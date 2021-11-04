42 perfect gift ideas all types of sisters will love

The best gifts for sisters for 2021.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

You'll never fight with anyone as much as you'll fight with your sister, but you'll also never be as close to another human being. Whether you grew up with sibling rivalry or not, it's time to honor your sister as one of the special figures in your life with a gift she'll actually want.

Tackle your holiday shopping with deals and expert advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting team at Reviewed..

Here at Reviewed, we've tested hundreds of products throughout the year from haircare to cooking gadgets, so we have a sense of what she might like. From Ugg slippers to an insanely popular hair drying brush, here are 42 of the best gifts to give your sister this year.

Don’t get thwarted by shipping delays or sold-out favorites this holiday season. Sign up for our free weekly newsletter and get the product reviews, deals and holiday gift guides you need to start shopping now.

Make sure to get your shopping done soon though, we anticipate a ton of top-rated products selling out early this year.

1. For the sister obsessed with her hair: Revlon One Step Hair Dryer

Best gifts for sisters 2021: Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer

If your sister spends hours getting ready for a big date or presentation at work, you can shave off some time for her with the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer. This ingenious hair dryer brush has earned more than 80,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating on Amazon for being able to blow-dry and straighten hair at the same time. Our beauty writer put it to the test and found that it made her curly hair pin-straight in less than 30 minutes. That's insane. The best part? It costs less than $50, so it's right in most people's budget.

Get the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer at Amazon for $34.88

2. For the sister who needs to chill out: Airomé Serenity Medium Diffuser

Story continues

Best gifts for sisters of 2021: Airomé Serenity Medium Diffuser

After testing essential oil diffusers, we found that the Airomé Serenity diffuser is perfect for the sister who wants to keep her home smelling good without lighting a candle. Oil diffusers have a scent for everything, whether you want to boost your creativity with jasmine or relax with lavender. It runs for up to six hours, is easy to take from room to room, and is available in a ton of styles.

Get the Airomé Serenity Medium Diffuser at Amazon for $34.59

3. For the sister with cold feet: Ugg Fluff Yeah Slippers

Best gifts for sisters 2020: Ugg Fluff Yeah Slippers

Having constantly freezing feet doesn't mean your sister needs to subject herself to chunky moccasins. Enter: the Ugg Fluff Yeah Slipper, which is equally warm and fashionable. They've earned more than 4,700 reviews on Nordstrom because they're made with Ugg's classic genuine-shearling lining and are available in a ton of cool patterns like leopard, zebra, and hot pink. Seriously, they're so stylish she'll want to wear them in public.

Get the Ugg Fluff Yeah Slippers at Nordstrom for $110

4. For the sister who needs a new hair care routine: Hairstory New Wash

Best gifts for sisters 2020: Hairstory

While we all know that sulfates and parabens aren't great for our hair (they can totally dry it out), it can be hard to find a good alternative. Help your sister experiment with healthier hair by gifting her Hairstory New Wash, a "no-poo" alternative for washing hair. One of our editors has used it for years and loves that it gets her hair clean without stripping it of its natural oils. When your sister's locks are soft and shiny, she'll definitely be thanking you.

Get Hairstory New Wash Cleanser at Hairstory for $40

5. For the sister who loves to sleep in: Moonlight Pajamas

Best gifts for sisters 2021: Moonlight Pajamas

If your sister's the kind of person who rolls out of bed at noon (a.k.a. she loves her sleep), then she'll love snuggling up in the Nordstrom Moonlight Pajamas. These uber soft jammies are a cult favorite on Nordstrom with tons of positive reviews and a 4.6-star rating. I own a pair of short PJs and can attest to their softness and comfort. Plus, they're fashionable enough that she can wear them all day long—no judgment.

6. For the sister who loves smoothies: Ninja Fit Personal Blender

Best gifts for sisters 2021: Ninja Fit Personal Blender

Named our winner for the best personal blender after a series of blender tests, the Ninja Fit is a good blend of speed and strength. While it's great for fruit for a breakfast beverage, it can also be used for blending hot foods such as butternut squash soup when summer turns to fall. The Ninja Fit also includes 16-ounce portable containers with tight lids so your sister can take her smoothies to go.

Get the Ninja Fit Personal Blender at Amazon for $59.99

7. For the sister obsessed with Disney: Disney+ subscription

Best gifts for sisters 2021: Disney+ subscription

You and your sister grew up watching Mulan, Aladdin, and Beauty and the Beast, so why not give her the gift of rewatching the classics together? You can easily do this by gifting her a subscription to Disney+, the ultimate streaming service for Disney lovers. Plus, she'll get access to all the Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney Channel content she can dream of. Just purchase a one-year subscription and Disney+ will email instructions on how to redeem it to your sissy on the day you choose.

Get a Disney+ gift subscription at Disney+ for $79.99

8. For the monogram fanatic: Anthropologie monogram necklace

Best gifts for sisters 2021: Anthropologie monogram necklace

Any gal who wants to display her namesake will love this block letter necklace from Anthropologie, which is a twist on the classic monogram. The bold gold lettering is timeless and is easy to layer with other thinner gold necklaces. I've given this exact necklace to my sister in the past and she absolutely loved it.

Get the Block Letter Monogram Necklace from Anthropologie for $38

9. For the sister who loves being casual: A big, cozy pullover

Gifts for sisters: Athleta pullover

If your sister is the type who lives in athletic wear, the Cozy Karma Asym Pullover by Athleta may be the perfect gift. Wearable with everything from leggings to jeans, this sweatshirt will keep her warm during the colder months (both indoors and outdoors), while looking stylish to boot.

Get the Cozy Karma Asym Pullover by Athleta for $108

10. For the tea drinker: The Fred & Friends Manatea Tea Infuser

Best gifts for sister 2021: Fred & Friends Manatea Tea Infuser

In a world of coffee addicts, show your tea-drinking sister some love with this adorable Fred & Friends Manatea silicone tea infuser. It's more than just cute, it actually took the top spot in our testing of the best tea infusers. We found that when tipping the mug to get the last drops of tea, the little manatee holds on tight and doesn't spill. This tea infuser is also easy to clean and steeps evenly, making it the perfect present for a tea drinker.

Get the Fred & Friends Manatea Tea Infuser at Amazon for $8.91

11. For the active sister: Allbirds Wool Runners

Best gifts for sisters 2021: Allbirds Wool Runners

With 1 million sold to date, these wool shoes seem to be one everyone's feet these days. We tried out a pair recently and deemed them to be "supremely stylish and outrageously comfortable," as well as being good for the environment. Allbirds is also very customer friendly and took the too-large size 8 pair I ordered back no questions asked and sent me the size 7 for free.

Get the Allbirds Wool Runners at Allbirds for $98

12. For the sister who loves reading: Kindle Paperwhite

Best gifts for sisters 2021: Kindle Paperwhite

Is your sister always recommend books or is nose-deep in a thriller? Give her the gift of an unlimited library with a Kindle, so she'll always have access to the next book on her TBR list. The Kindle Paperwhite is the best e-reader we’ve ever tested as it's waterproof, has massive storage, and a super long battery life. Plus, it's easier to tote around than a physical book and she won't have to wait for her next read to ship ever again.

Get the Kindle Paperwhite at Amazon from $109.99

13. For the sister who needs to relax: Gravity Blanket

Best gifts for sisters 2020: Gravity Blanket

We tested the 15-pound Gravity blanket that gained notoriety from its $5 million Kickstarter campaign and rave reviews from users who claim it can both help them relax and help calm anxiety. During testing, we found the weight to be not too heavy, but just right, providing a comforting amount of pressure without feeling suffocating. Your sister can even use it without turning up the A/C. Because the blanket isn't too thick, she won't get too hot while she's underneath it relaxing.

Get the Gravity Blanket at Gravity for $195

14. For the outdoorsy sister: Northface ThermoBall Eco Hooded Parka

Best gifts for sisters 2021: The North Face jacket

This top-rated jacket has a water-repellent coating, making it a perfect layer for whatever adventures your sister may take. It is so lightweight making it perfect for fall as temperatures start to cool. If your sister is eco-friendly, she'll be extra happy with this gift as it is made out of North Face's ThermoBall material and recycled Nylon.

Get the North Face Eco Hooded Parka at Nordstrom for $250

15. For your sister who's WFH: Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Headphones

Best gifts for sisters 2021: Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones

Noise-canceling headphones are essential when you're trying to work in a home full of noisy relatives. While you can't give your sister her own personal office, with our favorite pair, you can at least help her distance herself from the TikTok dance challenges happening in the next room. Plus, when she can commute again, she'll be able to use these headphones for solace on the train.

Get the Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Headphones at Amazon for $348

16. For the sister who wants to upgrade her makeup routine: Linon Home Folding Top 2-Piece Vanity Set

Best gifts for sisters 2021: Vanity

If your sister loves makeup and wants to seriously upgrade her beauty routine, the Linon Home Folding Top 2-Piece Vanity Set with Butterfly-Print Bench is the perfect gift. The best part? This vanity set can also be used as a desk when the top is flipped down. All in all, we'd say it's the perfect gift for a makeup fanatic.

Get the Linon Home Folding Top 2-Piece Vanity Set with Butterfly-Print Bench at Bed, Bath & Beyond for $229.99

17. For the sister who likes to feel cozy: Patagonia Re-Tool Snap-T Pullover

Best gifts for sisters 2021: Patagonia Re-Tool Snap-T Pullover

This Patagonia fleece is soft, comfortable, and as good for hanging around at a coffee shop as it is around a campfire. The Snap-T fleece is versatile for any activity and it comes in several different colors. Ideal for early spring and late fall, your sister who loves to camp will thank you for this purchase.

Get the Patagonia Re-Tool Snap-T Pullover at Nordstrom for $129

18. For the sister who loves interactive mystery games: Hunt A Killer

Best Gifts for Sisters 2021: Hunt A Killer

For the sister who loves interactive mystery games, Hunt A Killer is the way to go. It's also the perfect gift for date night or if your sister wants to plan a game with friends. This subscription is truly unique as your sister can pay for one-offs or an entire season depending on her preferences.

Get a 6-Month Hunt A Killer Subscription for $165

19. For the sister who loves yoga: Lululemon the Reversible Mat

Best gifts for sisters 2021: Lululemon Reversible Mat

There is something to be said about new gym clothes inspiring you to build up your exercise game and the same can apply to yoga mats. This Lululemon version, which was our favorite in yoga mat testing, features a completely flat, non-stick surface for a no-slip yoga practice that's perfect for beginners and pros alike.

Get The Reversible Mat at Lululemon for $88

20. For the sister obsessed with fitness classes: Alo Leggings

Best gifts for sisters: Alo Leggings

If your sister loves heading to a new fitness class daily, she'll need the perfect gear. And for squat-proof leggings, she's going to want a pair from Alo Yoga. Fitness enthusiasts (and celebrities) swear by them for their high-quality, comfort, and the fact that they're not see-through when you bend over. After trying some of Alo's most popular pairs, one of our editors recommends the Airlift leggings for most gym-goers and what's more, they come in a ton of fun colors.

Get the 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging at Alo Yoga for $118

21. For the sister who's trying to be healthier: Philips Airfryer XXL

Best gifts for sisters 2021: Philips Airfryer XXL

Despite being big, heavy, and noisy, we found the Philips Airfryer XXL to be the top air fryer on the market, making great air-fried food. The Philips is easy to use and requires no pre-heating, and it includes a cookbook full of recipe ideas so your sister can start making all of her favorite fried foods right away.

Get the Philips Airfryer XXL at Amazon for $219.99

18. For the sister who needs to gear up for winter: L.L. Bean Boots

Best gifts for sisters 2021: L.L. Bean Boots

There is nothing more classic than a pair of L.L. Bean Boots, you don't have to be a New Englander to wear them anymore. The 8-inch tumbled leather and shearling-lined version are perfect for winter with a pair of thick socks. Your sister will love them in the rain and snow—even if she isn't from Maine.

Get the Women's Bean Boots 8" Tumbled Leather Shearling-Lined at L.L. Bean for $229

23. For the sister who's on the go: Michael Kors Adele Smartphone Wallet

Gifts for Sisters 2021: Michael Kors Adele Leather Smartphone Wristlet

If your sister runs around doing errands but hates carrying a clunky purse with her, then she'll appreciate this elegant Smartphone wallet from Michael Kors. It's just big enough to fit an iPhone 11 and has enough space for all her cards and cash. Adorned with the iconic Michael Kors logo, it'll be in style for years to come.

Get the Michael Kors Adele Leather Smartphone Wristlet for $128

24. For the houseplant-loving sister: A plant from The Sill

Best gifts for sisters 2021: The Sill

Plants just make everything better. They add some life to a space, can clean the air, and make your sister feel a sense of accomplishment as she watches it grow. Here at Reviewed, we love ordering plants from The Sill as they come carefully wrapped, pre-potted, and with expert care instructions so you can make sure your plant thrives. If your sister is prone to killing most houseplants, we recommend getting her a ZZ plant, which is very low maintenance.

Get the ZZ Plant from The Sill for $60

25. For the eco-conscious sister: FinalStraw

Best gifts for sisters 2021: FinalStraw

As the name implies, the FinalStraw may be the last straw your sister ever needs. It conveniently folds up into a container that attaches to a keyring—a.k.a. she'll never be without her reusable straw. For this reason, we named it the best reusable straw on the market, and any sister who's passionate about the state of the environment will appreciate it.

Get the FinalStraw at Amazon for $19.95

26. For the sister who commutes in style: Fjall Raven Mini Water Resistant Backpack

Best gifts for sisters 2021: Fjall Raven Mini Backpack

Originally created for Swedish school children, the Fjall Raven backpacks have exploded in popularity among kids and adults alike in recent years. While the 15-inch version took home our award for the best backpack for casual use, this mini backpack is perfect for carrying smaller items. Plus, it's water-resistant. It's a versatile and comfortable option for your sister to wear wherever she's heading.

Get the Fjall Raven Mini Water Resistant Backpack at Nordstrom for $70

27. For the sister who loves napping: Nidra Deep Rest Eye Mask

Best gifts for sisters 2021: Nidra Deep Rest Eye Mask

If your sister loves to catch those mid-day ZZZs, she could use a sleep mask to block out light (and her family she's quarantined with). After testing it, our editor said the Nidra Deep Rest Eye Mask is "like having personal blackout curtains for your eyes," which is why we named it the best-contoured sleep mask we've ever tested. Because it's contoured, absolutely no light will sneak in, meaning she'll have sweet dreams no matter the time of day.

Get the Nidra Deep Rest Eye Mask at Amazon for $13.95

28. For the sister who needs her iced coffee fix: Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Best gifts for sisters 2021: Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Let's face it: Iced coffee is better than regular coffee. It's just a fact. And if you're sister is wasting money each day buying a cold brew from Starbucks, then she'll love the ability to make it at home for cheap. The Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker is the best iced coffee maker we've ever tested, is easy to use, and will turn her into a cold brew connoisseur.

Get the Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker at Amazon for $22.20

29. For the sister who loves to snuggle: Barefoot Dreams Throw Blanket

Best gifts for sisters 2021: Barefoot Dreams Throw Blanket

If your sister's ideal evening involves a steaming cup of tea, a good book, and a cozy throw blanket, then you need to get her the iconic Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket. Celebrities like Chrissy Teigen, The Kardashians, and Selena Gomez rave about it, and its earned hundreds of reviews on Nordstrom for being soft and cozy. It's always a hot item, so order it sooner than later before the popular patterns (like animal print) sell out.

30. For the one who loves to bake: Rachael Ray Yum-o! Oven Lovin' Loaf Pan

Best gifts for sisters 2021: Rachael Ray Yum-o! Oven Lovin' Loaf Pan

The Rachael Ray Yum-o! Oven Lovin' Loaf Pan is perfect for your sister who loves all things banana bread. It landed in the top spot in our testing for a reason. With a nonstick surface, this pan will ensure that her sweet and savory dishes come out perfectly for family and friends. The firm handles with silicone inserts are easy to handle, and the pan is safe up to 500 degrees Farenheit.

Get the Rachael Ray Yum-o! Oven Lovin' Loaf Pan at Amazon for $11.99

31. For the sister who needs to hydrate: Brita Filtering Water Bottle

Best gifts for sisters 2021: Brita Filtering Water Bottle

Whether your sister is an athlete or just loves sweating it out at the gym, she should have the best water bottle to keep her hydrated. We found the Brita Filtering Water Bottle to be portable, versatile, durable, and well-designed. The straw is also fitted with a filter that reduces chlorine and keeps your water fresh for up to two months.

Get the Brita BB11 Premium Filtering Water Bottle at Amazon for $32.99

32: For the sister who needs glasses: Trendy new lenses

Best gifts for sisters: Trendy new lenses

There's a fine line between glasses that make a fashion statement and glasses that a just, well, glasses. If your sister who needs help with their eyesight is worried about walking this line, get her a pair of trendy, yet affordable shades from EyeBuyDirect. We tried the online glasses store and found that the offerings were stylish and quality, despite the low price point. Your sister is already eyeing styles like the Amity, so you might as well get it for her anyway.

Get the Amity Glasses Frame at EyeBuyDirect for $25

33. For the trendy sister: Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

Best gifts for sisters 2021: Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

The Spanx faux leather leggings sold out online in 72 hours for good reason—these leggings are the ultimate in comfort as well as tummy control. We give Spanx major kudos for the wide variety of sizing options as they run from XS to 3X and also come in short sizes for petite girls. They are versatile enough to be worn to the office with a conservative tunic or styled edgier for a night out, so your sister will love wearing them no matter what the occasion.

Get the Spanx Faux Leather Leggings at Nordstrom for $98

34. For the sister who has it all: Masterclass subscription

Best gifts for sisters 2021: Masterclass subscription

If you sister seemingly has everything, why not give her the gift of a new skill taught by her favorite celebrities? Plus, it won't cost you a fortune thanks to Masterclass, which offers streamable lessons on a variety of topics taught by experts. She can learn acting from Natalie Portman, television writing from Shonda Rhimes, or interior design from Kelly Wearstler. Our editor-in-chief has used MasterClass himself and says the classes are inspiring, interesting, and, most importantly, self-paced, so they can do it whenever they have free time.

Get an All-Access Pass at MasterClass for $15 per month

35. For the active sister: Fitbit Charge 4

Best gifts for sisters 2021: Fitbit Charge 4

We could all use some extra motivation to get out of our seats and go for a walk, and the Fitbit Charge 4 will do just that. It can encourage your sister with daily goals, hourly step challenges, and tons of data to look back at. It's so good that we crowned it our new favorite fitness tracker, dethroning its predecessor, the Charge 3. It'd make a great gift for anyone who is obsessed with crushing new fitness goals.

Get the Fitbit Charge 4 at Best Buy for $129.95

36. For the sister who wants to trace her roots: AncestryDNA Kit

Best gifts for sisters 2021: AncestryDNA Kit

Is your sister interested in learning more about her roots? AncestryDNA is also great for uncovering family heritage that goes beyond the stories that have been passed down. The kit was also recently updated with new features that will trace your sister's genes and health down to the smallest percentage so that she can find out exactly where she came from and the overall wellness of your family tree. Plus, it's technically a gift to yourself—as long as you have the same bloodline.

Get an AncestryDNA Kit at Ancestry for $99

37. For the sister who lounges in style: A tie-dye sweat set

Tie dye is back in.

Tie-dye is huge right now. And with most of us not leaving the house because of quarantine tie dye sweat sets were extremely popular. If your sister hasn't gotten a set yet, gifting her one is a great idea, especially now that more of us are hanging inside now that the weather is chilly. People love this matching set from BP. (our Director of Shopping owns this set and is obsessed with it), which comes in a variety of patterns other than tie-dye, so you can opt for a different look if it isn't her style.

38. For the sister who still doesn't have AirPods: Apple AirPods

Best gifts for sisters 2021: Apple AirPods

If your sister is still walking like a peasant with wired headphones, it might be time to finally upgrade her to the land of the living with Apple AirPods. They will seriously upgrade her life as they have great sound quality, connect seamlessly to Apple products, and have a long battery quality. We're seriously impressed with them in our testing and you know she's been eyeing a pair for years now. So what are you waiting for?

Get the Apple AirPods at Amazon for $119

39. For the sister who's always asking for a charger: Anker PowerCore+ Mini

Best gifts for sisters 2021: Anker PowerCore+ Mini 3350mAh

While scrolling through Instagram, texting her favorite sibling (you), and crushing Candy Crush, your sister drains her battery fast—which is why she's always asking if you have a spare charger. Save her the trouble with a portable battery pack, so she'll always have some juice. She'll love this one from Anker, which is lipstick size and can fit in her smallest clutch as well as offer a full charge to her iPhone before needing to be recharged itself.

Get the Anker PowerCore+ Mini at Amazon for $29.99

40. For the sister who loves candles: Capri Blue Volcano Candle

Best gifts for sisters 2021: Capri Blue Candle

A calming blue candle from Anthropologie can help your busy sister when she chooses to slow down for the day and take some time for herself. The Capri Blue number from Anthropologie is among their best-selling candles and will create a relaxing atmosphere for anyone.

Get the Capri Blue Volcano Candle at Anthropologie for $24

41. For the sister who loves vineyards: Winc subscription

Best gifts for sisters 2021: Winc subscription

Does your sister look forward to your weekly Bachelor wine nights? If so, she'll love getting a Winc subscription, which will deliver new bottles for her to try based on her taste preferences. After trying Winc, we quickly became obsessed with the service, finding that it consistently delivered high-quality wines and recommendations throughout the months. She'll be a novice sommelier in no time.

Get the first Winc box for $40

42. For the coffee drinking sister: Technivorm Moccamaster KB

Best gifts for sisters 2021: Technivorm Moccamaster KB

If your sister is a serious coffee drinker, she'll love the Technivorm Moccamaster KB, a favorite among our best coffee maker roundup. It's not cheap, but we think it's worth the price tag since it's able to brew a complex and smooth pot of coffee that tastes excellent. This machine also fills a pot quickly, which is necessary on busy mornings.

Get the Technivorm Moccamaster KB at Amazon for $319

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 42 best gifts for sisters - Gift ideas your sister will actually want