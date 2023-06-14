40 Legit Companies That Will Pay You To Work From Home

There might have been a time when working from home seemed too good to be true, but no more.

The U.S. economy was already shifting toward more remote jobs even before the coronavirus pandemic struck. Now, with social distancing in place, working from home is more critical than ever.

Using FlexJobs' list of the 100 top companies with remote jobs, GOBankingRates pinpointed 40 organizations that have offered work-at-home positions. Note that job listings change constantly, and some work-from-home opportunities are either temporary or seasonal. Some companies have also recently trimmed their listings due to the effects of the coronavirus.

Keep reading to see if there's a company with a position that interests you.

Amazon

The world's largest online retailer employs 55,000 people in its Seattle office alone but also offers plenty of remote positions. Amazon has a virtual customer service program that offers full-time work-from-home jobs that provide benefits.

Examples of positions available: Software development engineer, technical customer service associate, risk analyst

Benefits : Health insurance, 401(k) plan, vacation and paid time off

Pay : Senior operations engineer, $95,700 to $177,900 yearly

Where to apply: Amazon jobs page

Robert Half International

Robert Half is a global professional staffing and consulting firm that offers opportunities in a wide range of fields such as legal, finance, administrative, and IT. The company was recognized by Fortune as one of its 2023 World's Most Admired Companies.

Examples of positions available: Recruiter, staff accountant, paralegal

Benefits: 401(k) plan, employee discount, vacation and paid time off

Pay: Paralegal, $70,000 to $90,000 yearly

Where to apply: RH jobs page

Direct Interactions

Direct Interactions uses a home-based approach to deliver solutions for customer care and technical support to its clients through channels like live chat, email, social media, and traditional phone-based support.

Examples of positions available: Customer service specialist, IT support specialist

Benefits: Medical and dental coverage, life insurance, paid time off

Pay: Customer service specialist, $15/hour

Where to apply: Direct Interactions job page

UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group provides healthcare benefits for companies and their employees as well as state Medicaid and Medicare plans. The Minneapolis-based company offers a variety of remote jobs.

Examples of positions available: Care manager, product manager, healthcare services coordinator, Medicare consultant

Benefits: 401(k) plan, health insurance, life insurance, HSA

Pay: Healthcare services coordinator, $18.80 to $36.78/hour

Where to apply: UnitedHealth Group jobs page

Alight Solutions

Formerly known as Aon Hewitt, Alight Solutions is an information technology and services company that employs over 15,000 people and has served over half of the Fortune 500.

Examples of positions available: Communications manager, workers compensation case manager, customer service agent

Benefits: Health, dental, and vision insurance, life insurance, 401(k) plan

Pay: Customer service agent, $45,200 yearly

Where to apply: Alight jobs page

Williams-Sonoma

Founded in 1956, this home products retailer operates Pottery Barn, West Elm, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham in addition to its namesake Williams-Sonoma stores. The company's call center positions are sometimes offered as home-based options, particularly during the holiday seasons.

Examples of positions available: Customer service agent, virtual design associate

Benefits: 401(k) plan, health insurance, vacation and paid time off, employee discounts

Pay: Call center customer service, $15/hour

Where to apply: Williams-Sonoma jobs page, may also put up seasonal job applications on other sites

Lincoln Financial Group

Founded in 1905, Pennsylvania-based Lincoln Financial Group offers its customers a wide range of financial services but specializes in retirement income security.

Examples of positions available: Retirement consultant, sales representative, financial analyst

Benefits: 401(k) plan, paid time off, free financial counseling

Pay: Retirement consultant, $60,000 to $135,000 yearly

Where to apply: Lincoln Financial Group jobs page

Xerox

This Fortune 500 company is known for its office printers and copiers, but it also focuses heavily on solutions and services.

Examples of positions available: Software support engineer, post sales analyst, help desk associate

Benefits: 401(k) plan, health insurance, paid holidays

Pay: Help desk associate, around $55,000 yearly

Where to apply: Xerox jobs page

Humana

Louisville, Kentucky-based Humana is one of the largest health insurance providers in the U.S. It provides group health insurance and Medicare plans as well as the TRICARE program for active duty and retired military members and their families.

Examples of positions available: Actuarial analyst, senior software engineer, care management support professional

Benefits: Medical, dental and vision insurance, 401(k) plan, vacation and paid time off

Pay: Senior software engineer, around $168,000 yearly

Where to apply: Humana jobs page

TTEC

TTEC is a global customer experience technology and services company that provides human-centric, tech-enabled customer service solutions. Several remote positions are available.

Examples of positions available: customer service representative, network engineering architect, revenue assurance analyst

Benefits: Medical, dental and vision insurance, 401(k), HSA plan, health insurance, paid time off

Pay: customer service representative, $17.50/hour

Where to apply: TTEC jobs page

HubSpot

Since its founding in 2006, HubSpot has become an industry-leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform. It was recognized as one of Glassdoor's 2023 Best Places to Work.

Examples of positions available: Customer service specialist, enterprise solutions architect, product manager

Benefits: Medical, dental and vision insurance, unlimited vacation, tuition reimbursement

Pay: Enterprise solutions architect, $140,000 to $223,000 yearly

Where to apply: HubSpot jobs page

Working Solutions

Working Solutions provides home-based sales and customer service representatives for a variety of businesses. Its call center support services aim to provide on-demand solutions in four main areas: customer care, sales, business continuity and back-office support. Remote jobs are available in customer service and sales.

Examples of positions available: Customer service representative, travel reservation representative

Benefits: Job training, flexible hours

Pay: Customer service representative, around $19/hour

Where to apply: Working Solutions jobs page

Cactus Communications

Cactus Communications is a medical communications agency that provides writing, editing and transcription services for pharmaceutical and medical device companies. It's based in Mumbai, India, but hires freelance contractors around the world.

Examples of positions available: Graphic designer, editorial reviewer, freelance translator

Benefits: Performance bonuses

Pay: Freelance translator, around $43,000 yearly

Where to apply: Cactus Communications jobs page

Pearson

With over 160 million users worldwide, Pearson is a leading education company that serves both institutions and individual learners. Many of their remote opportunities are related to developing test content and scoring tests.

Examples of positions available: Marketing manager, product manager, scorer

Benefits: 401(k) plan, health insurance, paid time off, stock purchase plan

Pay: Scorer, $17.50/hour

Where to apply: Pearson jobs page

ICON plc

This Dublin, Ireland based company has over 90 locations in 40 countries, making it a global presence in the outsourced development services industry. Many of its opportunities are in the field of clinical research

Examples of positions available: Clinical study manager, clinical trial manager, account executive

Benefits: Medical and dental, paid time off

Pay: Clinical trial manager, around $110,000 yearly

Where to apply: ICON jobs page

Randstad

Randstad, founded in 1960, is one of the world's largest staffing companies, providing outsourcing and staffing solutions for engineering, healthcare, HR, legal, and more. In addition to their nearly 6,000 internal staff members, they manage an additional workforce of over 94,000 people each week in the United States and Canada.

Examples of positions available: Project manager, user experience designer, telemarketer

Benefits: Medical and dental insurance, paid volunteer hours, access to Randstad University

Pay: Telemarketer, around $28/hour

Where to apply: Randstad jobs page

Citizens Bank

Originally founded as a community bank in 1828, Citizens Bank is one of America's oldest financial institutions. They offer a broad range of banking products to both individuals and businesses.

Examples of positions available: Mortgage loan officer, cloud engineer, client services specialist

Benefits: Medical, dental and vision insurance, 401(k) plan, paid time off, gym and tuition reimbursement

Pay: Mortgage loan officer, $100,000 to $250,000 yearly (commision based)

Where to apply: Citizens Bank jobs page

BairesDev

BairesDev describes itself as the leading nearshore technology solutions company. This Buenos Aires based company partners with tech businesses to rapidly scale their teams. In their own words, they "were fully remote before fully remote was trendy."

Examples of positions available: Product manager, SQL developer, graphic designer

Benefits: Paid time off, professional development, travel and relocation

Pay: Product manager, around $180,000 yearly

Where to apply: BairesDev jobs page

GitHub

GitHub is best-known as a website that hosts open-source code, but also serves as a software publisher and social network for software developers.

Examples of positions available: Staff researcher, corporate sales representative, software engineer

Benefits: 401(k) plan, medical, dental, and vision coverage, charitable donation match

Pay: Staff researcher, $118,100 to $313,000 yearly

Where to apply: GitHub careers page

BCD Travel

BCD Travel is based in the Netherlands but has its regional U.S. headquarters in Atlanta. The company focuses on making corporate travel more cost-effective and streamlined for clients. It offers several telecommuting and remote job opportunities.

Examples of positions available: Data analyst, travel consultant, meeting coordinator

Benefits: 401(k) plan, health insurance

Pay: Travel consultant, around $63,000 yearly

Where to apply: BCD Travel jobs page

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific develops biotechnology products, reagents, scientific instruments, software solutions and other science-based products and supplies. It employs over 80,000 people around the world. Some of its remote jobs require heavy travel.

Examples of positions available: Procurement analyst, field service engineer, account executive

Benefits: Medical, dental and vision insurance, 401(k) plan, employee discounts

Pay: Field service engineer, around $100,000 yearly

Where to apply: Thermo Fisher Scientific jobs page

SAP

SAP is the market leader in enterprise application software. The company has more than 100,000 employees in over 140 countries.

Examples of positions available: IT senior specialist, technical service manager, mobile developer

Benefits: Medical, dental and vision insurance, 401(k) plan, paid time off

Pay: Mobile developer, around $127,000 annually

Where to apply: SAP jobs page

Liveops

Liveops offers the VirtualFlex platform to its customers -- a scalable, on-demand system to fill sales and customer service needs. Remote jobs are primarily the agents that make VirtualFlex work, through voice, email, text, or live chat.

Examples of positions available: Retail support agent, inbound sales agent, insurance sales agent

Benefits: 401(k) plan, health insurance, vacation and paid time off

Pay: Varies depending on client, typically $12 to $17/hour

Where to apply: Liveops jobs page

Lee Hecht Harrison

LHH is a management consulting company owned by Adecco Group, one of the world's leading workforce solutions companies. Their consulting services include strategic advisory, leadership development, career transition, and recruitment solutions.

Examples of positions available: Sales executive, claims adjuster, account support specialist

Benefits: Medical, dental and vision insurance, 401(k) plan, paid holidays, skills training

Pay: Claims adjuster, $18 to $20/hour

Where to apply: LHH jobs page

Transcom

Self-described "customer experience fanatics," Transcom offers customer and technical support services as well as sales and credit management services. Originally founded in Sweden in 1995, Transcom was an early adopter of work-from-home.

Examples of positions available: Technical support advisor, retail customer support, appointment setter

Benefits: Medical, dental, and vision insurance, 401(k) plan, paid time off

Pay: Appointment setter, $15 to $17/hour

Where to apply: Transcom jobs page

AnywhereWorks

With its mission to "help the world work anywhere," AnywhereWorks offers a variety of 100% remote positions. They advocate people-powered customer support over the growing trend of using chatbots or other automated solutions.

Examples of positions available: Legal support associate, property services associate

Benefits: Medical, dental, and vision coverage, 401(k) plan, paid time off

Pay: Legal support associate, starting at $155/hour

Where to apply: AnywhereWorks jobs page

Travel Nurse Across America

As the name implies, TNAA is a healthcare staffing firm specializing in the travel nursing industry. While nursing obviously can't really be remote, many of TNAA's corporate jobs offer a fully remote working environment.

Examples of positions available: Recruiting specialist, workforce consultant

Benefits: Health benefits, 401(k) plan, unlimited paid time off

Pay: Travel nurse recruiting specialist, $40,000 yearly with performance incentives

Where to apply: TNAA careers page

Liberty Mutual

One of the largest casualty and property insurers in the nation, Liberty Mutual offers remote work in areas such as customer service, insurance, and sales.

Examples of positions available: Underwriter, inside sales representative

Benefits: Medical, dental and vision insurance, 401(k) plan, employee assistance plan

Pay: Inside sales representative, $55,000 to $75,000 yearly

Where to apply: LMG jobs page

Stride, Inc

Formerly known as K12, provides online educational programs for students in kindergarten through grade 12. Its programs are geared toward military families, home-schooled children, athletes and traveling entertainers. Numerous work-from-home positions are available.

Examples of positions available: Teacher, guidance counselor, special education, speech pathologist

Benefits: 401(k) plan, health insurance, paid time off

Pay: Special education teacher, around $75,000 yearly

Where to apply: Stride jobs page

Mozilla

The Mozilla corporation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the nonprofit Mozilla Foundation, a community open source project founded in 1998. Best known for the Firefox browser, their work is guided by the "Mozilla Manifesto" of ten principles focused around the internet as a global public resource.

Examples of positions available: Staff software engineer, product manager, payroll administrator

Benefits: Medical, dental, and vision coverage, parental leave, wellbeing stipend

Pay: Staff software engineer, $138,000 to $239,000 depending on location

Where to apply: Mozilla careers page

Sutherland

Sutherland offers services that help companies improve their business processes and customer engagement. It works in a variety of sectors, including healthcare, insurance, banking and government. Sutherland has posted job listings for a variety of work-at-home positions.

Examples of positions available: Customer support representative, insurance agent, medical coder

Benefits: Vision, dental and health insurance, paid training, paid time off, performance incentives

Pay: Medical coder, $30/hour

Where to apply: Sutherland jobs page

American Red Cross

A household name, this 501(c)(3) public nonprofit famously provides communities with disaster relief, donated blood, and health and safety education.

Examples of positions available: Donor scheduler, logistics engineer, caseworker

Benefits: Medical and dental insurance, paid parental leave, floating holidays

Pay: Donor scheduler, $15.50 to $16.50/hour

Where to apply: Red Cross jobs page

Kelly Services

Kelly Services is a staffing agency committed to pairing people with companies that need their skills. The company provides staffing for 75 of the Fortune 100 companies. FlexJobs has named Kelly Services one of the Top 100 employers for remote jobs every year since 2014.

Examples of positions available: Customer service representative, language interpreter

Benefits: Medical, prescription and group life insurance, vacation, holiday and sick pay, job training

Pay: Language interpreter, $15/hour

Where to apply: Kelly Services jobs page

CWT Global

This Paris, France based company traces its roots all the way back to 1872, when a Belgian named Georges Nagelmackers started a business that added sleeping compartments to trains. He went on to create the legendary Orient Express. All these years later, CWT now specializes in business travel and meeting event management.

Examples of positions available: Meeting and event planner, project manager

Benefits: Medical, dental and vision insurance, 401(k) plan, vacation and paid time off

Pay: Project manager, around $89,000 yearly

Where to apply: CWT jobs page

The Hartford

One of the nation's largest investment and insurance companies, The Hartford has been in business for over 200 years. Founded in 1810, it even beats out the remarkable CWT Global. With offices all over the world, it's no wonder that this company offers flexible work environments.

Examples of positions available: Data scientist, actuarial associate, staff attorney

Benefits: Medical, dental and vision insurance, 401(k) plan, vacation and paid time off

Pay: Data scientist, $84,960 to $127,440

Where to apply: The Hartford jobs page

Kaplan

Kaplan has an 80-year history as a test prep company for everything from SAT students to lawyers and doctors preparing for licensing exams. Data scientists and educators are often in demand for remote positions here.

Examples of positions available: Client success consultant, instructor, software engineer

Benefits: Medical, dental and vision insurance, 401(k) plan, paid time off

Pay: SAT instructor, $22/hour

Where to apply: Kaplan jobs page

CVS Health

CVS Health has been a FlexJobs Top 100 remote employer since 2014. The company is the largest provider of prescriptions and healthcare services in the US. Common remote opportunities at the company are not just in healthcare but in fields like sales, customer service, and account management.

Examples of positions available: Customer service representative, case manager RN, community health worker

Benefits: Medical, dental and vision insurance, employee discounts, vacation and paid time off

Pay: Customer service representative, $17 to $27.90/hour

Where to apply: CVS Health jobs page

Achieve Test Prep

For three straight years, Achieve Test Prep has made the FlexJobs Top 100 remote employers list. The company develops products for the Credit-by-Examination Educational Marketplace and offers all of its people work-from-home opportunities.

Examples of positions available: Instructor, social media specialist, sales manager

Benefits: On-the-job training, paid holidays, paid time off

Pay: Sales manager, $100,000 to $115,000 yearly

Where to apply: Achieve Test Prep jobs page

Parexel

Parexel is one of the world's largest clinical research organizations, with a team of over 21,000 professionals. They work in a wide range of therapeutic areas, like oncology, neuroscience, vaccines, and rare diseases.

Examples of positions available: Clinical research associate, biostatistician, project manager

Benefits: Medical, dental and vision insurance, 401(k) plan, paid time off

Pay: Project manager, around $130,000 yearly

Where to apply: Parexel remote jobs page

Allstate

Everyone knows the slogan - but this insurer also has a number of remote jobs in its hands, primarily in sales, IT, and claims.

Examples of positions available: Sales representative, regional sales manager, auto damage adjuster

Benefits: Vacation and paid time off, health insurance, paid training and licensing

Pay: Auto damage adjuster, $51,600 to $71,050 yearly

Where to apply: Allstate jobs page

Cameron Huddleston contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 40 Legit Companies That Will Pay You To Work From Home