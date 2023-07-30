With 40% stake, Peet Limited (ASX:PPC) seems to have captured institutional investors' interest

Key Insights

Significantly high institutional ownership implies Peet's stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

A total of 4 investors have a majority stake in the company with 54% ownership

Insiders own 30% of Peet

If you want to know who really controls Peet Limited (ASX:PPC), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 40% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Peet, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Peet?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Peet. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Peet's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 6.1% of Peet. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Anthony Lennon is currently the company's largest shareholder with 21% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 19% and 8.3% of the stock. Additionally, the company's CEO Brendan Gore directly holds 1.5% of the total shares outstanding.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 54% of the company is controlled by the top 4 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Peet

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Peet Limited. It has a market capitalization of just AU$566m, and insiders have AU$168m worth of shares in their own names. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 18% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 6.1%, of the Peet stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Peet (2 are concerning) that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

