40 Under 40: Cohl Morgan breaks real estate records at SVN | Wood Properties

Cohl Luke Morgan, 25, Advisor - Multi-family Specialist, SVN | Wood Properties

Cohl Morgan has broken records at SVN | Wood Properties. In a short time, he has become a top broker and colleague, and the numbers prove it. He not only has made several multi-million dollar deals, but he reached a $100 million milestone in two years, faster than anyone in company history. He's received awards from SVN | International and East Tennessee Realtors, a testament to his success so far.

When you reflect on your career so far, which achievement stands out most?

When I was a senior in college, I brokered a $15 million multi-family transaction in Nashville along with my broker, George Brown. This was one of the first deals I ever closed, so it was a big learning curve for me. During this transaction, the COVID-19 lockdowns occurred, which caused the deal to fall apart. We had to go back to the drawing board, but we were ultimately able to get a great deal done for our clients.

What is the greatest professional obstacle you’ve had to overcome and how did you overcome it?

As a 25-year-old commercial real estate broker, I am well below the average age of my peers in this industry. It has been difficult at times to get other brokers and clients to take me seriously due to my young age. I quickly learned that I would just have to out work everyone else and earn my clients' respect through hard work and dedication, while also not being afraid to admit what I didn’t know along the way.

40 Under 40 Class of 2023 member Cohl Luke Morgan, Advisor, SVN | Wood Properties.

What will you focus on in 2024?

Continuing to push myself and my team both personally and professionally. We are already working on our 2025 business plan with goals of increasing our revenue and market share.

What is your biggest professional dream?

To lead the most dominant multi-family brokerage team in the south and for SVN | Wood Properties to be the top commercial real estate agency in the state of Tennessee. I want myself, my team and our company as a whole to be known for always putting our clients and community first.

What mistake did you learn the most from?

I wish I would have realized the value of time and time management earlier on in my career. In college, it is easy to procrastinate and get away with it, but in brokerage if you aren’t gaining ground on your competitors then they are gaining ground on you. Time is our most precious resource, and by using it effectively I’ve seen it propel my business.

What motivates you?

I am a part of a multi-family brokerage team here at SVN | Wood Properties. Kevin Tipton, Jon Roosen and Marisa Hipsher — my fellow team members — are some of the best, hardest working people I know. They motivate me to be my best both personally and professionally.

What is the most overrated piece of business advice you’ve heard?

That the customer, or client, is always right. As a commercial real estate adviser, I am hired by my clients to advise them on the sale or purchase of their property. Brokering these transactions can sometimes lead to difficult conversations that must be had with clients in order to protect their best interest.

What trait do you most want in a co-worker?

At SVN | Wood Properties, we call ourselves a team, and you need to be able to trust your teammates, so I would say trustworthiness is the most important trait in our business. If your own co-workers don’t trust you, it’s likely that your clients won’t either.

What about Knoxville would you like to improve?

As a multi-family broker, I am well aware of the affordable housing crisis that our city faces. I would like to see our local planning commissions and state officials create better working relationships with local developers and incentivize them to build quality, affordable housing.

What don't people know about you?

I am originally from Blaine, Tennessee, a small town in Grainger County. Grainger County is known for its tomatoes and for the annual Tomato Festival where we have tomato wars.

Family: Mom Jana Morgan; dad Del Morgan

Years worked at current company: Four

Degrees and certifications: Bachelor’s degree in business administration - finance from the University of Tennessee

Community involvement: Epperson Ministries board member; Sevier Heights Baptist Church member; National Association of Realtors, East Tennessee Association of Realtors, and East Tennessee’s Chapter of CCIM member

This Q&A has been edited for length and clarity.

-Keenan Thomas

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knox News 40 Under 40: Cohl Morgan, SVN Wood Properties real estate