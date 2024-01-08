40 Under 40: Tommy Morgan cleans up radioactive waste dating back to Manhattan Project

Tommy Morgan, 36, Senior Manager, Nuclear Operations, United Cleanup Oak Ridge

United Cleanup Oak Ridge is the Department of Energy's lead contractor as it dismantles and disposes hazardous radioactive waste dating back to the Manhattan Project. Tommy Morgan oversees the careful handling and processing of some of the highest-risk objects at sites like Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Y-12 National Security Complex. By clearing away dangerous materials created in nuclear reactors and accelerators, Morgan paves the way for a safe and expanded future for Oak Ridge.

When you reflect on your career so far, which achievement stands out most?

While at the Tennessee Valley Authority, I had the privilege of playing a part in obtaining the Operating License for Watts Bar Unit 2. During the final push to complete construction and startup, I was the assistant project director for the $18 million, 10-month Fire Protection Program Recovery Project. That critical path project experienced dozens of seemingly insurmountable setbacks, and the outstanding professionals on our team sacrificed a great deal to overcome them. I felt enormous pride the day the Nuclear Regulatory Commission called to inform us that they intended on granting the Operating License to Watts Bar Unit 2.

What is the greatest professional obstacle you’ve had to overcome and how did you overcome it?

Early in my time at UCOR when I was project manager at the ORNL Molten Salt Reactor Experiment (MSRE) facility, a significant mistake occurred that revealed areas for improvement in how we operated at MSRE and cultural issues that had to be addressed. I was tasked with leading the effort to revamp the group; however, I was initially somewhat shaken by the consequences from this event. What helped me the most during this time was the support from UCOR senior management, who supported me personally and provided the resources and professional latitude to make the necessary changes.

What will you focus on in 2024?

I was recently appointed senior manager of nuclear operations at UCOR, moving from my previous position as chief engineer. The team I now serve includes the Transuranic Waste Processing Center (TWPC), which UCOR began managing in 2022, and nuclear operations at ORNL. My focus this year will be removing barriers to success for the team and to tee up the long-term vision for the team’s role in the Oak Ridge cleanup mission. I am incredibly proud and honored to be part of this team!

What is your biggest professional dream?

I have been fortunate to work in several sectors within the nuclear industry, including decommissioning, waste facility operations, power and construction, and licensing and regulatory compliance. I have also remained involved in the ongoing revival of the industry through consulting for colleagues who work in the advanced nuclear reactor nuclear sector. No matter what role I am in, at the end of my career I want to be able to say that I made a meaningful contribution to the advancement of this incredibly important industry.

What mistakes did you learn the most from?

The biggest mistakes I have made happened when I did not ask for help when a major crisis presented itself. Earlier on in my career, I felt that I was failing if I did not bring a final solution with all the pertinent information to management when I informed them of the issue. I have since learned that the best solutions come when the strengths and professional experience of the collective team are brought to bear, and that early communication with leadership is imperative.

What motivates you?

I am motivated when my team and the people I work with thrive. I believe one of the highest honors for a leader is when the people in his/her charge perform so well that they are promoted, even when that means they leave our organizations or company. I also am energized when people in my group are thriving personally because we have created an environment for them to succeed professionally while maintaining a work-life balance that is right for their family.

What is the most overrated piece of business advice you’ve heard?

The most overrated piece of business advice I’ve received is that making a big career change means you must start over from the beginning. On more than one occasion I have been told, when leaving a solid job for an opportunity that is better for myself and my family, that my career would not recover from the move or that I would quickly regret it. There are no perfect jobs, and there are many paths to reaching each of our career goals, many of which are not linear. I believe we should not be afraid to make bold moves.

What trait do you most want in a co-worker?

Hustle. Not in the sense that we overwork ourselves inappropriately, but in the sense that one is determined to overcome obstacles to success. Hustle often overcomes talent, and when our co-workers see that we will refuse to lose, it can be infectious.

What about Knoxville would you like to improve?

We are at the precipice of the nuclear renaissance in America, and Oak Ridge is a national leader in the industry. Although companies like UCOR have made investments in developing the next generation workforce, I am concerned that the volume of work coming to East Tennessee will exceed the current capacity to provide skilled labor and professional services. If the expected developments in nuclear power and technology come to pass over the next several years, significant increases in nuclear-savvy craft and professional workers will be required, or this globally important initiative will stall out due to lack of resources.

What don’t people know about you?

I started my 32nd consecutive season playing ice hockey this year. I love the game and it will always be a part of me. Although I am not currently coaching, I am also a USA Hockey Level 4 coach. I am on the ice almost year-round, and if I could, I would play seven days per week! Go Preds!

Family: Wife Lauren Morgan; son Jack Morgan; daughters Isabella Morgan and Cooper June Morgan

Years worked at current company: 7

Degrees and certifications: Bachelor's in nuclear engineering from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville

Community involvement: University of Tennessee Nuclear Engineering department board of advisers; Christian Leadership Concepts organization leader; Fellowship Church high school ministry, middle school ministry; supporter for wife Lauren Morgan, who is running for Knox County Board of Education in 2024; Project Gabriel supporter

