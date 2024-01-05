40 Under 40: Samantha Hedrick leads pioneering Thompson Proton Center team

Samantha Hedrick, 37, Director of Medical Physics, Thompson Proton Center

Samantha Hedrick is passionate about giving cancer patients critical radiation treatment while minimizing the side effects traditional X-ray radiation brings. She leads a team at the region's only center for proton therapy, a newer kind of radiation with less severe side effects and pain. By making certain the center's machines deliver beams of protons safely and that her staff is equipped for their work, she helps save lives each day.

When you reflect on your career so far, which achievement stands out most?

It's not a single achievement but a skill I learned. My first day of my first job, a co-worker said "Welcome! You're going to be our scripter." I'd had little programming training, but I was determined to learn Python scripting. I read the manual, searched Google and started writing. Since then, I've written over 100 scripts that my clinic uses daily. To see my scripts used, making things faster, safer, and more efficient, brings me so much joy and satisfaction. It's led to clinical improvement. We even opened a protocol centered around a script and I'm proud of it.

What is the greatest professional obstacle you’ve had to overcome and how did you overcome it?

My doctorate adviser would often tell me I was stupid and no one would ever hire me. I felt mentally and emotionally beaten down for the last year of my thesis work. I had made friends and found a mentor in the clinic where I did some of my research, and they encouraged me to apply for their residency and finish my thesis ASAP. With their encouragement and support, I earned that residency position and was able to finish my thesis and graduate. It helped me realize I was worthy and someone did want to hire me.

What will you focus on in 2024?

I've joined a journal club in my national society, focused on leadership within our medical physics community. My goal for 2024 is to learn and develop the skills necessary to be a contributing leader within my society. I dream of leading committees and working groups dedicated to improving our field. I'm most interested in Radiation Oncology Healthcare Advisory Council, which utilizes incident learning data from centers around the nation to create policy and programmatic changes. I've just met the minimum years of experience necessary, so I'm eager to develop a stellar application.

What is your biggest professional dream?

My biggest professional dream is to have my name associated with a technique or a publication that will outlive me. In my Medical Physics society, there are names like Curie, Roentgen, and Bragg, that are legends in the field. I don't think I'll ever actually be like Madame Curie, but a girl can dream. I do think it's feasible to be first author on a task group and/or develop a proton therapy technique that other centers use. I want future residents to learn about "Hedrick."

What mistake did you learn the most from?

Every leader is going to get their hand slapped at one point or another. It's part of learning. I went through an experience that nearly cost me my position and, possibly, my job. In that event, I tried to take things on solo, assuming I could handle it and I knew best. I was wrong, and I paid the price. From that mistake, I have learned to include my boss in communications and decisions, even if it's something that's in my jurisdiction. I've learned to ask for help early and keep involved parties up to date.

What motivates you?

Making tomorrow better than today.

What is the most overrated piece of business advice you’ve heard?

"Lower your expectations." I understand where they were coming from, trying to help me realize that not everyone will have the same drive and passion that I do. However...I refuse to accept that. I know I won't be able to make every employee just like me, but that doesn't mean I'm not going to try. I struggle every day, as a leader, figuring out ways to motivate my employees. But I like a challenge and I want to keep trying to find ways to motivate each person in a way that they need.

What trait do you most want in a co-worker?

Drive! I want to work with someone who has passion and motivation for their work.

What about Knoxville would you like to improve?

Moving from St. Louis to Knoxville worried me. I assumed I was moving from a metro wonderland to the middle of nowhere. Thankfully, I was very wrong. I was so pleasantly surprised to find excellent food, concerts and theater in Knoxville. If I had to find something to improve, I'd say more sidewalks. I live in the 'burbs and it's hard to find places to walk that isn't the road. I love Knoxville, but the drivers are nuts and I'd like nice, safe sidewalks to walk on.

What don't people know about you?

Most people know I'm a hobby baker. When I'm not at work, I'm either in the kitchen baking or decorating, or in our home gym, lifting weights. Those bags of flour are heavy, you know? I was in dance class for 12 years, always thought I'd be a ballerina, but I fall down too much for that. I do still have a secret dream to be on Broadway. In my head, I'm perfect for the role of Fanny in "Funny Girl." I can do a mean "Don't Rain On My Parade" in the car.

Family: Husband Ryan Hedrick; mom Linnie Price; dad Brian Price; brothers Alex Price and Nick Price

Years worked at current company: 8.5

Degrees and certifications: Bachelor's in nuclear engineering from the University of Missouri-Rolla; master's in nuclear engineering and Ph.D. in medical physics from the University of Missouri; CAMPEP accredited residency in medical physics from Washington University in St. Louis; Diplomate of the American Board of Radiology

Community involvement: Knoxville Area Rescue Ministries volunteer; KARM Serenity House volunteer; Girl Scouts of America volunteer; Miller's Plantation Homeowners Association president; Letters to a Pre-Scientist volunteer

