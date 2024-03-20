With 40% ownership, Phoenix Mecano AG (VTX:PMN) has piqued the interest of institutional investors

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Phoenix Mecano's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

A total of 3 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

Insider ownership in Phoenix Mecano is 37%

If you want to know who really controls Phoenix Mecano AG (VTX:PMN), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 40% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Phoenix Mecano.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Phoenix Mecano?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Phoenix Mecano does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Phoenix Mecano, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Phoenix Mecano is not owned by hedge funds. Gisela Goldkamp is currently the company's largest shareholder with 35% of shares outstanding. With 8.8% and 8.0% of the shares outstanding respectively, J. Safra Sarasin Investmentfonds Ltd and FundPartner Solutions (Suisse) SA are the second and third largest shareholders.

Story continues

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 3 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 51% stake.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Phoenix Mecano

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Phoenix Mecano AG. Insiders own CHF163m worth of shares in the CHF446m company. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 23% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Phoenix Mecano you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

