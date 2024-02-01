In this article, we will take a look at the 40 richest countries in the world by per capita net worth. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, then head on over to the 10 Richest Countries in the World by Per Capita Net Worth.

Global Wealth: An Outlook

The richest countries in the world hold the majority of the global wealth and have the most billionaires per capita. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the global economy has been shaken to its core and there are increasing risks each year. In 2022, there was a major setback to a consistent uptrend in the wealth of the household sector. According to Credit Suisse's Global Wealth Report 2023, the net global household wealth fell for the first time in 2023 since the global financial crisis in 2008. The total net private wealth plunged by $11.3 trillion to $454.4 trillion at the end of 2022. The wealth per adult also fell by $3,198 to $84,718 per adult in 2022. One of the main reasons for the decline was the appreciation of the US dollar against foreign currencies.

The wealthier regions, including North America and Europe, faced the heaviest loss in global wealth. Both the regions together lost $10.9 trillion of global wealth in 2022. Asia Pacific recorded losses of around $2.1 trillion. While, Latin America stood tall among all the regions with a total wealth increase of $2.4 trillion in 2022. In terms of wealth gain, Russia, Mexico, India, and Brazil led the race with the largest wealth increases. Russia, Mexico, and India are also some of the wealthiest countries by per capita net worth. On the contrary, the US, Japan, China, Canada, and Australia faced the most losses in 2022. Along with the decline in total global wealth, overall wealth inequality also fell in 2022. The wealth share of the global top 1% plunged to 44.5% and the number of millionaires, as measured in US dollars, dropped by 3.5 million to 59.4 million in 2022. Global median wealth did increase by 3% in 2022 compared to a 3.6% drop in wealth per adult. Median wealth gives a more relevant update on the wealth of an individual. The global median wealth has increased five-fold this century, driven by rapid wealth growth in China.

Credit Suisse projects global wealth to increase by 38% by 2027, reaching $629 trillion. While, the wealth per adult is expected to reach $110,270 in 2027, mainly driven by middle-income markets.

Companies from the Richest Countries

Roche Holding AG (SWX:ROG), Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd (HKG:0027), and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) are the top companies based out of some of the richest countries in the world by per capita net worth.

Roche Holding AG (SWX:ROG) is a leading multinational healthcare company based in Switzerland. The company operates under two divisions including pharmaceuticals and diagnostics. On December 29, 2023, Roche Holding AG (SWX:ROG) announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire LumiraDx Ltd’s (OTCMKTS:LMDXF) Point-of-Care technology. The transaction is expected to close by mid-2024 and Roche Holding AG (SWX:ROG) will pay a purchase price of $295 million with an additional payment of up to $55 million. LumiraDx Ltd’s (OTCMKTS:LMDXF) Point-of-Care technology solution will add to Roche Holding AG’s (SWX:ROG) centralized diagnostics portfolio and multiple disease areas.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd (HKG:0027) is one of the top hospitality and gaming companies in Hong Kong. On January 30, Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd (HKG:0027) reported that the company has been developing distinct tourism products for Macau’s government. Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd (HKG:0027) is supporting the efforts to promote Macau as a “World Center of Tourism and Leisure” through its products. Since October 2023, Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd (HKG:0027) has introduced the GEG Sea Cruises to promote Macau’s land-sea tourism experiences. Recently, Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd (HKG:0027) organized various charity sessions of Sea Cruises to encourage tourism in the country.

On January 8, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) announced the Apple Vision Pro will be available beginning February 2 at all the US Apple Store locations and Apple Store online. Vision Pro is Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) latest addition to its products. Vision Pro is a revolutionary spatial computer that combines the virtual world with the physical world and explores the powerful spatial experiences in visionOS. Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO, Tim Cook, said:

“The era of spatial computing has arrived. Apple Vision Pro is the most advanced consumer electronics device ever created. Its revolutionary and magical user interface will redefine how we connect, create, and explore.”

These were a few leading companies based out of some of the richest countries in the world. Now, let’s take a look at the richest countries in the world by per capita net worth.

Our Methodology

To compile or list the richest countries in the world by per capita net worth, we analyzed data from Credit Suisse’s Global Wealth Databook 2023. Credit Suisse’s database calculates the wealth of countries, considering their financial and non-financial assets while subtracting the value of debt from it. We shortlisted the top countries with the highest wealth per adult in 2022 and ranked the list in ascending order of their wealth per adult. We have mentioned each country's GDP per capita to measure each country’s economic output per person. We have taken the GDP per capita data from the IMF database. The data for total wealth is also taken from Global Wealth Databook 2023.

Per capita net worth is the total net worth of a country divided by its population. We have taken wealth per adult to precisely cover the population that is earning and bringing in capital to the economy. Per capita net worth will be lower than or equal to wealth per adult since it considers the entire population, including children who usually have minimal assets.

40. Czech Republic

Wealth Per Adult (2022): $90,393

GDP Per Capita (2024): $50,889

The Czech Republic is one of the richest countries and has a total wealth of $770 billion, as of 2022. The Czech Republic has a GDP per capita of $50,889 and a wealth per adult of $90,393.

39. Saudi Arabia

Wealth Per Adult (2022): $90,975

GDP Per Capita (2024): $71,365

Saudi Arabia is one of the richest Arab countries having a total wealth of $2.26 trillion, as of 2022. Saudi Arabia has a wealth per adult of $90,975 and a GDP per capita of $71,365.

38. Barbados

Wealth Per Adult (2022): $91,291

GDP Per Capita (2024): $19,860

Barbados has a wealth per adult of $91,291 and the country’s total wealth was reported to be $20 billion in 2022. Barbados has a GDP per capita of $19,860.

37. Seychelles

Wealth Per Adult (2022): $94,620

GDP Per Capita (2024): $44,057

Seychelles is the smallest country in Africa and has a total wealth of $7 billion. Seychelles has a wealth per adult of $94,620 and a GDP per capita of $44,057.

36. Latvia

Wealth Per Adult (2022): $97,583

GDP Per Capita (2024): $42,997

Latvia is located on the Baltic Sea and is one of the wealthiest European countries. The country has a total wealth of $141 billion and a wealth per adult of $97,583, as of 2022. While, Latvia’s GDP per capita is almost $42,997.

35. Greece

Wealth Per Adult (2022): $105,724

GDP Per Capita (2024): $41,593

Greece has a total wealth of $890 billion, as of 2022. With a wealth per adult of $105,724 and a GDP per capita of $41,593, Greece ranks among the richest countries in the world by per capita net worth.

34. Slovenia

Wealth Per Adult (2022): $112,526

GDP Per Capita (2024): $53,698

Slovenia has a GDP per capita of $53,698 and is one of the richest countries in the world. Slovenia has a total wealth of $188 billion and a wealth per adult of $112,526, as of 2022.

33. United Arab Emirates

Wealth Per Adult (2022): $152,556

GDP Per Capita (2024): $92,954

The United Arab Emirates is one of the richest Arab countries having a GDP per capita of $92,964. The United Arab Emirates has a total wealth of $1.24 trillion and a wealth per adult of $152,556, as of 2022.

32. Cyprus

Wealth Per Adult (2022): $158,321

GDP Per Capita (2024): $56,600

Cyprus has a total wealth of $109 billion and a wealth per adult of $158,321, as of 2022. Cyprus has a GDP per capita of $56,600.

31. Portugal

Wealth Per Adult (2022): $158,840

GDP Per Capita (2024): $46,903

Portugal is one of the richest European countries and has a GDP per capita of $46,903. Portugal has a total wealth of $1.32 trillion and a wealth per adult of $158,840, as of 2022.

30. Malta

Wealth Per Adult (2022): $160,265

GDP Per Capita (2024): $66,716

Malta is an island country with a GDP per capita of $66,716. Malta has a total wealth of $58 billion and a wealth per adult of $160,265, as of 2022.

29. Qatar

Wealth Per Adult (2022): $164,992

GDP Per Capita (2024): $118,148

Qatar is one of the richest countries in the world with a GDP per capita of $118,148 and a wealth per adult of $164,992. Qatar has a total wealth of $407 billion, as of 2022.

28. Kuwait

Wealth Per Adult (2022): $175,072

GDP Per Capita (2024): $53,758

Kuwait is a small Arab country with a GDP per capita of $53,758. Kuwait has a total wealth of $564 billion and a wealth per adult of $175,072, as of 2022.

27. Finland

Wealth Per Adult (2022): $179,986

GDP Per Capita (2024): $61,600

Finland is a North European country with a total wealth of $792 billion. Finland has a wealth per adult of $179,986 and a GDP per capita of $61,600.

26. Japan

Wealth Per Adult (2022): $216,078

GDP Per Capita (2024): $54,103

Japan is one of the largest economies in the world having a total wealth of $22.58 trillion, as of 2022. Japan has a wealth per adult of $216,078 and a GDP per capita of $54,103.

25. Italy

Wealth Per Adult (2022): $221,370

GDP Per Capita (2024): $56,016

Italy is one of the richest countries in Europe with a GDP per capita of $56,016. Italy has a total wealth of $11.02 trillion and a wealth per adult of $221,370, as of 2022.

24. Spain

Wealth Per Adult (2022): $224,209

GDP Per Capita (2024): $52,272

Spain has a large economy and has a total wealth of $8.48 trillion, as of 2022. Spain has a wealth per adult of $224,209 and a GDP per capita of $52,272.

23. South Korea

Wealth Per Adult (2022): $230,760

GDP Per Capita (2024): $59,349

South Korea is one of the fastest growing economies in East Asia and has a GDP per capita of $59,349. South Korea has a total wealth of $9.89 trillion and a wealth per adult of $230,760, as of 2022.

22. Israel

Wealth Per Adult (2022): $235,445

GDP Per Capita (2024): $56,678

Israel has a total wealth of $1.36 trillion and a wealth per adult of $235,445, as of 2022. Israel has a GDP per capita of $56,678.

21. Cayman Islands

Wealth Per Adult (2022): $243,514

GDP Per Capita (2024): $99,624

The Cayman Islands is a British Overseas Territory that has three islands in the western Caribbean Sea. The Cayman Islands has a total wealth of $11 billion and a wealth per adult of $243,514, as of 2022.

20. Austria

Wealth Per Adult (2022): $245,225

GDP Per Capita (2024): $70,821

Austria has a total wealth of $1.79 trillion and a wealth per adult of $245,225, as of 2022. With a GDP per capita of $70,821, Austria is ranked among the richest countries in the world by per capita net worth.

19. Ireland

Wealth Per Adult (2022): $247,080

GDP Per Capita (2024): $143,179

Ireland is one of the richest European countries and has a GDP per capita of $143,179. Ireland has a total wealth of $913 billion and a wealth per adult of $247,080, as of 2022.

18. Germany

Wealth Per Adult (2022): $256,179

GDP Per Capita (2024): $68,129

Germany is one of the largest economies in the world and has a total wealth of $17.42 trillion, as of 2022. Germany has a wealth per capita of $256,179 and a GDP per capita of $68,129.

17. Taiwan

Wealth Per Adult (2022): $273,788

GDP Per Capita (2024): $76,326

Taiwan is one of the richest countries in the world with a GDP per capita of $76,326. Taiwan has a total wealth of $5.42 trillion and a wealth per adult of $273,788, as of 2022.

16. Sweden

Wealth Per Adult (2022): $296,800

GDP Per Capita (2024): $67,530

Sweden ranks among the richest countries in the world by per capita net worth. Sweden has a total wealth of $2.33 trillion and a wealth per adult of $296,800, as of 2022.

15. United Kingdom

Wealth Per Adult (2022): $302,783

GDP Per Capita (2024): $58,227

The United Kingdom has one of the largest economies with a total wealth of $15.97 trillion, as of 2022. The United Kingdom has a wealth per adult of $302,783 and a GDP per capita of $58,227.

14. France

Wealth Per Adult (2022): $312,235

GDP Per Capita (2024): $60,735

France has a total wealth of $15.72 trillion and a wealth per adult of $312,235, as of 2022. France has a GDP per capita of $60,735 and ranks among the richest countries in the world by per capita net worth.

13. Belgium

Wealth Per Adult (2022): $352,814

GDP Per Capita (2024): $67,650

Belgium is one of the richest European countries having a GDP per capita of $67,650. Belgium has a total wealth of $3.19 trillion and a wealth per adult of $352,814, as of 2022.

12. Netherlands

Wealth Per Adult (2022): $358,235

GDP Per Capita (2024): $75,541

The Netherlands has a strong economy with a GDP per capita of $75,541. The Netherlands has a total wealth of $4.86 trillion and a wealth per adult of $358,235, as of 2022.

11. Canada

Wealth Per Adult (2022): $369,577

GDP Per Capita (2024): $61,318

Canada is one of the richest countries in the world with a GDP per capita of $61,318. Canada has a total wealth of $11.26 trillion, as of 2022.

