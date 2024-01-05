40 Under 40: Shannon Evanchec Andrews fights lead exposure in schools

Shannon Evanchec Andrews, 31, CEO, TruePani

Shannon Evanchec Andrews is passionate about reducing lead exposure in facilities caring for children, and it's led to a thriving business she moved to Knoxville. TruePani secured a significant statewide contract with a Texas environmental agency testing drinking water and providing remediation services for approximately 26,000 public schools and regulated child care facilities. Notably, she's broken barriers as one of the few female contractors in an industry dominated by well-established engineering and consulting firms.

When you reflect on your career so far, which achievement stands out most?

Last year TruePani was awarded a statewide contract with the environmental agency in Texas through which we are providing lead in drinking water testing and remediation to an eligible 26,000 public schools and regulated child care facilities. Working on a project of this scale has been a massive stepping stone for the business and reducing lead exposure where children are cared for is incredibly rewarding.

What is the greatest professional obstacle you’ve had to overcome and how did you overcome it?

Breaking into the industry took years! The water industry is incredible, but a lot of the engineering and consulting companies that are well known have been around for 50+ years. We've also worked with several clients that have never worked with female contractors before.

What will you focus on in 2024?

The lead and copper rule improvements

What is your biggest professional dream?

To continue to create companies that make a positive impact, create value for clients, and are somewhere people enjoy working.

What mistake did you learn the most from?

The mistake I've learned the most from is getting distracted by what other companies in the industry are doing. It's definitely important to be informed, but staying true to your vision and value proposition and customer satisfaction will get you so much further in the long run!

What motivates you?

Providing a good life for my dog.

What is the most overrated piece of business advice you’ve heard?

We've had a lot of people tell us that we should write out a very detailed business with long term forecasting. While strategy and planning is definitely important, I think the traditional idea of a written business plan that you follow to a tee is overrated. Staying agile and having the ability to quickly iterate has created a lot of success at TruePani. If the plan isn't working, change the plan.

What trait do you most want in a co-worker?

The ability to navigate ambiguity and problem solve.

What about Knoxville would you like to improve?

Knoxville is growing so quickly with thousands of new residents each year. As our city grows and ages, there's a need for continued maintenance and new infrastructure. I'd love to work on a water-related planning and/or capital improvement project in Knoxville at some point in the future.

What don't people know about you?

I love EDM/dubstep music and I read 50+ books a year.

Family: Husband Bo Andrews

Years worked at current company: 7

Degrees and certifications: Master's in business administration from the University of Tennessee; environmental engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology

Community involvement: Young Professionals of Knoxville professional development committee

-Angela Dennis

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knox News 40 Under 40: TruePani, Shannon Evanchec Andrews