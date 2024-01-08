40 Under 40: Zachary Walden is the youngest trial judge in Tennessee

Zachary R. Walden, 32, Criminal Court Judge, Criminal Court, Eighth Judicial District, State of Tennessee

Judge Zachary Walden has broken boundaries as the youngest trial court judge in the state, and he hasn't forgotten where he came from. He presides over rural counties in East Tennessee, which he says was his dream thanks to his upbringing in a small town. In 2024, he hopes to incorporate a veterans treatment track in recovery court, which he helped expand from 40 to 50 participants. He said he's enthusiastic about giving back to people who served the nation.

When you reflect on your career so far, which achievement stands out most?

My first jury trial as an attorney stands out. There’s nothing like the rush you feel as a trial lawyer when you stand up to make an opening statement or trap someone on cross-examination. As a criminal defense attorney, you typically lose more trials than you win, but I was able to achieve an acquittal for my client after less than 20 minutes of jury deliberation.

What is the greatest professional obstacle you’ve had to overcome and how did you overcome it?

My biggest professional obstacle has been my youth. As the country's youngest trial court judge, I'm keenly aware of the need to uphold the court's respect. I've turned this challenge into an asset, pushing boundaries and questioning the status quo. Recognizing that some may doubt my experience, I respond by ensuring I'm the most prepared person in the courtroom every day.

40 Under 40 Class of 2023 member Hon. Zachary R. Walden, Criminal Court Judge, Eighth Judicial District, State of Tennessee.

What will you focus on in 2024?

Currently, I preside over a felony Recovery Court with 50 participants from five counties. In 2024, my primary focus will be expanding the Recovery Court program to incorporate a dedicated Veterans Treatment Court track. This initiative aims to support justice-involved veterans dealing with substance abuse disorders. We'll enlist veterans as mentors, offering intensive treatment and rehabilitation. Recovery courts have a proven track record in reducing repeat offenses, and I’m enthusiastic about extending this chance to those who've served our nation.

Story continues

What is your biggest professional dream?

I’m living it. Since September 2022, I've had the privilege of serving my community within the criminal court system, where I engage in daily efforts to assist individuals in need. My journey has been deeply rooted in my upbringing in a small town, where I've had a lifelong aspiration to not only pursue a fulfilling professional career but also seize the opportunity to give back and uplift our rural communities. By doing so, I hope to create a positive impact that resonates far beyond the confines of the courtroom and promote lasting change.

What motivates you?

What motivates me is a commitment to treating each day, each case, and every person with the utmost importance and respect. In a busy courtroom with over 100 cases, it's tempting to view some matters as routine, but I believe that even brief moments in court hold immense significance for the individuals involved, whether they are defendants, victims, or lawyers. This perspective drives me to ensure that everyone who enters my courtroom feels valued and heard.

What is the most overrated piece of business advice you’ve heard?

Go it alone. Especially in the legal field, it’s truly terrible advice. There’s a reason why we call it the “practice” of law. New lawyers, even lawyers who are solo practitioners, can benefit from mentorship. I’m fortunate to have worked at Eldridge & Blakney in Knoxville, where I was mentored by outstanding lawyers. Even now, I view my predecessor, Judge Sexton, as a mentor and am always grateful to anyone I can call on for advice.

What don't people know about you?

I've been playing the piano since the age of 6. Currently, I'm an active member of my church band, where I continue to play and share my passion for music. Music has always been a great creative outlet.

Family: Parents Bob and Pam Walden

Years worked at current company: 1

Degrees and certifications: J.D. from University of Alabama School of Law; bachelor's and BBA from the East Tennessee State University; Bar Admissions: State of Tennessee; United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee; United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee; United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit

Community involvement: Tennessee Bar Association, Young Lawyers Division; East Tennessee Governor and High School Mock Trial Long Range Coordinator; Knoxville Bar Association, President of Knoxville Barristers (Young Lawyers); Tennessee Judicial Conference, Public Trust and Confidence Committee; tnAchieves Mentor; Covenant Life Church, Musician

This Q&A has been edited for length and clarity

-Allie Feinberg

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knox News 40 Under 40: Zachary Walden, 8th Judicial District Tennessee