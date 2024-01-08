40 Under 40: Andrew McGranaghan leads with integrity at Wallace Real Estate

Andrew McGranaghan, 36, Chief Development Officer, Wallace Real Estate

Andrew McGranaghan is a seasoned leader in real estate who plays an integral role on the Wallace Real Estate management team. Fueled by mutual trust and respect, he takes pride in the team's remarkable growth. With a fervor for nurturing agents' personal and career growth, he envisions Wallace Real Estate as the go-to place for community-oriented and integrity-driven Realtors, leaving a lasting impact on people's lives.

When you reflect on your career so far, which achievement stands out most?

Being a part of the Wallace management team. I’m surrounded by the most talented and caring individuals I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with, and it inspires me to be the best version of myself. There is so much trust and respect on the team, it has been an honor being welcomed in the company. So being a part of this group and seeing the growth and development we have been able to accomplish together in a few short years, and expanding to over 450 agents is what I’m most proud of to date. The future is very exciting.

What is the greatest professional obstacle you’ve had to overcome and how did you overcome it?

Youth and inexperience. When I started in 2015, I didn’t know anything about real estate. We had just sold our house in Nashville with an awesome Realtor, but we probably did everything wrong as sellers. I clearly had a lot to learn. I studied the market every day, I read, I listened to other successful agents, and I’ve been blessed with incredible mentors in Jim and George Wallace, Claudia Stallings and our brokers. I wouldn’t be where I am without their support, but I still have so much to learn from their knowledge and leadership every day.

What will you focus on in 2024?

My focus will be on our agents and employees and their career and personal development. It’s my passion to see them build meaningful careers and lives and impact our community. I want to help everyone at Wallace be the best version of themselves. We want to play our part in making Knoxville the best place to call home here at Wallace Real Estate. I believe the future is bright as we maintain our standing as East Tennessee’s largest and longest running independent real estate company.

What is your biggest professional dream?

I’m working on guiding Wallace Real Estate to our 100 year anniversary and beyond as the trusted home for the professional Realtor that cares about the community and integrity and making a difference in people’s lives. We exist because we believe our agents deserve the best, and it’s my dream to continue to provide the best experience for our agents and clients.

What mistake did you learn the most from?

I tell our new agents this, but I had a listing appointment early in my career. I took it for granted and didn’t come as prepared as normal. I lost it, but I learned an important lesson. Always be prepared. Every one of my clients and agents deserve my best, every time. I owe it to myself and to them to always show up and be my authentic self.

What motivates you?

I’m motivated by seeing our agents succeed. I feel the joys when they win or when they have a positive development in their lives, and I feel their pain when life is a challenge or they hit a rough patch. I want to provide for our staff and management team. I’m motivated to see our entire group enjoy safety and comfort and financial stability. I want to be a positive role model for my two boys. Show them that nice guys don’t finish last.

What is the most overrated piece of business advice you’ve heard?

That’s a tough question. I’ve gotten a lot of advice over the years. Good and bad. Mostly good. I will say that I don’t believe business has to be a dog-eat-dog world. Competition is fierce, but I have a lot of respect for the other companies and agents in town, and I believe if you do the right thing and focus on who you are as a person and company and why you’re in business, you’ll carve out your place in the community.

What trait do you most want in a co-worker?

Honesty, integrity, and inclusivity. Trust is so important in the workplace, and I’m grateful to be surrounded by the most authentic and passionate co-workers. We all come from different walks of life with different backgrounds, so being able to understand that and celebrate our differences and work together is important. Knowing every co-worker is committed to upholding our values has helped create the strong culture at Wallace and makes all the difference.

What about Knoxville would you like to improve?

I’d like to see Knoxville continue to work on improving zoning ordinances to allow for more missing middle housing and fight housing affordability. We can do a better job of retaining the young professional, and we are making a lot of positive strides in providing exciting developments and entertainment options, but we will need somewhere to house everyone and support this growth. I’d love to see the city embrace this growth and embrace creative solutions for more development.

What don't people know about you?

Most people that know me know I’m a big Green Bay Packers and Vols fan. You may not know I was selling caskets when I got married. So my wife got to tell all our guests and family friends that was my career. It was short lived, but I worked for a great family-owned casket company. I learned so much about sales, empathy, self-discipline, and building a business. But it was a dying business, so I made a career change.

Family: Wife Julie McGranaghan; sons Owen and Reed McGranaghan; brothers Joe and Ryan McGranaghan; sister Maureen McGranaghan; mom Kathy McGranaghan; dad Mark McGranaghan

Years worked at current company: 8

Degrees and certifications: Bachelor's in business administration and marketing from the University of Tennessee

Community involvement: Knoxville Chamber economic development council member; Knoxville Chamber delegate; United Way ambassador; East Tennessee Realtors Association board of directors

This Q&A has been edited for length and clarity.

-Angela Dennis

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knox News 40 Under 40: Andrew McGranaghan, Wallace Real Estate