40 Under 40: Dana Busch keeps your favorite cans of Bush's beans safe and stable

Dana Busch, 39, Food Safety & Analytical Services Manager, Bush Brothers & Co.

Thank Dana Busch for your favorite cans of Bush's Best beans free of hazardous ingredients and shelf stable for years. As the head of food safety for the Knoxville manufacturer, Bush takes pride in providing safe, affordable and nutritious food options. She maintains the standards that have made Bush a leading name in the food industry, and though her name sounds like the founding family, she said it's just a "happy coincidence."

When you reflect on your career so far, which achievement stands out most?

The honor of becoming a member of the board of directors for the Institute for Thermal Processing Specialists (IFTPS) is the professional achievement that I am the most proud of. I find great purpose in being a dedicated member of the food safety field, and being recognized by the community that belongs to this professional organization is a great honor. I am grateful for the trust and confidence placed in me by my peers, and it is a privilege to contribute to the strategic direction of IFTPS, an organization I deeply respect.

What is the greatest professional obstacle you’ve had to overcome and how did you overcome it?

The biggest professional step that I took in my career was to leave Nestle for Bush Brothers & Co. in 2015. At Nestle, I received world-class training in food safety and quality systems. I took pride in the work that I did to keep infant formula and health care products safe for sensitive consumers. While working there, the organizational model changed in a way that did not allow me to use my creativity and problem solving skills to their maximum potential, and it became clear that I needed to find a place that would appreciate and accentuate these professional characteristics.

What will you focus on in 2024?

During our lives, we will experience moments of intense growth and transformation both personally and professionally. Sometimes these transformations happen by our own design, and other times they happen to us serendipitously. In the coming year, I will be remaining open to looking for ways that I can transform and grow into the next version of myself that allows me to have a greater impact on my profession and community.

What is your biggest professional dream?

I do not have a specific professional dream, but as I advance in my career I would like to have more opportunities to teach and grow as a mentor. Whether this looks like opportunities within my professional communities or engaging more deeply with educational institutions, I look forward to inspiring and engaging the next generation of food safety professionals.

What mistake did you learn the most from?

As someone with a great deal of passion and energy, I can be prone to over-committing in my professional and personal life. Once I commit to something, I always work hard to keep the commitment. Having too much on my plate naturally leads to lack of focus and concentration, hindering my innate creativity and problem-solving abilities. This impacts the overall potential effect that I can have professionally and in the community.

What motivates you?

Providing safe, high-quality food to the American public is the driving force for my career. Generally speaking, the food supply in America is one that can be relied upon to be safe and plentiful. Food is a basic need for all humans, and having a safe and plentiful food supply provides security and stability to the public, which in turn allows us to live our fullest lives. Providing inspiration to my co-workers and larger food safety community is a passion of mine, and I find great satisfaction in empowering and motivating the industry to uphold the highest standards in food safety culture and practices.

What is the most overrated piece of business advice you’ve heard?

Any business advice that results in a transactional relationship is not only overrated, but should be avoided. Our greatest potential lies in the synergies we provide one another, as long as they are maintained in an appropriate balance and executed with a set of core values. When we are overly task focused or only have an outcome for ourselves in mind, we lose track of the greater goal that will bring success to an organization and deeper connection to our work and careers.

What trait do you most want in a co-worker?

I am fortunate to have an employer with a firm grounding in their core values of integrity, responsibility, caring and trust. I’ve learned that any co-worker with an aspiration to meet these core values is someone that I can rely on and enjoy working with.

What about Knoxville would you like to improve?

Knoxville is a beautiful city with a great deal of appealing attributes. The city has experienced intense growth over the last five years, resulting in the community structures not always being highly developed. Places such as parks, splash pads, libraries, and outdoor concert venues exist, but they are not widely dispersed through the perimeter of Knox County. I would like to see Knoxville prioritizing community spaces that allow for people of all ages and backgrounds to naturally gather and cultivate a deeper sense of belonging and connection.

What don't people know about you?

My biggest dream is to meet Dolly Parton and to read and discuss her favorite children’s book. I value action-oriented servant leadership above all other leadership styles, and the Imagination Library is the greatest expression of seeing a problem and actively working to meaningfully resolve it at a grand scale. Literacy is the key that unlocks critical thinking, and by providing books to children, the Imagination Library is making a proactive and lasting impact on American literacy. Dolly Parton sets an incredible example of servant leadership and creating a lasting legacy.

Family: Husband Todd Busch; sons Matthew Lombardi and Henrik Busch; daughter Evie Busch; parents Chuck and Diane Steuding; soul sister Larissa Justice

Years worked at current company: 8

Degrees and certifications: Bachelor's in cellular biology and chemistry fromthe University of Minnesota Duluth

Community involvement: BSA Pack 242 in Hardin Valley den leader and committee chair; Institute for Thermal Processing Specialists board member; Dana Reads for Literacy founder

This Q&A has been edited for length and clarity.

-Daniel Dassow

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knox News 40 Under 40: Dana Busch, Bush Brothers