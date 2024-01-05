40 Under 40: Eddie Brown is a champion for the stuttering community in Knoxville

Eddie Brown, 27, Ph.D. Student at The University of Tennessee Health Science Center and Speech-Language Pathologist at Sidekick Therapy Partners

Eddie Brown received speech therapy for 15 years, and now he channels his learning and challenges to be a compassionate advocate for kids who stutter. He's committed to educating his community locally, but also goes beyond the borders of Tennessee to volunteer with an orphanage in Uganda. Brown spends his weekends helping a teen across the world in Uganda understand his stuttering.

When you reflect on your career so far, which achievement stands out most?

Attaining my master's in speech pathology represents a paramount achievement in my academic and professional journey. I have wanted to be a speech-language pathologist since I was in high school, and achieving that dream meant so much to me. It was the final step in being able to work with children and adults who stutter.

What is the greatest professional obstacle you’ve had to overcome and how did you overcome it?

When I initially embarked on my journey as a speech-language pathologist, I grappled with self-doubt concerning my ability to excel in this field as someone who stutters. However, as I gained valuable experience, I came to a profound realization: What I initially perceived as my greatest vulnerability turned out to be my most powerful asset. My personal experience with stuttering established a profound connection with my patients and conveyed to them that I genuinely understand the challenges they face. This unique perspective has enabled me to build stronger rapport with my clients and ultimately become a more effective therapist.

40 Under 40 Class of 2023 member Eddie Brown, Speech Language Pathologist and Ph.D. student, University of Tennessee Health Science Center

What will you focus on in 2024?

My primary emphasis will be fostering collaboration within the stuttering research community in the upcoming year. I am particularly keen on establishing connections with emerging researchers who are also working towards their Ph.D.

What is your biggest professional dream?

My biggest professional dream would be to work at an institution where I can collaboratively research stuttering, educate future speech-language pathologists about stuttering, and be a part of a supportive community of people who stutter.

Story continues

What mistake did you learn the most from?

During my initial year in the Ph.D. program, I encountered a significant challenge dealing with anxiety and imposter syndrome. Initially, I believed that pushing myself harder and suppressing these feelings would resolve the issue, but it actually exacerbated it. It was a turning point when I decided to seek help from a counselor at the Student Health Center on the University of Tennessee at Knoxville campus. The experience taught me a valuable lesson: Seeking help when facing difficulties is perfectly acceptable. While occasional struggles are part of the journey, acknowledging the importance of seeking support has been a significant takeaway.

What motivates you?

The stuttering community motivates me.

What is the most overrated piece of business advice you’ve heard?

I once heard you have to work 24/7 to be successful. While hard work is undoubtedly a key component of success, the idea that working around the clock is a requirement can be detrimental to one's well-being, work quality, and overall success. Striking a balance between work and personal life, practicing self-care, and working efficiently are often more sustainable and effective paths to achieving success.

What trait do you most want in a co-worker?

Vulnerability. It fosters trust, encourages communication, and enhances teamwork.

What about Knoxville would you like to improve?

I would like to improve the public transportation and bike access from Downtown to West Knoxville.

What don't people know about you?

I love the outdoors! During undergrad, I worked at Auburn Outdoors as a climbing wall technician, designing and building routes on walls in the Rec. Nowadays, I enjoy mountain biking, hiking, and camping with my wife and two Springer Spaniels.

Family: Wife Emma Brown

Years worked at current company: 3

Degrees and certifications: Bachelor's from Auburn University; master's from the University of Toledo; Advanced Intervention of Fluency Disorder from the University of Toledo

Community involvement: National Stuttering Association chapter leader

This Q&A has been edited for length and clarity.

-Areena Arora

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knox News 40 Under 40: Eddie Brown, Sidekick Therapy Partners