40 Under 40: How Michaela Barnett turned a trash obsession into thriving business KnoxFill

Michaela Barnett, 31, Founder, KnoxFill

With a spare room in her home and an obsession with trash, Michaela Barnett created a thriving business. Barnett saw an incredible amount of waste coming from packaging of everyday items like soap and toothpaste. She created KnoxFill, a sustainable, zero-waste solution so people don't have to buy and throw away plastic packaging. Now, Barnett is ready to keep making an impact in her community by reducing unnecessary waste.

When you reflect on your career so far, which achievement stands out most?

Creating, running, and growing KnoxFill while finishing my doctoral degree. I’m so proud that this little refill service I started in a spare room in my house now includes a mobile refillery, delivery service, B2B program and storefront, and helps over 3,000 households and businesses reduce their waste in our city.

What is the greatest professional obstacle you’ve had to overcome and how did you overcome it?

The same as above, ha! The entrepreneurial journey has been the hardest path I’ve ever trod. KnoxFill has been a source of joy and purpose, and also full of challenges. Running a small business — and doing it sustainably — is no small feat. I’ve just kept putting one foot in front of the other and am buoyed onward by the KnoxFill community and the impact we are creating together.

40 Under 40 Class of 2023 member Michaela Barnett, Founder, KnoxFill.

What will you focus on in 2024?

In 2024, I’ll be focused on continuing to serve my community and grow my impact. I have a few ideas for how that could take place, but the biggest one is being an advocate for better policies that help solve these problems at scale.

What is your biggest professional dream?

I dream to be part of the co-creation of a more beautiful, equitable, and prosperous future for all, in whatever way I can be.

What mistake did you learn the most from?

I think I often make the mistake of feeling like the responsibility to solve all the world’s problems is on my shoulders, so then I work too much, get burned out and am not too much use to anybody, including myself. And then I have to shake off this notion that is simultaneously a victim complex and a god complex, and trust that there are people in every corner of this world and this community working to make it a better place. Which is true! Look anywhere in Knoxville, and there is an amazing person or group of people working to solve a problem they are passionate about. I feel so lucky to be part of this community of changemakers.

What motivates you?

As someone in the environmental and climate space, it can be very easy to be motivated by guilt and fear. But those aren’t sustaining motivations. I find motivation in the belief that the future can be more beautiful, but we have to create it — it won’t just happen. I'm also deeply motivated and moved when I see the efforts of my community. KnoxFillers are creating change at scale, and that provides sustaining energy to keep going even when the problems feel big and overwhelming.

What is the most overrated piece of business advice you’ve heard?

Oof. Early on I had a male business adviser tell me to keep my business small, because that let me be agile and flexible, and it probably wouldn’t be something that was very scalable. I’m proud that my business is a small, local business — but I have no interest in downsizing my ambitions or my business for agility’s sake.

What trait do you most want in a co-worker?

Initiative, optimism and the ability to improvise.

What about Knoxville would you like to improve?

I love so much about this city, but I’m increasingly worried about our future. Housing prices are increasing at a rate that is unsustainable for many Knoxvillians, as are other life expenses, and wages aren’t keeping up. I would like to see more housing options and better wages, so that the quality of life for our citizens can improve and Knoxville can be a place where everyone can thrive.

What don't people know about you?

I landed in Knoxville by chance. Seven years later, I’m so glad I did! After I graduated from college, I spent about 18 months working several short-term jobs abroad in outdoor education. After living out of a backpack for so long, I wanted to set down roots and made a list of possible cities to move to. I circled Knoxville, moved here, fell in love with my amazing spouse and have made it my home ever since!

Family: Husband Maximiliano Ferrari; parents Keith and Teresa Barnett; sisters Megan Winn, Lindy Clark, and Kelsey Williams and their families; in-laws the Maglia and Ferrari families

Years worked at current company: 3

Degrees and certifications: Ph.D. in civil engineering from the University of Virginia; bachelor's in sustainability science and bachelor's in Spanish language and literature from Furman University

This Q&A has been edited for length and clarity.

-Silas Sloan

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knox News 40 Under 40: Michaela Barnett, KnoxFill