40 Under 40: JaNay' Turner shapes a compassionate and diverse future for Knoxville

JaNay’ Turner, 36, Coordinator, Office of the Vice Chancellor for Diversity and Engagement, University of Tennessee at Knoxville

JaNay' Turner is more than a champion for diversity. She is a compassionate professional who has made a profound impact on those around her, someone who believes the work lies in relationships and not accolades. Overcoming the obstacle of finding her voice, and with dreams of a unique career path, she is driven by a desire to shape a better future for society. She aspires to enhance diversity and cultural celebration in Knoxville while working behind the scenes.

When you reflect on your career so far, which achievement stands out most?

The achievement that stands out the most to me isn’t an award. I ran into a former student that attended a high school where I previously worked. She was overcome with emotion to see me and began to cry and express her gratitude to me for being a person that was always in her corner and encouraging her. I didn’t work directly with this student, but she shared how she didn’t have many people that were rooting for her, and it mattered to her that I was always there to help her and that it made a difference in her life. There is no greater reward to me than knowing my presence in someone’s life made a difference for the better.

What is the greatest professional obstacle you’ve had to overcome and how did you overcome it?

The greatest professional obstacle I have to overcome was finding my voice and believing that I belonged at the table. A former supervisor called me out during an end of the year evaluation and said that she knew I had great ideas and could be an asset to the team. I just needed to find my voice and believe in myself and the skills I was bringing to the table. I haven’t stopped talking since.

What will you focus on in 2024?

I really want to focus on the next phase of my career. I’m not sure what that is yet, but I want to focus on strengthening my skills in 2024 and digging deeper to discover my purpose. I also want to focus more on my family. My daughter is at an age where her experiences now are are going to shape her future. I want to dedicate more time to my family and strengthening our foundation.

What is your biggest professional dream?

I jokingly tell my colleagues that when I can get my own headset and supplied fanny pack like Jennifer Lopez in the Wedding Planner, I know I will have made it in this phase of my career. However, my biggest dream is to own a farm one day that will serve as a rehabilitation safe haven for young children.

What mistake did you learn the most from?

Not to make all business, personal. There were some situations in my career that impacted me a lot and it was because I took them very personal. The work that I do and have done throughout my career is important and I’m passionate about the communities I serve. But sometimes you can’t let personal feelings cloud your judgment or hinder you from doing what’s best overall.

What motivates you?

At this phase in my life, my daughter. I get excited thinking about the future I can help create for her. The work that I am doing now is to benefit her generation. I don’t want her generation to be engaged in the same conversations we are today, 20 years from now. I want her to be able to live and be her most authentic self. Most importantly, I want society to accept her as her authentic self. So I’m working to do what I can now so that she can live her best life later.

What is the most overrated piece of business advice you’ve heard?

“It’s not what you know, it’s who you know.” I think it’s both what you know and who you know. That advice doesn’t give credit to the hard working people out there who have spent years building their skills. Knowing the right people can definitely open doors of opportunities. But so can hard work.

What trait do you most want in a co-worker?

I value respect and true partnership with a little bit of fun mixed in. These are people that I will spend the majority of my day and time with. I love working with people from different backgrounds that can use their perspective and experiences to add value to the work. I would want to work with colleagues that can respect each other, understand why it’s important for diverse voices to be at the table and work towards a goal that benefits the greater good. A bonus would be if we are able to have a few laughs along the way.

What about Knoxville would you like to improve?

I’ve lived in Knoxville for almost 20 years, and I’ve watched this city grow from a college town to a small metropolis. I’m impressed with the progress that has been made and as a young professional with a family, I love that Knoxville is an affordable place for our family. If I could improve one thing, it would be to have more diversity represented in the city. More diverse businesses, more celebration of different cultures, more acknowledgement of how different cultures and people have helped shape Knoxville to what it is today.

What don't people know about you?

I’ve always been a behind-the-scenes person. I enjoy being the person that helps do the little or big things backstage that most people don’t notice. By default, when you work backstage or behind the scenes, people don’t know you. Which is OK! I don’t need the spotlight. Just point me in the direction of the person, people or situation that needs the help.

Family: Husband Shawn P. Turner, daughter Scarlett

Years worked at current company: 5

Degrees and certifications: Bachelor's in psychology from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville

