40 Under 40: Mary Adkins helps the Tennessee Theatre be a place to learn and love the arts

Mary Adkins, 32, Director of Education and Outreach, Tennessee Theatre

Mary Adkins continues to set the stage for the Tennessee Theatre's expanded role in the community, which includes more than just hosting musical and theatrical performances. For the theater to truly be Knoxville's crown jewel, it needs to be a place for everyone, something Adkins strives for each day by providing education, opportunities to use the venue and art experiences for people from all backgrounds.

When you reflect on your career so far, which achievement stands out most?

The growth of the theater's impact on students. Between our last two seasons, we have more than doubled the number of students we are impacting with our programming, reaching a record number of students in 2023. Our whole team has played a part in this success by securing additional funding, expanding our team and introducing new programs like the Marquee Awards and school matinees to our programming.

What is the greatest professional obstacle you’ve had to overcome and how did you overcome it?

Like many arts organizations, the theater closed its doors to the public during the pandemic. At the time, we expected to be closed for three weeks, which eventually stretched on to nearly 15 months. Unable to present our normal programming, our staff got really creative and started offering photo sessions (our Christmas tree was up from July 2020-August 2021), small weddings and private movie screenings that allowed for social distancing. We also found ways to engage with the community online through virtual performances and masterclasses.

What will you focus on in 2024?

One of my favorite parts of my job is sharing the magic of the Tennessee Theatre with our community. In 2024, I plan to focus on expanding our reach to communities that aren’t currently reflected in our audience.

What is your biggest professional dream?

I would love to have a dedicated space for educational and community programming. Although we are a large building, our space for other activities is limited. With a dedicated space, we could offer more programming, regardless of our show schedule, and could offer it more consistently. Right now, we offer a lot of “one-off” programming as our schedule allows or that coincides with our Broadway shows. This would allow us to extend our summer and after-school programming and develop more continuous programs that allow students to build community and foster a love for the arts.

What mistake did you learn the most from?

Making assumptions about what people want or need. Just because you think programming will be interesting to your community doesn’t mean that it is actually what they want or need. This has taught me to include the people we are programming for in the planning process from the earliest stages.

What motivates you?

Our audiences and students.

What is the most overrated piece of business advice you’ve heard?

“If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it.” In my experience, everyone’s definition of broken is different. I think that rather than viewing programs and methods as “needing fixing,” we should ask if they are serving the most people the most effectively that they can. Then it is our job to work out how we can serve more people more effectively, focusing on expanding something that is already working, rather than “fixing” something that isn’t broken and just needs an update.

What trait do you most want in a co-worker?

Collaboration. Our organization has so many different departments, it is important to understand how one decision or program can impact the entire team.

What about Knoxville would you like to improve?

I’d like to see more support for arts education and affordable opportunities for students outside of school. In many schools, arts education classes and clubs are underfunded, and opportunities for students outside of school can be expensive – between summer camps, private lessons, instruments, costumes, etc. There are many organizations locally that provide programming as accessibly as they can, but funding has to come from somewhere to make it possible.

What don't people know about you?

In high school, I worked as a children’s birthday party entertainer. I dressed up and performed as Hannah Montana, High School Musical characters and Disney princesses. As a musical theater kid, this was a dream job.

Family: Husband Dustin Smith; parents Margaret and David Adkins; sister Marceline Adkins

Years worked at current company: 5

Degrees and certifications: Bachelor’s in music education from the University of South Carolina; master’s in arts administration from Florida State University

Community involvement: Board member and IDEA committee co-chair at Association of Fundraising Professionals; volunteer fundraiser and choir member at Knoxville Choral Society

This Q&A has been edited for length and clarity.

-Ryan Wilusz

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knox News 40 Under 40: Mary Adkins, Tennessee Theatre