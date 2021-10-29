40 unique and romantic gifts for all types of husbands

The best gifts for husbands.

It’s not easy putting yourself in the shoes of your husband—especially when the holidays roll around. But it’s about time to figure out what brand of sugar plum or—better yet—what true wireless earbuds might be dancing around your husband’s head.

Make shopping easy on the elves and yourself this year with this yuletide list of the 40 most popular and top-tested items that will guarantee your husband finds everything he's dreamed of sitting under the tree. Here at Reviewed, we've been testing products all year and found gifts that everyone from the tech-obsessed to the home chef will love.

Just get your orders in before the holiday rush—you never know when your top choices might sell out.

1. For the man of simple pleasures: The Adidas Slide

Best gifts for husbands 2021: Adidas Slides

These classic men’s sandals from Adidas are both functional, fashionable, and tell the world he has not lost touch with his youth. Whether he’s out running errands or taking the kids to the park, the Adidas Shower Slide slips on in a second and lets the world know that this guy has an easy going hipness that never goes out of style.

Get the Adidas Shower Slide from Adidas for $20

2. For the husband who loves to talk about poop: The Tushy bidet

Best gifts for husbands 2021: Tushy Bidet

We're all too aware of the toilet paper shortages most retailers have been facing in 2021, but if your husband has been contemplating ditching toilet paper altogether for a bidet, you can't go wrong with the Tushy. We tried the Tushy bidet and loved it, with our writer even calling it "life-changing." If you know your husband would have fun with this one, we highly recommend picking it up for him.

Get the Tushy Classic from Amazon for $99

3. For the stressed husband: Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager

Best gifts for husbands 2021: Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager

There are few things that would alleviate the tension of these trying times quite like a professional full body massage. But in the age of social distancing, we’ve identified the next best thing: This ergonomic pillow massager has more than 20,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. It can fit perfectly behind your husband’s neck and upper back, but is also compact and versatile enough that its three-dimensional deep-kneading shiatsu massage nodes can also be applied to the sore muscles in his thighs and calves. Plus, it's a gift for you as he'll stop asking you for a back rub all the time.

Get the Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager from Amazon for $49.95

4. For the husband who is always on an adventure: Yeti Rambler Water Bottle

Best gifts for husbands 2021: Yeti Rambler Water Bottle

No brand marries high design and high functionality quite like Yeti, and the Yeti Rambler Water Bottle is no exception. Its double vacuum-insulated stainless steel body not only keeps his mountain spring water icy cold all day long, but its sleek design exudes a fierce and rugged independence that will make sitting at his desk sipping water feel as adventurous as scaling K2. For these reasons—and more—we named it our favorite water bottle for the outdoors.

Get the Yeti Rambler 26 oz. Water Bottle at Amazon for $89.99

5. For the pleasure-seeker: Parachute Classic Bathrobe

Best gifts for husbands 2021: Parachute Robe

Is your husband one of those guys who is always dreaming of a luxurious getaway to a 5-star ocean resort? Why not help him live out a taste of that fantasy every day of the week with this popular Parachute bathrobe made of the softest Turkish cotton on earth. With a 4.5-star rating from more than 1,500 reviewers it’s no wonder that our own reviewers agree that walking around the house in this decadent robe will feel almost as good as booking the presidential suite.

Get the Classic Robe at Parachute for $99

6. For the husband in a rush: Daily Harvest Smoothies

Best gifts for husbands 2021: Daily Harvest Smoothies

He’s got a full and busy life rushing from the kids’ commitments to his work commitments with only a few moments to stay healthy and fit—and fed. He wishes he had time to eat a balanced meal, but he always ends out stuffing a chalky power bar in his mouth as he hurries out the door. With a Daily Harvest subscription of smoothies and bowls, he can indulge in a delicious gourmet meal while still maintaining his breakneck pace.

Get Daily Harvest Meal Subscription starting at $5.99

7. For the one who wants a smarter wrist: Apple Watch Series 6

Best gifts for husbands 2021: Apple Watch Series 6

Ranked as our all-time favorite smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 6 features an upgraded S6 processor and a new blood oxygen sensor along with a slew of other fitness tracking features. If your hubby loves staying connected to all their apps and notifications but is always busy with their face buried in their smartphone, this smart accessory is the best gift.

Get the Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm) from Amazon for $349

8. For the husband who wants AirPods: Apple AirPods Pro

Best gifts for husbands 2021: Apple AirPods

Let’s face it: your husband does not want to be tethered to his smartphone with wires any longer. The Apple AirPods Pro, which are some of the best true wireless earbuds we’ve ever tested, give him the freedom to pace, dance, or skip freely around the house without hindrance as he listens to his favorite music and podcasts or drops in on his daily staff meeting. These high-quality noise-canceling earbuds also have a great microphone for crystal clear two-way communication, making them great for phone calls or Zooms.

Get the Apple AirPods Pro from Amazon for $197

9. For the husband that could use new underwear: Saxx boxers

Best gifts for husbands 2021: Saxx boxers

If he’s trying to live within a budget, then the last place he’s likely to splurge is on his underwear. So why not treat him to the indulgence he might never grant himself: beautifully crafted, super comfortable boxers, boxer briefs and trunks from Saxx. They come in a selection of hip colors and fabrics that have chalked up thousands of positive reviews because they look great in the bedroom or even peeking out from his belt loops.

Get Saxx Men's Boxer Briefs from Amazon for $85.95

10. For the husband who explores: Addorgon Binoculars

Best gifts for husbands 2021: Addorgon Binoculars

We’re all social distancing currently, but these high-powered, lightweight and durable binoculars with more than 5,000 ratings on Amazon will allow him to bring the great big world a little bit closer. Whether he’s searching out the night sky for the Neowise comet or zooming in on the action at center field, these lightweight Addorgon binoculars deliver a clarity of optics comparable to much more expensive models, which is why reviewers are obsessed with them.

Get the Addorgon Binoculars at Amazon for $37.28

11. For the husband who wants to look like he’s on the go: lululemon ABC Pant

Best gifts for husbands 2021: lululemon ABC Pant

When he needs to take a day to slow down and relax but still wants to look like a man who is perpetually on the go, these lululemon joggers provide all the comfort of a lounge pant with the structure he needs to venture out. With their four-way stretch warpstreme fabric, these joggers are ready for a grueling workout or a long crash on the couch. It’s not just their tons of positive reviews that make them so popular, but their ABC (anti-ball-crushing) technology leaves plenty of room for “the family jewels to breathe.”

Get ABC Pants from lululemon

12. For fashion phobic husband: Everlane Heavyweight Overshirt

Best gifts for husbands 2021: Everlane Heavyweight Overshirt

This versatile, masculine heavyweight shirt actually makes it look like he’s made an effort to clean up when he’s really just thrown on the most comfortable thing he owns. Plus, double twill fabric makes this shirt heavy enough to wear as a sweater, but it’s still thin enough to wear under a coat. With nearly 400 positive ratings, this casual but elegant outer layer wears equally well at the park as it does at Sunday dinner with the in-laws.

Get the Everlane Overshirt at Everlane for $78

13. For the husband with a sweet tooth: Wolferman's Gift Tower

Best gifts for husbands 2021: Wolferman's

Wondering who loves cinnamon raisin English muffins, San Francisco-style treats, cranberry orange loaf and yogurt-covered peppermint tree-shaped pretzels? Your sweet-toothed hubby—if you get him this flavorful and variety-friendly holiday gift tower from Wolferman's, renowned for their delicious treats and pastries. This gift tower even includes some specialty ground coffee to help your sweet-toothed man wake back up after he falls into a candy-driven slumber.

Get the Deluxe Christmas Cheer Tower from Wolferman's for $49.99

14. For the husband who needs to dress up his man cave: Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit

Best gifts for husbands 2021: Philips Hue LED lights

It’s great that he’s got a place to escape to where he can stow all of his hi-tech gear, but it cannot be good for him to sit in the glow of fluorescent bulbs all day. After testing the best smart bulbs on the market, we picked these Philips Hue programmable smart bulbs as the best. They easily connect to smart home systems like Alexa, can be adjusted for tone, and can be set with any alarm. The pre-programmed array of lighting configurations will transform even the drabbest space into something you’ve only ever seen on the holodeck of the Starship Enterprise.

Get the Philips Hue Starter Kit at Amazon for $179.99

15. For the husband with a dad bod: Birdwell Board Shorts

Best gifts for husbands 2021: Birdwell Board Shorts

These classic two-ply nylon board shorts have changed little since Carrie Birdwell Mann sewed the first batch of “Beach Britches” in her living room in Huntington Beach in 1961. These well-cut trunks created in the endless summers of California’s surf community are durable, stylish, and available in multiple colors—and are the only trunks I buy for myself. They will look great on your husband whether he’s the guy out shredding waves or just kicking it beachside on spring break.

Get Birdwell Men's Shorts from Amazon for $79.95

16. For the husband with a brown thumb: Succulent plant

Best gifts for husbands 2021: Straight-Sided Concrete Pot

A little bit of greenery in our workspaces helps bring both peace and focus. But those who are terrible at keeping houseplants alive would appreciate a low-maintenance succulent that can be showcased in this simple two-toned concrete planter. It will give his office a subtle, humanizing accent without feeling overwhelming or requiring too much attention.

Get the Straight Sided Concrete Planter at West Elm for $42

17. For the grill master husband: Monogrammed Steak Brand

Best gifts for husbands 2021: Monogrammed Steak Brand

His steaks and burgers are renown in part because he already has the Cadillac of grills and the toolkit to keep it purring like a kitten. His steaks are so good they should be marketed under their own brand. So, why not give it to him with this customizable branding iron that lets him leave his own personal mark on every cut of meat that comes off his grill? I gave one of these to my boss last Christmas, and it was a burning success.

Get the Monogrammed Steak Brand at William-Sonoma for $69

18. For the commuting husband: Audible subscription

Best gifts for husbands 2021: Audible subscription

Take all of that time your husband wastes sitting in his car commuting back and forth to work, and make it a little more productive and enriching with our favorite audiobook subscription Audible. As high-profile actors and voice professionals entertain him with the latest titles, they’ll also provide him with easy bragging rights at the next cocktail party as he ticks off his impressive reading list.

Get an Audible subscription from $7.95 per month

19. For the husband who dresses up: A casual blazer

Best gifts for husbands 2021: A casual blazer

Everyone could use a versatile blazer. Somewhere between army fatigues and a formal jacket lies this simple, cotton blazer from J.Crew that he can slip into for an extra layer of warmth on a chilly fall afternoon. Plus, it’s easy to dress up with a nice shirt to accompany you to your next office holiday party (whenever those happen again).

Get the Wallace & Barnes Blazer at J. Crew for $119.99

20. For the sportsman husband: A moisture-wicking Polo

Best gifts for husbands 2021: Old Navy moisture-wicking polo

This year, he'll really want the comfort of a t-shirt with the structure of a dress shirt. These pro-focused, moisture-wicking shirts from Old Navy are casual enough that he can wear them to fish with his pals but hip enough—with their old school Jack Nicklaus vibe—to polish up his favorite cocktail hour look.

Get the Moisture-Wicking Pro Polo from Old Navy for $19.99

21. For the husband who takes trips: Timberland Toiletry Bag

Best gifts for husbands 2021: Timberland Toiletry Bag

Every man has or needs one of these, especially those whose toiletry bag is currently smeared with old toothpaste and desiccated contact lenses. This Timberland bag has more than 800 reviews and a 4.7-star rating on Amazon because it is simple, sturdy, and stylish, which is exactly all he could ever want in a toiletry bag.

Get the Timberland Toiletry Bag at Amazon for $21.99

22. For the sous chef husband: All-Clad Non-Stick Pan

Best gifts for husbands 2021: All-Clad Non-Stick Pan

If he’s the chef in the house, he will appreciate the sturdy versatility of one of All-Clad’s well-made pans. Large enough for a paella, their even heat makes them convenient even if he just wants to fry a late-night egg. After testing the top non-stick pans, we found that All-Clad’s three layers of PFOA-free non-stick coating really stood out as the best. It also means the husband on dish duty will be happy to know he won't have to do too much scrubbing.

Get the All-Clad Non-Stick Pan at Amazon for $169.95

23. For the road-tripping husband: Ozark Trail 26 Quart Cooler

Best gifts for husbands 2021: Ozark Trail 26 Quart Cooler

After testing multiple coolers, we decided these stylish and affordable Ozark coolers offer the most bang for your buck. I actually took two of these on a back and forth cross country road trip with my tween children this summer, and the refreshing treats they kept cold were a nice consolation prize on some very long days. While the road can be unpredictable, the one-piece seamless construction of the Ozark will assure your husband that at least his brewskis will always be chilly.

Get the Ozark Trail 26-Quart Cooler from Amazon for $160

24. For the husband who's a coffee aficionado: Blue Bottle Coffee subscription

Best gifts for husbands 2021: Blue Bottle Coffee subscription

Any coffee lover knows that the key to great coffee always starts with beans. Working directly with farmers around the world, Blue Bottle offers a wide selection of single-source beans and unique blends, which is why it's one of our favorite coffee subscriptions. With their commitment to freshness and flavor, he can go to bed each night knowing he has one of the most delicious cups of drip coffee or espresso waiting for him in the morning.

Get a Blue Bottle Coffee subscription starting at $11

25. For the husband with an outdoor office: Patio umbrella

Best gifts for husbands 2021: Patio umbrella

We are all inventing new workspaces as we find new ways to make our remote jobs more manageable and safe. One of the hacks we have embraced is to transform our sun-bleached outdoor courtyard into a leafy aerie using an outdoor umbrella like this one from Wayfair. Prop one of these on your back deck for your husband and he’ll feel like he’s in a quaint European piazza—as long as the weather permits.

Get the Sunshine 9-foot Outdoor Umbrella from Amazon for $46.99

26. For the husband who wants some security: Google Nest Hello Doorbell

Best gifts for husbands 2021: Google Nest Hello Doorbell

You know you don’t need any special protection, but he’s still worried about you. We are living in uncertain times, but you can give him a little of the security he craves with the video doorbell system from Nest, which happens to be the best one we’ve ever tested. Not only does it install easily in any home, but it allows you to access your doorbell camera from your smartphone, alerting you to any unusual activity that may unsettle an otherwise peaceful weekend getaway.

Get the Google Nest Hello Doorbell at Walmart for $155.98

27. For the cheesemonger husband: Murray’s cheese

Best gifts for husbands 2021: Murray's cheese

Murray’s has a huge selection of cheeses from all over the world, including their own specialty selections carefully aged in their custom-built cave. Whether he’s a European sophisticate with a nose for the ripe and creamy or a northwestern hipster looking for the latest American modes, Murray’s—rated one of the top cheese destinations by USA Today—has the cheese for him. Choose a pre-selected gift basket or build your own gift box from a rich and varied selection.

Get a Gift Basket at Murray’s for under $50

28. For the stylish husband: Warby Parker gift card

Best gifts for husbands 2021: Warby Parker gift card

No one can responsibly buy a pair of sunglasses for another human because it’s impossible to know how the glasses will look on their face. Warby Parker, a glasses brand we’ve tried and love, takes all the guesswork out of that. With a Warby Parker gift card (which arrives in an enticing eyeglass box) your man can pick five different sets of shades and then take his sweet time deciding which pair looks the best before sending the other ones back.

Get the Warby Parker Gift Card starting at $50

29. For the husband who prefers lattes: Instant Milk Frother

Best gifts for husbands 2021: Instant Milk Frother

He will quickly become his own favorite barista as our favorite milk frother turns his kitchen into his favorite espresso drink spot. Whether he likes his lattes foamy or iced, the Instant Milk Frother (from the same company that makes the Instant Pot) has a ton of settings to deliver the goods. Why get dressed and pay $5 for a latte when he can learn to prepare his own half-foam-zero-fat-oat-milk-no-heat-caramel-chai-latte right in your kitchen?

Get the Instant Milk Frother at Walmart for $39.99

30. For the husband who was a skater: Revolution 101 Balance Board

Best gifts for husbands 2021: Revolution 101 Balance Board

Don’t let his ollies get rusty just because the skate parks are closed. (Oh, and because he thinks he’s too old to be doing ollies. You’re never too old for ollies.) With a 5-star rating from 545 reviews, the Revolution 101 Balance Board offers the perfect way for him to practice his balance and maybe innovate a few fresh pops without leaving the backyard. Who knows? Maybe he’ll start taking Zoom calls from his balance board, and the innovative ideas will really start to flow.

Get the Revolution 101 Balance Board at Amazon for $139.95

31. For the over-exerted husband: TriggerPoint Foam Roller

Best gifts for husbands 2021: Triggerpoint Foam Roller

After a long hard run or several sets of tennis, there is no way to avoid a certain amount of pain in the knees, back, and legs. Sometimes the pain just comes out of nowhere. We tested the top foam rollers on the market and found the TriggerPoint to be the best for its bright colors, lasting durability, and compact size. Now, he’ll be able to roll every muscle group and feel those fleeting pains ebb steadily away.

Get the TriggerPoint Grid Foam Roller at Amazon for $34.95

32. For the husband who wants his own cooking show: Acacia Salt Cellar

Best gifts for husbands 2021: Acacia Salt Cellar

Does he cook for the family or is he actually the family cook? If it’s the latter (or heck, even the former), he might appreciate this simple salt cellar to allow easy access to his kosher salt. With a 5-star rating from more than 270 reviews, this modern salt cellar from Crate&Barrel makes any kitchen look like the set of the next cooking show. Bam! He’ll exclaim as he tosses a handful of sea salt into the boiling water for the kids’ next batch of tasty mac ‘n cheese.

Get the Acacia Salt Cellar from Amazon for $11.90

33. For the outdoorsman: Solo Stove Fire Pit

Best gifts for husbands 2021: Solo Stove Fire Pit

This compact and beautifully designed fire pit turns any outdoor space into a cozy, nighttime retreat. Whether he’s a lone wolf seeking some warmth on his quest into the high sierras or a snuggly papa bear sharing s’mores on a crisp fall night, this portable fireplace with more than 500 positive reviews is easy to light and burns with minimum smoke for maximum enjoyment.

Get the Solo Stove Ranger Fire Pit from Amazon for $229.49

34. For the husband who's a gamer: Nintendo Switch

Best gifts for husbands 2021: Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch is easily the most versatile gaming system around. Designed for play as a handheld device for a single player, it’s two controllers easily pop off to allow for multi-player play without the purchase of additional controllers. It also easily transforms into a traditional home gaming console by connecting right to the TV. With its deep library of classic titles and new Nintendo and independent games added all the time, the Switch is a perfect match for any man who needs a little gaming in his life.

Get the Nintendo Switch from Amazon for $319.69

35. For the husband who needs some sweet dreams: Gravity Blanket

Best gifts for husbands 2021: Gravity blanket

Multiple studies indicate the use of a weighted blanket may alleviate some of the neurological triggers that tend to disrupt sleep (like stress), but regardless of any medicinal benefit, they feel great. We tested the most popular weighted blankets on the market, and found our favorite was the Gravity Blanket because it’s not-too-hot or heavy and provides a gentle pressure all over the body—much like the perfect hug—to send him off to sleep almost instantly.

Get the Gravity Blanket from Amazon for $178.89

36. For the husband who loves music: Bose Home Speaker 300

Best gifts for husbands 2021: Bose Home Speaker 300

One Bose Home Speaker 300 is all he needs to become the man with the high-end sound system he always dreamed he’d be. With its deep bass and crisp high fidelity, the Bose Home 300 manages to fill an entire room with a full orchestral sound while being compatible with Alexa and Google Home. That’s why we named it the best smart speaker, making it a major upgrade from the Echo he already has.

Get the Bose Home Speaker 300 at Amazon for $259

37. For the husband who's an aesthetic athlete: Trendy sneakers

Best gifts for husbands 2021: Trendy sneakers

He may claim that he likes the authentic look of his thick, molded running shoes, but let’s be honest—they look like he’s sporting gray whales. You know he’s dying to own a pair of the hip and trendy runners that are all over the internet. Don’t let his fear of looking like a trend chaser deny him the pleasure of looking great. The pure retro appeal of the classic Adidas Stan Smith—with its thousands of positive reviews on Amazon—is pretty hard to resist, after all.

Get the Adidas Stan Smith Sneaker at Amazon starting at $33

38. For the husband who's a movie buff: Our favorite big screen TV

Best gifts for husbands 2021: Our favorite big screen TV

Convert that extra space in the basement or garage into his personal screening room with our favorite big screen TV under $1,000. With its 4K picture and quantum dot performance, the crystal clear picture quality of the Vizio M-Series provides a value that is impossible to beat. You may just be tempted to join him for movie night once you see its impressive HDR performance!

Get the Vizio 70-inch M-Series TV from Best Buy for $799.99

39. For the active husband: Fitbit Charge 5

Best gifts for husbands 2021: Fitbit Charge 5

If he likes to set a goal and meet it, then the Fitbit Charge 5, our favorite fitness tracker, would make a great gift. It’s smart enough to identify his workout without him selecting it, and the heart rate monitor provides an easy way to measure his increasing fitness. The Charge 5 will also seamlessly track his sleep and will display all his data on an intuitive app that he can look back at later.

Get the Fitbit Charge 5 at Amazon for $178.95

40. For the husband who's a carnivore: Crowd Cow subscription

Best gifts for husbands 2021: Crowd Cow

Let him do the grocery shopping this month without actually leaving the house thanks to Crowd Cow, a meat and seafood delivery subscription. Each month he can choose from a vast selection of cuts of beef, chicken and pork (all organic and grass fed) as well as pick his favorites from the surf side of the equation. It’s like having his neighborhood butcher right at your door. We’ve tried out the service for ourselves and were seriously impressed by the cuts of meat we received.

Get the custom box at Crowd Cow for $99

