40 Under 40: Nicholas Bradshaw ushers in a green era for the city of Knoxville's fleet

Nicholas Bradshaw, 39, Director of Fleet Services, City of Knoxville

The city of Knoxville is on the map for its fleet services thanks to director Nicholas Bradshaw, who is at the forefront of making city vehicles more sustainable after developing the city's Green Fleet Policy in 2021. In May 2023, the city received a Leading Fleet award from Government Fleet Magazine. But his coworkers know him for more than that. He developed the department's mechanic apprentice program, where students can earn money while learning their trade with a mentor.

When you reflect on your career so far, which achievement stands out most?

I am proud of the work we’ve done to make the city's fleet more sustainable, including crafting and implementing the city’s green fleet policy as well as procuring over 70 electric and alternative fuel fleet assets. The green fleet policy in particular helps reframe our approach to equipment replacements, making our decision making more intentional regarding green alternatives. Additionally, I am also very proud of the work I have done for equity and recruiting. I launched and administered the city’s second chance program several years ago and more recently created a successful mechanic apprentice program in partnership with (the Tennessee College of Applied Technology).

What is the greatest professional obstacle you’ve had to overcome and how did you overcome it?

One of the greatest obstacles would be enduring the pandemic and the subsequent supply chain disruptions. It was challenging to source and procure not just vehicles and new equipment, but replacement parts and other necessities to keep our current fleet on the road and providing essential services. I have also had to simultaneously address the recruiting crisis for skilled workers, as finding enough qualified technicians to keep the city’s fleet running is a challenge. Fortunately, the apprenticeship program has helped us to weather this storm. I do not know where we would be without it.

What will you focus on in 2024?

I want to continue implementing our green fleet policy, especially replacing traditional internal combustion engine vehicles with electric vehicles. We are currently working to put an electric vehicle in every city department in accordance with the Mayor Indya Kincannon’s priority of a clean and resilient future for Knoxville. I also want to continue to focus on staffing, because getting the best people in critical roles is the key to everything we do.

What is your biggest professional dream?

For Knoxville to be a world leader in terms of its fleet operations. We have been recognized the past four years running as one of the 100 Best Fleets in America by the National Association of Fleet Administrators. In 2023, we were also recognized as one of the 50 Leading Fleets in America by Government Fleet Magazine and the American Public Works Association. This is the culmination of years of hard work to adopt best practices and set an example for other municipal fleets. My dream is to continue this journey and ultimately be recognized as the best.

What mistake did you learn the most from?

Of the mistakes I've made over the years, the most common thread is insufficient communication. Whether that is not establishing appropriate expectations, not being transparent, or not listening enough. I have tried to learn from these over the years so that I can communicate better and be more collaborative with our internal customers, the other city departments providing Knoxville with essential services. Mayor Kincannon has assembled an excellent team at the city, and trusting and leaning on that team has made my job much easier.

What motivates you?

I am still an idealist. As corny as it sounds, what still gets me up in the morning is the thought that I can do some good for the public today. It has been my dream since I was a kid to be a public servant, and especially to work in local government. My dad, Leo Bradshaw, worked for many years in local government for Loudon County, which inspired me a great deal. I am motivated to provide the best service I can to the city and to the people of Knoxville.

What is the most overrated piece of business advice you’ve heard?

The most overrated piece of business advice I’ve heard is essentially that micromanagement is the only way to ensure productivity. Good hires need guidance but not someone standing over their shoulder all the time. I enjoy being present in all our shops – it gives me visibility as a leader, and it makes me available to employees at all levels for any issues or problems that need to be discussed. I believe in assembling a good team and empowering that team to do their best work.

What trait do you most want in a co-worker?

The trait I would look for most in a co-worker is integrity. When someone has integrity, they strive to do the right thing in any situation, are able to take accountability, and value honesty. I want to work with people who are motivated and proactive about solving problems. I really appreciate the excellent leadership team we have at the city of Knoxville. From the Mayor on down, I could not ask for a better group of colleagues.

What about Knoxville would you like to improve?

One thing I would like to improve about Knoxville is our visibility nationally as a leader in green innovation. Our green fleet policy is structured to move Knoxville toward the goals of a 50% reduction in greenhouse gases by 2030 for municipal operations and an 80% reduction by 2050 for the entire community. Our continued innovation will be critical in achieving these goals. Fleet plays a major role in the city’s sustainability goals, and I am honored to lead our team towards realizing these objectives.

What don't people know about you?

Some people might not know that I am a Trekkie. I've been a huge fan of "Star Trek" since I was a little kid. I have been to many "Star Trek" conventions over the years and have been lucky enough to meet my heroes William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy on several occasions.

Family: Wife Amanda Bradshaw; children Hannah, Emma and Liam Bradshaw

Years worked at current company: 14

Degrees and certifications: Bachelor's in history, bachelor's in political science from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga; master's of public administration from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville; master's of business administration from Bryan College; Professional in Human Resources; Society of Human Resource Management - Certified Professional; Certified Public Manager from UT Knoxville

Community involvement: American Public Works Association Tennessee Chapter president; Sertoma board of directors; Southeast Government Fleet Association regional director; City of Knoxville Wrecker Commission commissioner and secretary

This Q&A has been edited for length and clarity.

