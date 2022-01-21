40 amazing Valentine's Day gifts for him

40 amazing Valentine's Day gifts for men

If you're shopping for Valentine's Day gifts for him, you know how tricky it can be—there aren't many "traditional" presents that appeal to men. While you can't go wrong with a gift card, you also don't have to settle for something cliche yet again (looking at you, ties and boxes of chocolate).

Whether you're shopping for your new boyfriend or your husband of 50 years, we've rounded up 40 of the best Valentine's Day gifts for men this year. Some of the top picks include the coziest Ugg slippers, the ever popular AirPods Pro and a beef jerky bouquet.

1. Yeti Rambler Mug

Best Valentine's Day gifts for men: Yeti Rambler Mug

While Yeti makes our all-time favorite cooler, you might not want to shell out nearly $1,000 (!!) for his gift. Fortunately, you can get him the Yeti he loves at a more affordable price point (i.e. less than $25) with the popular Rambler mug. Made of double vacuum-insulated stainless steel, it has nearly 40,000 reviews on Amazon for keeping coffee steaming hot (or their water ice cold) for hours. The rambler mug is currently out of stock in a few colors, but some are still available.

Get the Yeti Rambler Mug from Yeti for $29.99

2. Ugg slippers

Best Valentine's Day gifts for men: Ugg slippers

If they're good enough for Tom Brady, they're good enough for the guy in your life. With more than 3,000 rave reviews at Nordstrom, these suede slippers are lined with the plush shearling that Ugg boots are so famous for and that will keep his feet warm and comfortable all day long.

Get the Men's Ugg Scuff Slipper from Nordstrom for $79.95

3. Roku Ultra

Best Valentine's Day gifts for men: Roku Ultra.

We tested several streaming boxes and streaming sticks in our quest to find the best streaming devices, and the Roku Ultra stood above the competition as the overall best device money can buy. With the Roku Ultra, he will be free to stream his favorite shows and movies in 4K and HDR. We love Roku's easy-to-use platform, and the remote control is by far the easiest to use of all the devices we tested.

Get the Roku Ultra Streaming Device from Amazon for $91

4. Beef jerky heart

Best Valentine's Day gifts for men: Beef jerky heart.

A box of chocolates? So last year. This year, gift him something even better: a box of beef jerky. This best-selling gift has 10 different bits of beef in all different flavors from classic to ghost pepper to whiskey maple. Reviewers love the quality jerky and how unique of a gift it is.

Get the Jerky Heart from Man Crates for $49.99

5. Patagonia Better Sweater Zip Jacket

Best Valentine's Day gifts for men: Patagonia Better Sweater

Name a sweatshirt that's more recognizable than the Patagonia pullover... we'll wait. The knit fleece is so popular for a lot of reasons besides the fact that it looks good—it's also cozy yet breathable, high-quality (so he can wear it for years to come), and made with recycled materials.

Get the Patagonia Better Sweater Quarter Zip Pullover from Nordstrom for $119

6. Apple Airpods Pro

Best Valentine's Day gifts for men: Apple AirPods Pro.

Maybe he's an audiophile or maybe he likes not dealing with a pesky wire when he's out for a run. No matter his reason, every guy appreciates a good pair of wireless earbuds—and there are few more popular than the Apple AirPods Pro right now. Not only do our experts rave that the white earbuds have a more comfortable fit, but the upgraded AirPods Pro also use active noise cancellation technology so he can listen to his tunes in peace.

Get the Apple AirPods Pro from Amazon for $189.99

7. GrowlerWerks uKeg

Best Valentine's Day gifts for men: GrowlerWerks uKeg

Fact: Beer tastes better poured out of a tap. If he agrees, get him the uKeg from GrowlerWerks. Made of vacuum-insulated stainless steel, the growler/keg combo has gotten a thumbs up from over 2,500 reviewers who say it keeps their beer ice cold and carbonated (you can even customize the carbonation level) all day long. And whenever he's ready for happy hour, he can use the tap dispenser to pour the perfect pint.

Get the GrowlerWerks uKeg from Amazon for $162.80

8. Crowd Cow

Best Valentine's Day gifts for men: Crowd Cow.

Burgers, steak, wings—if it's meat, he will eat it. Make him the happiest carnivore this holiday with a subscription to a meat delivery service like Crowd Cow. I've used Crowd Cow myself and am obsessed with how convenient it is and how delicious and high-quality all of the meat is. One of the best parts is that Crowd Cow only sources its products from independent ranchers and farmers who raise their livestock in a sustainable and ethical way without any added hormones or unnecessary antibiotics.

Give a Crowd Cow gift box starting at $52

9. A wooden docking station

Best Valentine's Day gifts for men: Wooden docking station.

He's always on his phone—which means it always needs to be charged. A wooden docking station like this stylish one from Etsy is one of the most popular Valentine's Day gifts of the year. It's been sold over 62,000 times and is praised for its sleek design and the fact that it keeps all of his things organized in one place.

Get the Wooden Docking Station from Etsy for $26.95

10. Dollar Shave Club

Best Valentine's Day gifts for men: Dollar Shave Club

The last thing any man wants to do after a long day at work is go back out to the store because he ran out of razors (or worse, realize it in the morning when it's too late and he has a 9 a.m. meeting). Enter a subscription to Dollar Shave Club, which is one of our favorite subscription boxes of the year. It'll keep him stocked with all the necessary shaving essentials delivered right to his doorstep.

Give a Dollar Shave Club subscription starting at $1/month (+ shipping)

11. Gravity Weighted Blanket

Best Valentine's Day gifts for men: Gravity weighted blanket.

Like all of us, men have a lot to worry about. So sometimes they need to decompress—and a weighted blanket could help any guy do just that. Of all the ones we've tested, we like the Gravity Blanket the best because it's super soft to the touch and provides just the right amount of pressure to be comforting but not suffocating.

Get the Gravity Blanket from Gravity for $215

12. Mark & Graham wallet

Best Valentine's Day gifts for men: Mark & Graham wallet

Upgrade his old worn-in wallet with this luxe one from popular leather brand Mark & Graham. The wallet has tons of rave reviews for being incredible quality and the perfect size for holding all his cards and cash without being too bulky. Bonus: You can even get it personalized with his monogram for an extra $12.50.

Get the Leather Money Clip Wallet from Mark and Graham for $59

13. Leatherman Wave+ Multitool

Best Valentine's Day gifts for men: Leatherman Wave+.

Even if he doesn’t need a multitool, most every guy wants one—or at least to have one when the moment calls for it. The Leatherman Wave Plus is the near-identical follow-up to the Leatherman Wave that won our roundup of the best multitools. It looks great, offers impressive performance, has excellent user reviews, and comes with a 25-year warranty.

Get the Leatherman Wave Plus from Amazon for $109.95

14. Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Best Valentine's Day gifts for men: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite.

Why give him one book when you could give him thousands? After all, that's what he'll have access to with the Kindle Paperwhite. It's our favorite Kindle because it has the most storage space of all the models, 24 different levels of illumination so he can read anytime, anywhere and a waterproof exterior.

Get the Kindle Paperwhite from Amazon for $129.99

15. Skagen Aaren Watch

Best Valentine's Day gifts for men: Skagen watch

Smart watches are fun and all, but a traditional wristwatch is still a timeless way to complete an outfit. This Skagen Aaren watch is simple, but pairs perfectly with casual and formal outfits. One of Reviewed's executive editors owns two Skagen watches himself and says he wears them all the time. If you’re buying for someone who likes a little more pizazz in their wardrobe, MVMT also makes a huge array of stylish, affordable timepieces with great reviews.

Shop Skagen watches

16. Good Hurt Fuego Hot Sauce Sampler Pack

Best Valentine's Day gifts for men: Good Hurt hot sauce

With 7 different flavors of hot sauce and a clever packaging design, this sampler pack from Thoughtfully is a standout gift idea for any guy. It has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon with more than 3,600 reviews. The spices range from mild to very hot, including even the fabled Ghost Pepper.

Get the Hot Sauce Sampler Pack from The Good Hurt from Amazon for $34.99

17. Theragun

Best Valentine's Day gifts for men: Theragun.

He might not be able to get a massage at the spa this year but, according to thousands of happy shoppers, He can get one that's (almost) just as good at home. All he needs is the very trendy Theragun. One of our staff members put the handheld massager to the test and liked that it was powerful (perfect for kneading out knots) and could get to even the hardest-to-reach spots.

Get the Theragun Elite from Theragun for $399

18. Carhartt beanie

Best Valentine's Day gifts for men: Carhartt beanie

Experts are predicting it's going to be colder than usual this winter. Help him stay warm with a knit beanie from Carhartt. According to its 120,000+ (!!) reviews on Amazon, this stretchy one-size-fits-all hat is equal parts comfy and cozy and has the durable quality that Carhartt is so famous for.

Get the Carhartt Acrylic Hat from Amazon for $16.99

19. DateBox Club

Best Valentine's Day gifts for men: DateBox Club.

Whether you're newly dating or have been married forever, gift the guy in your life a subscription to DateBox Club. The fun service comes with a monthly box of everything you'll need to spend some quality time together, from dinner and dancing to game night to delicious recipes you can whip up together.

Give a subscription to DateBox Club starting at $32/month

20. Fitbit Charge 5

Best Valentine's Day gifts for men: Fitbit Charge 5.

For some of us, staying active isn't easy. For others, working out is a lifestyle. The beauty of the Fitbit Charge is that it's useful to everyone, regardless of how much they exercise. Topping our list of the best fitness trackers, the Fitbit Charge 5 is perfect for any guy, whether he's a fitness fanatic or just looking to make some minor lifestyle changes. It features everything we love about the Charge 4—namely its ease of use, GPS integration and comfortable design—plus improved battery life and even more tracking abilities.

Get the Fitbit Charge 5 from Amazon for $167.76

21. Craft Beer Club

Best Valentine's Day gifts for men: Craft Beer Club

A six-pack of Bud Light just isn't going to cut it for this beer drinker. If he loves exploring new breweries and trying out new beers, he'll love a subscription to Craft Beer Club. The service delivers 12 bottles each month and include a wide variety of unique breweries and beers, from stouts to IPAs to porters.

Give a subscription to Craft Beer Club for $44/month

22. Parachute Classic Bathrobe

Best Valentine's Day gifts for men: Parachute Classic Bathrobe.

He might not be at a five-star resort in the middle of the Caribbean but he can feel like he is with this luxe robe that everyone's buying right now. Made of super soft Turkish cotton, it's so cozy that some reviewers even compare it to being wrapped up in a cloud.

Get the Classic Bathrobe from Parachute for $99

23. MasterClass

Best Valentine's Day gifts for men: MasterClass.

What do you get the guy who already has everything? Classes taught by his favorite celebrities, of course. With an All-Access Pass to MasterClass, he can learn how to cook from Gordon Ramsay, how to tell better jokes from Steve Martin, and even how to shoot hoops from Steph Curry. Our editor-in-chief tried out the service for himself and said the classes were inspiring and that he liked how you can take them at your own pace.

Give a MasterClass All-Access Pass for $15 per month

24. Wahl Clippers Beard Trimmer

Best Valentine's Day gifts for men: Wahl beard trimmer.

The Wahl Clippers Stainless Steel Beard Trimmer won our roundup of the best beard trimmers, with its top-notch battery life, trimming ability, and professional-quality build. It’s not waterproof, but it is easy to keep clean, so if you’re buying for someone with a beard, they’ll appreciate this one.

Get the Wahl Clippers Beard Trimmer from Amazon for $78.49

25. Amazon Echo

Best Valentine's Day gifts for men: Amazon Echo

Make his life a lot easier this year with an Amazon Echo, which is the best smart speaker according to our experts. The newest 4th-Gen. Echo has a majorly improved speaker for better sound quality and is a great gift for anyone who wants their first smart speaker or who already has an Echo and wants a complementary device for another room.

Get the Amazon Echo (4th Generation) from Amazon for $99.99

26. MeUndies subscription

Best last-minute gifts 2021:

He might not like going to the mall but that doesn't mean he shouldn't have nice things—specifically, nice underwear. Give him the gift of MeUndies, which will deliver comfortable, high-quality underwear right to his doorstep. One of our writers has used the service and says it's the softest underwear he's ever worn.

Get a MeUndies subscription for $16/month

27. Philips Airfryer

Best Valentine's Day gifts for men: Philips Airfryer.

Whether it’s game day or just a busy Wednesday, sometimes he just wants something quick, easy and delicious. Air fryers aren’t the most health-conscious products in the world, but they do a good job of providing crispy food without the mess or hassle of frying in oil. This Philips model won our roundup of the best air fryers, excelling in most of our testing.

Get the Philips Airfryer XXL from Amazon for $199.95

28. Nintendo Switch

Best Valentine's Day gifts for men: Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite were one of the hottest gifts of the past year. Whether you’re buying for someone who's looking for a new at-home hobby, a person who wants to play the latest and greatest, or a classic gamer jonesing for a nostalgia fix, the Switch has it all. He'll be entertained for hours.

Get the Nintendo Switch from Amazon for $299.99

29. Herschel Supply Co. Novel Duffel

Best Valentine's Day gifts for men: Herschel duffel.

Duffel bags are definitely the black sheep of the bag family—that’ll happen when you mostly stuff dirty, smelly things in them—but they don’t have to look bad. This Herschel Supply Co. duffel looks good enough you could bring it to the office, but it’s functional enough to work as a daily gym bag or as a day trip carry-on, with necessary touches like a separate compartment where you can stash your shoes or smellier gear after a workout.

Get the Herschel Supply Co. Novel. Duffel from Amazon for $89

30. SterlingPro Double Wall French Press

Best Valentine's Day gifts for men: SterlingPro French Press.

If you’re buying for someone who really loves coffee, the Sterling Double Wall French Press is perfect. It is double insulated so it keeps coffee nice and hot, it looks fantastic, it works for everything from frothed milk to hot chocolate, it's dishwasher-safe and it's the best stainless steel French press we've ever tested. Best of all, it’s about a third the price of many other stainless steel French presses, meaning it’ll feel like your gift cost way more than it actually does.

Get the SterlingPro Double Wall French Press from Amazon for $36.98

31. JBL FLip 5

Best Valentine's Day gifts for men: JBL Flip 5

If there's one thing guys from all walks of life can agree on, it's that stuff should just work. Especially tech stuff. Based on this criterion, the JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth speaker couldn't be more dude-friendly. Simply turn the Flip 5 on, wait a second or two for it to pair and you're good to go. The Flip 5 is our winner for the best value portable Bluetooth speaker. It's splash-proof, features a rugged design and pumps out some seriously good sound.

Get the JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth Speaker from Amazon for $129.95

32. Zella joggers

Best Valentine's Day gifts for men: Zella joggers.

These days, it seems like loungewear is most people's everyday uniform. If he loves being comfortable yet stylish when he's hanging out at home, give him a pair of these trendy Zella joggers. They have a high rating on Nordstrom for being great quality and super soft.

Get the Zella Pyrite Slim Fit Jogger Pants from Nordstrom for $59

33. Eufy Robovac 11S Robot Vacuum

Best Valentine's Day gifts for men: Eufy RoboVac 11S.

Robot vacuums aren’t enough to keep your whole place clean, but they do a good job of keeping it looking neat on days where you just don’t have the time. He'll appreciate this one from Eufy, which is our favorite affordable robot vacuum this year. It picked up the most dirt per run in our testing and is incredibly quiet while it cleans.

Get the Eufy Robovac 11S from Amazon for $159.99

34. Apple AirTag

Best Valentine's Day gifts for men: Apple AirTag.

If his favorite phrase is "Has anyone seen my keys?!" he'll benefit from an Apple AirTag. All the rage right now, the tiny tracker pairs easily to his iPhone and can locate things up to 800 feet away. He can hook it on his keys, his wallet, his dog's collar or even his AirPods. Users praise its ease of use and the loud volume of the ringer (no way those keys are going to get away from him next time!).

Get the Apple AirTag from Amazon for $29

35. Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise-Canceling Headphones

Best Valentine's Day gifts for men: Bose QuietComfort Noise-Canceling Headphones

Bose headphones are widely regarded as the best all-around noise-canceling headphones you can get. They offer superb sound quality, cancel out ambient noise beautifully and are supremely comfy for long flights, train rides or just working at your desk. He'll love using them to crank up his favorite Spotify playlist or taking a conference call for work.

Get the Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Noise-Canceling Headphones from Amazon for $329

37. A grill set

Best Valentine's Day gifts for men: Cuisinart grill set

There's something about the bond between a man and his grill that can't be matched. So you can't go wrong with a barbecue-themed gift like this highly-rated 20-piece set of grilling tools, which has more than 12,000 positive reviews. People like that it has everything you could ever need for a backyard BBQ (from spatulas to tongs to skewers to even corn cob holders) and that the tools are made of high-quality, durable stainless steel.

Get the Cuisinart Deluxe Grilling Tool Set from Amazon for $60.64

38. Firstleaf wine subscription

Best Valentine's Day gifts for men: Firstleaf

Red or white, sweet or dry, boxed or bottled... When it comes to wine, he may love to try new bottles. Indulge his love of vino with Firstleaf, a service that will deliver a curated box of wine to his doorstep each month. Our kitchen and cooking editor tried it out (she gifted it to her mom) and says it was one of the most successful gifts she's ever given.

Get Firstleaf starting at $40/month

39. Grafomap Custom Framed Map

Best Valentine's Day gifts for men: Grafomap.

I’m in love with these custom maps from Grafomap. Just put it in any location, move it around to frame it how you want, and you’ll get a killer map in one of a number of eye-catching designs. You can customize the labels, get it framed, or have it printed directly onto canvas. Posters start at just $49 with framed versions costing $60 more—way less than it’ll cost to have anything custom framed at a store.

Get a Custom Map Poster from Grafomap for $49

40. A day of solitude

You can't put a price tag on some relaxation.

Look, we love you. We really do. We want to spend time with you. We also just want to be left alone for an indeterminate period of time of 12 to 24 hours. What are we going to do? Probably nothing. How much are we going to love you for understanding? More than you can imagine.

