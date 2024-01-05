40 Under 40: Tyrone Beach strives for excellence for Muse Knoxville and his community

Tyrone Beach, 35, Director of Organizational Development and Marketing, Muse Knoxville

Tyrone Beach leads a busy, purpose-driven life. Along with helping to lead Muse Knoxville, one of Knoxville's most influential children's organizations, he mentors his two sons and feels a deep sense of commitment to his community and to empowering young minds. Beach is passionate about health care and finds time to be a NICU cuddler at East Tennessee Children's Hospital.

When you reflect on your career so far, which achievement stands out most?

My transition from Star 102.1 to East Tennessee Children's Hospital was a moment of uncertainty, shifting from a lifelong love of radio to health care. On my first day, a mother in the NICU, grieving the loss of her baby, unexpectedly recognized and embraced me. She expressed missing my radio presence but was proud of my choice to follow my heart into health care. This highlighted that with determination and support, we can trust our instincts to achieve remarkable things. It reminds me to keep pursuing new goals as my heart guides me.

What is the greatest professional obstacle you’ve had to overcome and how did you overcome it?

My most significant professional obstacle was overcoming my personal difficulty in asking for financial support. This challenge became evident when I assumed the role of Director of Development at Muse Knoxville. Initially daunting, I reframed it as promoting a cause I'm passionate about: inspiring and empowering the next generation through STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math).

This perspective shift allowed me to approach fundraising with purpose and conviction. While my personal discomfort remains, my role's mission-driven nature has enabled me to navigate it more confidently. Knowing that I advocate for a cause that can change lives and shape future leaders makes seeking support less stressful and more rewarding.

What will you focus on in 2024?

In 2024, my focus is set on channeling the spirit of my all time favorite basketball player, Kobe Bryant, by embracing the "KOBE year" mentality. With relentless determination, I aim to elevate my skills and push my boundaries in all aspects of life. Just as Kobe approached every game with a champion's mindset, I will approach each day with the same dedication to continuous improvement. Whether it's in my career, personal development, or relationships, I'll give my absolute best, learning from setbacks, and celebrating victories. This year, I'll strive to honor Kobe's legacy by striving for excellence and embracing the Mamba Mentality in everything I do.

What is your biggest professional dream?

As fairly new fundraiser with boundless aspirations, my dreams in the advancement sector are ambitious. I envision spearheading transformative campaigns, building substantial endowments and establishing lasting connections with major donors for our future expansion. My ultimate goals include not only making a global philanthropic impact but also fostering strategic partnerships to ensure Muse Knoxville’s financial stability. As I dedicate myself to this passionate cause, I am eager to transform these dreams into reality while forging meaningful connections and strategic alliances.

What mistake did you learn the most from?

The most significant mistake I've learned from is turning down numerous opportunities during my youth due to the belief that I wasn't ready. Regrettably, I passed up on chances that could have shaped my life differently. I've come to understand that waiting for the perfect moment often means missing out on valuable experiences and growth. Now, I approach opportunities with a more open mind, embracing the idea that readiness often comes through taking chances and learning along the way. This lesson has taught me not to underestimate my abilities and seize the present moment, ensuring I don't miss out on the potential they hold.

What motivates you?

What motivates me deeply is my role as a parent to two young boys. Growing up without a father, I understand the importance of positive male role models. I am committed to raising my sons to be strong, resilient, and compassionate individuals—warriors who can overcome adversity and make a positive impact in the world. This personal mission drives me every day. Like Mufasa to Simba, I aim to nurture and protect my boys, guiding them to become their best selves. My role as a father provides the opportunity to give them the guidance, love, and support they need to flourish and thrive. So, to my sons, Carter James and Chandler Beach, know that I love you beyond words, and I'll always be there to lift you up, just as Mufasa did for Simba.

What is the most overrated piece of business advice you’ve heard?

"Money can't buy happiness." While it's true that money alone cannot buy happiness, it undeniably plays a vital role. Financial stability provides security, access to quality education, health care and the ability to pursue one's passions. Moreover, philanthropic giving, which I facilitate, can bring immense joy as it supports causes close to donors' hearts. Money can't buy emotional well-being directly, but it can create the circumstances and opportunities for a fulfilling life, allowing individuals to focus on what truly brings them happiness, whether it's personal growth, helping others, or pursuing their dreams.

What trait do you most want in a co-worker?

Having a motivator as a co-worker is incredibly uplifting. Personally, I am that cheerleader-like presence wherever I go, but having someone match that energy provides a constant source of encouragement and positivity, making the workplace an inspiring environment for me. Having someone believe in your abilities and their enthusiasm to help you succeed is a priceless asset. With them by your side, you're empowered to overcome challenges and reach your full potential, allowing every day at work to be more enjoyable and productive. Having a motivator on your team not only boosts morale but also creates a culture of growth and achievement for a thriving work atmosphere.

What about Knoxville would you like to improve?

I would love to see Muse expand into the children’s science museum we need to be for the size of our growing population. Offering young minds a place to explore, learn and grow, we as a team at Muse Knoxville are happy to answer the call to not only providing a fun and engaging environment for kids but also foster creativity, curiosity, and education. A bigger museum space for Muse Knoxville would serve as a cornerstone for family-friendly activities, enhancing the quality of life for residents and attracting visitors from far and wide. Knoxville families deserve a space where they can embark on exciting journeys of discovery, and it's time we work together to make this dream of a proper children's museum a reality.

What don't people know about you?

My ultimate professional aspiration is to become a voice actor for a Disney animated movie. The thought of lending my voice to bring a beloved character to life in the magical world of Disney fills me excitement and passion. I dream of creating memorable moments for audiences of all ages especially my children. As I continue to hone in on my craft, I'm committed to pursuing this dream. As I strive to master the art of voice acting, I hope to one day find myself in a recording booth, contributing to the timeless storytelling that Disney is known for and enchanting audiences worldwide.

Family: Wife Jamea Beach; children Carter James Beach and Chandler Beach

Years worked at current company: 2

Degrees and certifications: Bachelor's in communications from the University of Tennessee

Community involvement: East Knoxville Business and Professional Association marketing co-chair; East Tennessee Children's Hospital NICU cuddler; East Tennessee Children's Hospital safesitter instructor; Knoxville Area Urban League Young Professionals membership chair; Police Advisory & Review Committee member; Overcoming Believers Church deacon; East Tennessee Freedom Schools board member

