40 Under 40: Nathaniel Shelso scored a big win for FirstBank with Knox County deal

Nathaniel Shelso, 35, Senior Relationship Manager, FirstBank

Nathaniel Shelso is all about improving his community, whether it's picking up litter in his neighborhood or approving projects as a member of the Knoxville-Knox County Planning Commission. He serves in several nonprofit organizations, including the Clayton Family Foundation, the East Tennessee Community Design Center and Two Bikes. At 35, Shelso has already left his mark on Knoxville, and looks to do so for years to come.

When you reflect on your career so far, which achievement stands out most?

Winning and implementing the Knox County Government banking services contract stands out the most to me. It is a large and complex relationship that had a lot of moving parts that required a collaborative partnership with the county to seamlessly transition between financial institutions. Working with the county is not just taking care of a client, instead it feels like a public service for our community.

What is the greatest professional obstacle you’ve had to overcome and how did you overcome it?

The acquisition of Clayton Bank & Trust by FirstBank led to several obstacles. The initial fear of uncertainty of, “what’s going to happen?” to finding the right role was a journey. I was not in a client-facing role until FirstBank, and the transition went through several phases of different managers, roles and a brief resignation before the right fit as a relationship manager.

What will you focus on in 2024?

Gaining new clients will be my business focus for 2024. While managing an existing book of business takes up a large portion of time, streamlining the service of existing clients will be a priority to free up time to meet new clients. Personally, I’m going to concentrate on where I can best spend my time with organizations I’m involved with to further their goals.

What is your biggest professional dream?

Having served on the Knoxville-Knox County Planning commission for several years, and involvement with several local nonprofits, I would like to further my involvement with public service to help improve our community.

What mistake did you learn the most from?

I think my biggest mistake was early in my career after college. It was the mindset that I had about approaching my career, which was, in a sense, a lack of patience. I grew to understand that it is more important to focus on the task at hand and appreciate the work and opportunities you have in the moment than to be over-eager about what comes next.

What motivates you?

Time. In the big scheme of it, we are alive for a short period of time. This motivates me to cherish my time on Earth and work to improve what I can.

What is the most overrated piece of business advice you’ve heard?

Avoid all debt. Debt can be an important tool in operating or growing your business. You must approach it carefully and with a growth mindset. I’ve met many entrepreneurs that are held back by not investing in a new piece of equipment or tool that could take their business to the next level because they fear all debt is bad.

What trait do you most want in a co-worker?

Honesty. I value honesty and openness in a co-worker. Often, there are better ways to go about solving a problem for a client that require co-workers to be honest and open about how resolve it. Many of the best ideas come from being honest in evaluating our processes.

What about Knoxville would you like to improve?

I’d like for Knoxville to improve its long-term planning for transportation. I believe we need safer, separated bike lanes throughout the city that people feel comfortable on. I also believe we need to think 50 years down the road for a potential east/west commuter or light rail. At some point, it will be impossible to continue to widen Interstate 40.

What don't people know about you?

I got stuck in an elevator last year and now I am afraid to use them. I get a sense of anxiety every time.

Years worked at current company: 11

Degrees and certifications: Bachelor's of business administration from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville

Community involvement: Knoxville-Knox County Planning commissioner, city appointee; East Tennessee Community Design Center board member, second vice-president; Two Bikes board member, secretary; East Tennessee Foundation board member; Clayton Foundation board member; Piney Grove Condominium Association treasurer

