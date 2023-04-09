40 Top Cities Where Your Paycheck Goes the Furthest

RyanJLane / Getty Images

The average worker traditionally receives a paycheck every two weeks, and those two checks have to cover housing and utilities, plus everything that the worker eats, drinks and does for an entire month. Needless to say, that's a whole lot easier to pull off when paychecks are big and the regional cost of living, even if on the higher side, fits within your paycheck. Dozens of cities in the United States offer exactly that dynamic -- you just have to know where to look.

To find the 40 cities where people can spread their paychecks the furthest, GOBankingRates identified the median household income in America's 100 largest cities, the biweekly paycheck amount, the biweekly cost of necessities (including groceries, healthcare, housing, transportation and utilities), and finally, how much is left over when those necessities are paid for. The study used data from sources including the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. Census Bureau and Sperling's Best Places, then ranked the results in ascending order with the final entry being the city where your paycheck will last the longest.

With more and more Americans working from home, a much larger percentage of the workforce can take their work with them wherever they go. This list profiles the cities that might be worth considering for people looking to get the most mileage from each paycheck.

40. Chicago, Illinois

Population: 2,699,347

Median annual household income: $62,097

Biweekly paycheck: $2,388

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,262

Amount of paycheck left: $1,126

39. St. Petersburg, Florida

Population: 264,001

Median annual household income: $60,798

Biweekly paycheck: $2,338

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,204

Amount of paycheck left: $1,134

38. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Population: 649,821

Median annual household income: $56,456

Biweekly paycheck: $2,171

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,026

Amount of paycheck left: $1,145

37. Kansas City, Missouri

Population: 491,158

Median annual household income: $56,179

Biweekly paycheck: $2,161

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,013

Amount of paycheck left: $1,148

36. Boise, Idaho

Population: 228,057

Median annual household income: $63,778

Biweekly paycheck: $2,453

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,303

Amount of paycheck left: $1,150

35. Atlanta, Georgia

Population: 497,642

Median annual household income: $64,179

Biweekly paycheck: $2,468

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,317

Amount of paycheck left: $1,151

34. Aurora, Colorado

Population: 379,434

Median annual household income: $67,723

Biweekly paycheck: $2,605

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,452

Amount of paycheck left: $1,152

33. Portland, Oregon

Population: 650,380

Median annual household income: $73,159

Biweekly paycheck: $2,814

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,628

Amount of paycheck left: $1,186

32. Lexington, Kentucky

Population: 322,200

Median annual household income: $58,954

Biweekly paycheck: $2,267

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,069

Amount of paycheck left: $1,198

31. Durham, North Carolina

Population: 276,341

Median annual household income: $61,962

Biweekly paycheck: $2,383

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,180

Amount of paycheck left: $1,203

30. Lincoln, Nebraska

Population: 286,388

Median annual household income: $60,063

Biweekly paycheck: $2,310

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,107

Amount of paycheck left: $1,204

29. Corpus Christi, Texas

Population: 326,332

Median annual household income: $57,387

Biweekly paycheck: $2,207

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,000

Amount of paycheck left: $1,207

28. Arlington, Texas

Population: 397,269

Median annual household income: $63,351

Biweekly paycheck: $2,437

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,195

Amount of paycheck left: $1,241

27. Garland, Texas

Population: 238,622

Median annual household income: $63,192

Biweekly paycheck: $2,430

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,178

Amount of paycheck left: $1,253

26. Minneapolis, Minnesota

Population: 424,536

Median annual household income: $66,068

Biweekly paycheck: $2,541

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,286

Amount of paycheck left: $1,255

25. Omaha, Nebraska

Population: 479,529

Median annual household income: $62,213

Biweekly paycheck: $2,393

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,130

Amount of paycheck left: $1,263

24. Bakersfield, California

Population: 379,879

Median annual household income: $65,687

Biweekly paycheck: $2,526

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,253

Amount of paycheck left: $1,273

23. Colorado Springs, Colorado

Population: 471,686

Median annual household income: $67,719

Biweekly paycheck: $2,605

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,312

Amount of paycheck left: $1,293

22. Charlotte, North Carolina

Population: 873,570

Median annual household income: $65,359

Biweekly paycheck: $2,514

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,214

Amount of paycheck left: $1,300

21. Fort Worth, Texas

Population: 892,221

Median annual household income: $64,567

Biweekly paycheck: $2,483

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,180

Amount of paycheck left: $1,304

20. Irving, Texas

Population: 240,475

Median annual household income: $66,567

Biweekly paycheck: $2,560

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,207

Amount of paycheck left: $1,353

19. Madison, Wisconsin

Population: 258,366

Median annual household income: $67,565

Biweekly paycheck: $2,599

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,235

Amount of paycheck left: $1,364

18. Chula Vista, California

Population: 268,779

Median annual household income: $86,132

Biweekly paycheck: $3,313

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,923

Amount of paycheck left: $1,389

17. Austin, Texas

Population: 965,872

Median annual household income: $75,752

Biweekly paycheck: $2,914

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,517

Amount of paycheck left: $1,397

16. Raleigh, North Carolina

Population: 469,698

Median annual household income: $69,720

Biweekly paycheck: $2,682

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,281

Amount of paycheck left: $1,400

15. Henderson, Nevada

Population: 309,955

Median annual household income: $75,430

Biweekly paycheck: $2,901

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,465

Amount of paycheck left: $1,436

14. Seattle, Washington

Population: 741,251

Median annual household income: $97,185

Biweekly paycheck: $3,738

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $2,251

Amount of paycheck left: $1,487

13. Washington, D.C.

Population: 701,974

Median annual household income: $90,842

Biweekly paycheck: $3,494

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,992

Amount of paycheck left: $1,502

12. Denver, Colorado

Population: 715,878

Median annual household income: $72,661

Biweekly paycheck: $2,795

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,251

Amount of paycheck left: $1,544

11. San Jose, California

Population: 1,029,409

Median annual household income: $117,324

Biweekly paycheck: $4,512

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $2,967

Amount of paycheck left: $1,545

10. Irvine, California

Population: 272,694

Median annual household income: $108,318

Biweekly paycheck: $4,166

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $2,577

Amount of paycheck left: $1,590

9. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Population: 450,882

Median annual household income: $78,136

Biweekly paycheck: $3,005

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,315

Amount of paycheck left: $1,690

8. Anchorage, Alaska

Population: 292,090

Median annual household income: $84,813

Biweekly paycheck: $3,262

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,532

Amount of paycheck left: $1,730

7. Scottsdale, Arizona

Population: 254,995

Median annual household income: $91,042

Biweekly paycheck: $3,502

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,739

Amount of paycheck left: $1,762

6. Chesapeake, Virginia

Population: 242,647

Median annual household income: $81,261

Biweekly paycheck: $3,125

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,325

Amount of paycheck left: $1,801

5. Chandler, Arizona

Population: 257,076

Median annual household income: $85,796

Biweekly paycheck: $3,300

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,421

Amount of paycheck left: $1,879

4. Plano, Texas

Population: 288,870

Median annual household income: $96,348

Biweekly paycheck: $3,706

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,415

Amount of paycheck left: $2,291

3. Fremont, California

Population: 234,829

Median annual household income: $142,374

Biweekly paycheck: $5,476

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $3,173

Amount of paycheck left: $2,303

2. Gilbert, Arizona

Population: 248,349

Median annual household income: $99,154

Biweekly paycheck: $3,814

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $1,459

Amount of paycheck left: $2,354

1. Arlington, Virginia

Population: 236,434

Median annual household income: $122,604

Biweekly paycheck: $4,716

Total biweekly cost of necessities: $2,236

Amount of paycheck left: $2,480

Jami Farkas contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: To find the 40 cities where paychecks go the furthest, GOBankingRates looked at the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey data to find how much the typical American consumer unit spends annually and biweekly on necessities (including groceries, health, housing, transportation, utilities and miscellaneous expenses). GOBankingRates then looked at the 100 largest cities in the U.S. by population according to the Census Bureau's 2020 American Community Survey and found Sperling's Best Places' cost-of-living index for each necessity category in every city. Multiplying each city's index scores by the national biweekly spending estimates in every category, GOBankingRates was able to calculate how much consumers in each city can expect to spend on necessities per pay period. Then, GOBankingRates found the median annual household income in each city from the 2020 ACS and created a biweekly paycheck estimate for workers in each city. Finally, GOBankingRates subtracted the total biweekly cost of necessities in each city from its median biweekly paycheck to find out where workers can expect to have the most money left over after bills every pay period. All data was collected on and up to date as of April 21, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 40 Top Cities Where Your Paycheck Goes the Furthest