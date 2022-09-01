40% of US homes can get free or discounted high-speed internet thanks to a government program — here's how to check if you qualify

A woman smiles while looking at her laptop computer. 10'000 Hours/Getty Images

A new federal program is giving millions of households discounts for high-speed internet service.

Eligible households can also receive a one-time $100 discount to buy a laptop, desktop, or tablet.

Households are eligible for the program if income is at or below 200% the federal poverty line.

A federal program is ensuring that more US households have access to high-speed internet service for work, education, and healthcare.

Forty eight million households — 40% of US households — are eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program from the Federal Communications Commission. The program gives eligible households up to $30 off internet service per month, and up to $75 off for households on qualifying Tribal lands.

Households that are eligible for the discounted internet service also have a one-time discount up to $100 on a laptop, desktop, or tablet purchase from participating companies if they pay between $10 and $50 for the product.

Over 13 million households have enrolled in the program since it started in December 31, 2021. Households with incomes at or below 200% of the federal poverty line are eligible for the program. There are other criteria that can help a household qualify, such as a member of the household receiving a Pell Grant during the year, or if a household member uses an assistance program like SNAP or Medicaid.

According to CNBC, the FCC told the news organization that gross income to qualify for the program counts all sources of income other than income the IRS excludes, like certain death benefits.

The Affordable Connectivity Program was created to replace the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program available during the pandemic that close to 9 million households took part of. The new program was part of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that was passed by Congress in November 2021.

In May, the Biden administration said it had commitments from 20 internet providers to offer families who are eligible for the program a high-speed internet plan for $30 or less each month. Therefore, households who qualify for both can have access to high-speed internet at no cost.

According to the Biden administration's announcement, the high-speed internet plans that are part of the program offer a minimum of 100 Mbps download speed — fast enough for a household of 4 to use video calls, stream media, and do other online activities.

