.

27. Poland

Average CPM Rate: $7.67 Poland's vibrant YouTube scene offers diverse content, from gaming to lifestyle vlogs. Creators benefit from a $7.67 CPM rate.

26. United Arab Emirates

Average CPM Rate: $8.13 The UAE's YouTube scene is vibrant, boasting an average CPM rate of $8.13. Different content creators drive a growing community, representing various interests and shaping the country's vibrant online video culture.

25. Botswana

Average CPM Rate: $8.87 Botswana's YouTube community is growing fast, making diverse videos. Creators earn $8.87 per 1,000 views on average, adding life to the platform.

24. Korea

Average CPM Rate: $8.88 Korea's YouTube landscape thrives with diverse content, from K-pop sensations to tech enthusiasts. The average CPM rate stands at $8.88, reflecting a flourishing creator economy.

23. Mexico

Average CPM Rate: $9.51 YouTube in Mexico is bustling with various creators. They earn around $9.51 per 1,000 ad impressions. This helps diverse creators connect with their audience easily.

22. Portugal

Average CPM Rate: $10.32 With an average CPM rate of $10.32, creators enjoy competitive earnings while showcasing the country's culture, music, and lifestyle.

21. Japan

Average CPM Rate: $10.53 In Japan, YouTube creators enjoy around a $10.53 CPM rate. Many creators share diverse content, highlighting Japan's culture and trends on the platform.

20. Canada

Average CPM Rate: $13.50 Canada's YouTube scene is lively with varied content. Creators gets a $13.50 CPM rate on average. Music, education, and entertainment thrive in this vibrant community.

19. Italy

Average CPM Rate: $13.66 YouTube Italy offers varied videos, from food to fashion and art. Italian creators earn well with a $13.66 CPM rate.

18. Bangladesh

Average CPM Rate: $14.22 Bangladesh's YouTube CPM stands at an average $14.22, reflecting a growing content creator community. Diverse content genres contribute to a flourishing platform in the country.

17. Finland

Average CPM Rate: $14.90 YouTube in Finland is lively! People make all sorts of videos, earning about $14.90 on average. They create a fun online community with different types of content.

16. Belgium

Average CPM Rate: $15.43 In Belgium, YouTube hosts a variety of content, from music to different kinds of videos. The number of creators is also increasing, and they're getting noticed in various fields. Click to continue reading and see 15 Highest YouTube CPM Countries in 2023 Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 40 Highest YouTube CPM Countries in 2023 is originally published on Insider Monkey.