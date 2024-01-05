40 Under 40: Hannah Houser is in tune with the music industry in East Tennessee and beyond

Hannah Houser, 33, President, HH Creative LLC

Nashville tends to get the most recognition when it comes to the Volunteer State's music industry, but Hannah Houser is living proof opportunities exist in East Tennessee to carve yourself a respectable place among industry professionals. You just have to have the right mindset, which Houser exemplifies through her focus on integrity, helping lead to opportunities for artists she represents to find success on a national scale.

When you reflect on your career so far, which achievement stands out most?

After leaving my full-time job to try to cobble together a freelance career for myself in the music industry, I built my career as an artist manager based on my guiding principles of integrity, creativity and flexibility. While it was scary at first, without that initial gut instinct to step out on my own, I would not have been able to build the career I have today on my own terms. And of course, attending the 2023 Oscars with my band Son Lux who were twice nominated!

What is the greatest professional obstacle you’ve had to overcome and how did you overcome it?

Is COVID-19 too obvious an answer? 2020 was set to be a big year for my artists, including confirmed tours, album releases and more. With my colleagues we worked to quickly pivot to safe alternatives to keep our artists and fans connected. One such move was a virtual “listening party” for Son Lux superfans, where they were able to hear a new record in its entirety and ask the band questions. It remains one of my favorite memories.

What will you focus on in 2024?

I want to continue to offer support to local students and young professionals who are interested in the business side of the music industry and want to stay rooted in East Tennessee.

What is your biggest professional dream?

My biggest professional dream would be to be a part of an industry-wide movement to make living and working as a musician a sustainable, feasible career for those that choose to pursue it. This would include access to affordable mental and physical health care, as well as a reevaluation of the many antiquated systems that devalue musicians and their worth and keep them from being able to achieve and maintain financial stability.

What mistake did you learn the most from?

When I first began working for myself, I imagined my mental capacity would be the same throughout the day, so I took on many freelance projects which meant starting some at 10 a.m., some at 2 p.m., some at 5 p.m. This wasn’t fair to clients who all deserved the same level of focus from me. Once I realized this, I prioritized better time management not just throughout my individual day, but throughout my week so that I was only working at times where my brain and body were most well-rested and focused.

What motivates you?

Cultivating a peaceful, well-balanced life. I have experienced professional burnout, and in turn that’s caused me to refocus my “why” for work so that I am able to pursue partnerships and accept opportunities that meet my personal standard of integrity – which includes balanced time for work, play and rest. I’m increasingly motivated to create and maintain a life fulfilled by professional, financial and personal peace for myself and, in turn, all of my artists.

What is the most overrated piece of business advice you’ve heard?

That constant availability is an indicator of commitment to your work. Early on in my career, I learned that you teach people how to communicate with you. So if you respond to emails on a Sunday night, you’ll keep receiving emails on a Sunday night. I’ve recently noticed a trend in email signatures denoting “working hours” or “response hours,” which I hope is an indicator of more boundaries around professional communication.

What trait do you most want in a co-worker?

A lack of ego. My favorite collaborative projects are when we’re all working towards a common goal without the fear of who’ll get credit for what. And upon finishing, we celebrate together that the work and skill sets we all contributed allowed us to create something better and more interesting than any of us could have done on our own.

What about Knoxville would you like to improve?

Affordable housing accessibility. In particular, if we want to retain a vibrant creative community, affordable housing (both rentals and homes for sale) must be a priority.

What don't people know about you?

My family and oldest friends will remember this, but once upon a time I taught jewelry-making classes.

Family: Husband Jordan Houser; parents Scott and Yvonne Williams; sister, brother-in-law and nephew Allie, Mark, and Josiah Spangler; grandparents John-Dale and Mildred Williams; cat Ranger

Years worked at current company: 2

Degrees and certifications: Bachelor's in art with an emphasis in graphic design and bachelor's in English from Carson-Newman University; Kentucky Institute for International Studies

Community involvement: Mayor’s Maker Council member; AIR South Fulton Institute National Advisory Council member; Carson-Newman University Art Department advisory board member; past Friends of Literacy board member

