40 Under 40: Robyn Wendel creates fitness and friendship opportunities for Knoxville moms

Robyn Wendel, 33, Owner, FIT4MOM West Knoxville

If you see a “stroller gang” of moms at a park in West Knoxville, Robyn Wendel has likely gathered them for fitness and community. Wendel arrived in Knoxville just three years ago and has already changed the lives of hundreds of moms and families through her FIT4MOM business. A mother of two, Wendel is committed to building and growing a supportive village for moms in Knoxville because healthy moms cultivate healthy communities. Her services prioritize the physical, mental and emotional needs of her clients.

When you reflect on your career so far, which achievement stands out most?

When I look back on my grand opening in May of 2021, I still can't believe the number of strollers that descended on Lakeshore Park that day. I felt pretty confident that FIT4MOM would be a huge hit in Knoxville, but actually watching the parking lots fill up with moms seeking fitness and friendship was one of the most unreal feelings I have ever experienced.

What is the greatest professional obstacle you’ve had to overcome and how did you overcome it?

I would love to say that I am a Quickbooks queen, but that is not the case. I am so thankful for the business mind of my husband, Nick Wendel. He manages the finances for our bookstore Bear Den Books in Sequoyah Hills and keeps tabs on my finances as well. Passing that responsibility over to him frees me up to do the things that I enjoy and am really good at.

40 Under 40 Class of 2023 member Robyn Wendel, Owner, FIT4MOM West Knoxville.

What will you focus on in 2024?

I will focus on reaching more moms. I truly believe that healthy moms make healthy families and healthy families make healthy communities.

What is your biggest professional dream?

I would love for FIT4MOM to become a household name around all of Knoxville. A lot of people have seen our "stroller gang" around the West Knoxville parks, but it would be a dream if there was a FIT4MOM class happening in all of areas of town each day.

What mistake did you learn the most from?

In the beginning I struggled with the sales portion of my job. I never wanted anyone to feel pressured to purchase a membership or feel that I was charging them too much. I have since learned that what I am selling has the power to change lives and it is easy to explain to a mom that this community will greatly benefit not only her, but her child as well. I no longer tip toe around a sales pitch because I whole-heartedly believe that the service I am selling is truly transformative and necessary to the physical, mental and emotional health of a mother.

What motivates you?

Reading about the life of Christ each morning in scripture motivates me to step outside of myself and love and serve those around me. I have a limited number of days on this Earth and I have a deep desire not to coast along but to make my days matter.

What is the most overrated piece of business advice you’ve heard?

It is common and often encouraged as a franchisee in FIT4MOM to focus on the back-end business tasks while spending less and less time in the actual fitness classes with the members. Although it is important to manage those tasks well, I think it is even more important to be involved in the lives of the moms who show up each day. Walking alongside your people is the most important thing you will ever do as a business owner.

What trait do you most want in a co-worker?

The trait that a FIT4MOM instructor must have is that they are welcoming. There is nothing more intimidating to a newly postpartum mom than attending a group fitness class for the first time. A warm welcome can calm even the most anxious of moms.

What about Knoxville would you like to improve?

I would like to continue to improve our public outdoor spaces such as sidewalks, bike lanes, parks, and greenways. After growing up in arid West Texas, I think Knoxville has the most incredible climate where you can enjoy being outside the majority of the year.

What don't people know about you?

I was on the 2010 National Championship Archery Team at Texas A&M University.

Family: Husband Nick Wendel; son Knox Wendel; daughter Davy Wendel

Years worked at current company: 3

Degrees and certifications: Bachelor's in early childhood education from Texas A&M University; FIT4MOM Stroller Strides, Stroller Barre, Strides 360, Body Well, Body Boost and Run Club+ certifications

Community involvement: City Church Knoxville member, Cedar Springs Presbyterian Grace & Truth Bible Study member

This Q&A has been edited for length and clarity.

-Devarrick Turner

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knox News 40 Under 40: Robyn Wendel FIT4MOM West Knoxville