40 Under 40: Carlissa Weeks leads Emerald Academy to great heights

Carlissa Weeks, 32, School Director, Emerald Academy

Carlissa Weeks leads Emerald Academy, the district's first charter school. Her passion for education reflects in the school's many achievements. Emerald Academy's enrollment has increased under her leadership, and the school was named a Changemaker charter school for being a top scorer in math by the Tennessee Charter Schools Center in 2022. Weeks is always committed to her students, not just in her leadership role but also in showing up as the school's cheerleading coach. She is devoted to the school's success and is focused on going from "good to great."

When you reflect on your career so far, which achievement stands out most?

The achievement that stands out to me the most is the academic success that our school has had. Since becoming the school director three years ago, we have increased achievement by 30%. I'm also extremely proud that we are seeing the mission of the school play out with our academic results. Our economically disadvantaged and minority scholars have outperformed their peers in reading and math as compared to other major metropolitan districts across the state. I'm also extremely proud of the culture our school has with scholars and staff. We truly are a family.

What is the greatest professional obstacle you’ve had to overcome and how did you overcome it?

The greatest professional obstacle I've had to face is being a young leader and learning how to hold high expectations. High expectations is one of the core values of the school and I really had to learn how to navigate that with staff. I'm always seeking approval from others, and learning how to balance that while maintaining high expectations was difficult. I have things to learn every day, but a couple of things that have helped me are being sure to actively listen, support and keep the mission, goal and values at the forefront of all decisions and conversations.

What will you focus on in 2024?

My main focus in 2024 is to continue to raise the bar when it comes to educating inner city scholars. My motto this year is going from good to great. The school is in a really good place and we are now in the phases of fine tuning to get to the next level. I'm always looking for ways to be innovative and try new things in order to accomplish our goals.

What is your biggest professional dream?

My biggest professional dream is to change education in Knoxville for inner city youth. I think you have to do things differently in order to accomplish this. That is the main reason why I chose to work at a charter school. Being innovative with resources, curriculum, scheduling, etc. is what it takes to produce different results. I would eventually love to replicate what is working at my school so that we can have a greater impact on the city.

What mistake did you learn the most from?

The mistake I learned the most from was taking too much on in my first years as school director and not ever asking for help and also feeling like I had to control everything. I realized that doesn't help me or anyone else become stronger. I decided to ask other leaders in the building to take the lead on situations, circumstances, and projects, and that has helped me remain focused and has helped them develop into stronger leaders.

What is the most overrated piece of business advice you’ve heard?

To not take work home or learn to balance work/life better. I personally think when you are in leadership this comes with additional responsibilities and may mean having to work outside of the traditional work day. My supervisor once told me that different seasons call for different work/life balance and that has really resonated with me. Of course I make time for family and friends but it's not often that I completely check out of work. I personally feel like there are a lot of people relying on me and I don't ever want to disappoint.

What trait do you most want in a co-worker?

Problem solving

What about Knoxville would you like to improve?

There's not much I want to improve but one major thing would be the highway and/or traffic. West Knoxville traffic is terrible at times. Our city is rapidly growing and I don't think the interstate system was built for the population size we now have.

What don't people know about you?

A lot of people may not know that despite me being very sociable, it takes a lot for me to build relationships and trust people. I also do not like hugs! People may know this by now, but it always surprised people. I also love when it is raining and you drive under an overpass and the rain goes silent for just a few seconds.

Family: Husband Trey Weeks; mother Rachel DeLauder; stepfather Nathan DeLauder; father Tim Martin

Years worked at current company: 9

Degrees and certifications: Certificate in instructional leadership, master's in elementary education and bachelor's degree in Sociology from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville; associate's from Pellissippi State Community College

Community involvement: Emerald Youth Sports cheerleading coach

