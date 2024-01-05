40 Under 40: Amie Cohorst is ready to keep growing Axle Logistics

Amie Cohorst, 34, Corporate Recruiter, Axle Logistics

Amie Cohorst has lived in East Tennessee for 16 years, and the University of Tennessee at Knoxville alumna has never stopped making an impact on the community. She is passionate about serving those in need, working with United Way, Big Brothers Big Sisters and other nonprofits. She also dedicates time to recruit and retain young professionals to keep Knoxville's workforce thriving. Now, she's helping Axle Logistics, a rapidly expanding company, continue its growth.

When you reflect on your career so far, which achievement stands out most?

Approximately seven years ago, I developed an initiative during my tenure as a team leader. My formative years at the University of Tennessee as a Volunteer combined with support from my supervisors allowed me to establish a corporate volunteer program at a previous employer. This endeavor resulted in 2,000 annual volunteer hours dedicated to over 20 nonprofit organizations in East Tennessee. It’s something that I’ll always be proud of!

What is the greatest professional obstacle you’ve had to overcome and how did you overcome it?

Deciding to get out of my comfort zone was the most difficult obstacle I’ve had to overcome. I knew after becoming a mom I aspired to be a role model for my daughter. Taking a risk and starting over at different companies during a pandemic wasn’t easy, but I’m glad I did it because I've experienced substantial personal and professional growth as a result.

What will you focus on in 2024?

The executive team at Axle has lofty goals for our recruiting team and as we also look to expand with a new building for 2025, I hope to grow our talent by attracting and retaining the best candidates. I’d also like to spend more time creating core memories with my family and friends.

What is your biggest professional dream?

I want to be in a decision-making role in my career where I’m influencing a team towards a common vision. I’d also like to grow my philanthropic efforts to causes that I am passionate about to make a larger impact.

What mistake did you learn the most from?

I’ve always been a “yes woman," which causes me to spread myself too thin. There have been several times throughout my life where I’ve missed a deadline or had an attention-to-detail error, so I’ve learned to be better about saying no and creating boundaries to be less overwhelmed.

What motivates you?

My husband and daughter are my biggest motivation. I’m also motivated by the desire to foster personal and collective growth and leave a lasting impact on our community.

What is the most overrated piece of business advice you’ve heard?

That there’s a clear path to getting promoted and advancing in a company. Once you demonstrate your value, there can be opportunities that arise beyond the conventional routes.

What trait do you most want in a co-worker?

Trust is the trait I value most in a co-worker.

What about Knoxville would you like to improve?

I would love to improve the retention of young professionals in Knoxville. As someone who came to the University of Tennessee and fell in love with Knoxville, I hope that I can continue to provide opportunities for graduating students to live, work, play, and contribute to our city.

What don't people know about you?

Most people don’t know that I spent four months living in Las Vegas as a nanny!

Family: Husband Ronald; daughter Zella; mother Mindy Haynes; brother Peter Misaiphon; sister Aline Misaiphon

Years worked at current company: 1.5

Degrees and certifications: Bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville; Society of Human Resource Management certified professional

Community involvement: United Way of Greater Knoxville board of directors secretary; United Way of Greater Knoxville Young Leader’s Collective chair and 1922 Society member; Dogwood Arts Board member; Young Professionals of Knoxville member; Knoxville Botanical Garden Green Thumb Gala planning committee

-Silas Sloan

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knox News 40 Under 40: Amie Cohorst, Axle Logistics