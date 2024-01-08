40 Under 40: Laura Katie Shannon helps refugee families make Knoxville home

Laura Katie Shannon, 24, School Liaison, Bridge Refugee Services, Inc.

Laura Katie Shannon is motivated by the resilience of the families she serves and is passionate about providing resources to new Knoxvillians who face especially unique battles as refugees. She has helped refugees from Afghanistan make Knoxville their home and learn English. She helps English learners at Knox County Schools. She has advocated for refugee families to get more support, leading trainings for School Resource Officers and School Security Officers.

When you reflect on your career so far, which achievement stands out most?

Over the past year, I developed and implemented a three-tiered cultural orientation curriculum for refugee students and their families. After conducting a needs assessment, I created evidence-based materials to respond to client education gaps and empower parents of school-aged children to take an active role in their children’s education. The materials include information about the rights of students and parents, how to navigate language access inequities, how to have productive conversations with your children about their education, and more. It has been a privilege to see Bridge families use this education to overcome barriers and support their children.

What is the greatest professional obstacle you’ve had to overcome and how did you overcome it?

The greatest professional obstacles in resettlement work are often due to resource inaccessibility for intersectional populations such as refugees. I routinely have to problem-solve with clients to find ways to overcome language, transportation, and financial barriers to gain access to vital community resources. My colleagues at Bridge, our community partners and our clients are very creative and, more importantly, perseverant, so we often overcome these obstacles by asking questions, advocating with and for our clients, and trying every solution we can brainstorm until one works.

What will you focus on in 2024?

In 2024, I will continue to develop programs and partnerships that get community support and involvement. The more Knoxvillians who learn about refugee issues and choose to serve their broader community, the better supported our clients will be. I plan to focus on awareness efforts in the community and deliver continued training for other organizations, schools, and other groups that regularly work with our clients - especially our young clients and families.

What is your biggest professional dream?

My dream is to uplift and empower people in challenging situations to overcome barriers and become thriving members of their communities. My greatest joy has been to witness Bridge clients grow from hardship and become leaders in their community who give back time and resources to new refugees. The cycle of community investment and power-building is fundamental to long-term sustainability for the refugee community and the Knoxville community at large. No matter what my future holds, I will always dedicate myself to supporting that process.

What mistake did you learn the most from?

Early in my career, I would overwork constantly thinking that I needed to do everything myself. I quickly learned that not only did I have an amazing team around me, my clients are also way smarter, more resourceful, and more creative than me, and I was doing everyone a disservice by excluding them from the process. Now, I constantly communicate goals, deadlines, and challenges with clients to allow them to take charge of their resettlement, and I keep an open dialogue with my colleagues and ask for help when needed.

What motivates you?

My clients motivate me. Their resilience, resourcefulness, positivity, and endless sense of humor in one of the most challenging transitions in life is inspiring.

What is the most overrated piece of business advice you’ve heard?

“If you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life.” I love what I do, and I know that helping others is my calling. However, it most definitely feels like work every single day. Work doesn’t have to feel effortless to be deeply fulfilling. I think this piece of advice gives people unrealistic expectations that can set them up for burnout.

What trait do you most want in a co-worker?

Humility is the most important trait to bring into refugee resettlement. We have the privilege of meaningfully engaging with people from all over the world and supporting them through one of the most challenging times in their life. It is a humbling experience.

What about Knoxville would you like to improve?

I would love to see Knoxville become an immigrant/refugee-accessible community. Bridge has so many dedicated volunteers and community partners that work toward this goal. However, I would love to see the city and broader community take meaningful stake in supporting their immigrant and refugee neighbors.

What don't people know about you?

I love to cook! I’ve learned so much about different cuisines in the past couple years, and it’s been fun trying new things.

Family: Mother Cynthia Shannon

Years worked at current company: 2

Degrees and certifications: Bachelor's in international development from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville

Community involvement: Alliance for Educational Equity Student Supports Equity team member; KCS School Security Officers: Chief’s Diversity Council council member

