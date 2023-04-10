With 40% ownership, UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM) has piqued the interest of institutional investors

Key Insights

Significantly high institutional ownership implies UK Commercial Property REIT's stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

55% of the business is held by the top 3 shareholders

Insiders have bought recently

If you want to know who really controls UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 40% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Given the vast amount of money and research capacities at their disposal, institutional ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of UK Commercial Property REIT.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About UK Commercial Property REIT?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in UK Commercial Property REIT. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at UK Commercial Property REIT's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in UK Commercial Property REIT. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Phoenix Group Holdings plc with 34% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 12% and 9.7%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 3 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of UK Commercial Property REIT

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that UK Commercial Property REIT Limited insiders own under 1% of the company. It seems the board members have no more than UK£236k worth of shares in the UK£668m company. Many tend to prefer to see a board with bigger shareholdings. A good next step might be to take a look at this free summary of insider buying and selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 27% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 34% of UK Commercial Property REIT. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for UK Commercial Property REIT that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

