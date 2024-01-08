40 Under 40: Jay Miller is spreading the word about KUB Fiber

Jay Miller, 39, Manager of Marketing, Knoxville Utilities Board

The Knoxville Utilities Board is practicing what it preaches – connectivity – with help from Jay Miller. He's more than just a manager of marketing, working to ensure KUB is accessible for everyone by utilizing social media to share important updates. By transforming the KUB Fiber service he helped bring to fruition into a well-known, reliable source of internet, Miller is working to remove barriers that prevent people from being connected to society.

When you reflect on your career so far, which achievement stands out most?

I am most proud of my role in helping to bring municipal fiber internet to the greater Knoxville community. I was fortunate enough to be on the team who helped develop the business plan and assisted with securing the approval of the Knoxville City Council. I was also fortunate enough help create the KUB Fiber brand, along with customer interfaces, payment systems, and the marketing and sales teams. I believe KUB Fiber will improve lives in the Knoxville community in material ways now and long into the future, and I am proud to have played a small role in making it happen.

What is the greatest professional obstacle you’ve had to overcome and how did you overcome it?

I didn’t always feel confident that my ideas were worth expressing and I would make excuses to keep them to myself. I’ve worked with people I trust professionally and personally to gain more confidence.

I understand that all of my ideas are not worth expressing, but I am more confident socializing the ones I believe in. I think some good things have come out of that.

40 Under 40 Class of 2023 member Jay Miller, Manager of Marketing, Knoxville Utilities Board.

What will you focus on in 2024?

Professionally, I will focus on helping more people understand the benefits of KUB Fiber. There are still many places in our community where accessibility, affordability and reliability prevent people from accessing remote health care, education, work and more. I want to help remove those barriers through education about municipal fiber.

Story continues

Personally, I will focus on being more present with my friends and family. I have some great people around me all the time.

What is your biggest professional dream?

I want to be in a role where I can make positive contributions to the community. I am fortunate to have a job that allows me to do that today. I want to be doing work my children can be proud of.

What mistake did you learn the most from?

I used to think that working harder and longer and more than everyone else made me a better person. I have come to realize that without balance most of that time is wasted and no one thinks you’re cool.

What motivates you?

My family and friends. There is a collective ethos among us to do good, be kind and help others. If they are not proud of me, then I know I need to change.

What is the most overrated piece of business advice you’ve heard?

"Work hard, keep your head down, and people will notice you." While I believe it is important to be realistic about your role and your ambitions, I think people are generally too busy to notice many of the great ideas that exist in any organization. I think it is important to find ways to make good ideas heard, for yourself and for co-workers. Sometimes, the way you deliver them is as important as the idea itself.

What trait do you most want in a co-worker?

I want co-workers who are committed to doing the right thing for the organization and the community. It is much easier when everyone is working toward the same goal and can be trusted to do the right thing.

What about Knoxville would you like to improve?

Knoxville is a great place to live, but I wish there were more hoagies and perogies. There are some great delis and sandwich shops, but not enough. And I have yet to find good perogies outside of my own kitchen.

What don't people know about you?

I lived in Italy for several years after graduating from Penn State. I once drove more than 3,000 miles round trip from Zimbabwe to Cape Town, South Africa, and back, with just a dog as a companion. Bill Murray once told me I had nice hair when we met in Chicago.

Family: Wife Tabitha; sons Jayce and Remy

Years worked at current company: 6.5

Degrees and certifications: Bachelor's from The Pennsylvania State University; master's from the University of Tennessee

Community involvement: Knoxville Chapter of the American Marketing Association member; Historic Holston Hills Community Club member

This Q&A has been edited for length and clarity.

-Allie Feinberg

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knox News 40 Under 40: Jay Miller, Knoxville Utilities Board