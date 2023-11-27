After 40 years, Norfolk spa owner to transfer business to employees. Others should plan to pass torch too, experts say.

Three years ago, Norma Dorey began putting the wheels in motion to begin her next phase of life.

“Even though we all don’t want to admit it, one day, that day comes,” Dorey said. “You need to not wait too long to let it go and not stay in the saddle too long.”

For the past 40 years, Dorey has owned and operated Changes City Spa, a full-service family salon on 21st Street in Norfolk. Like many other business owners, Dorey had to make some tough decisions about the future of the small business she worked so hard to make successful.

“I didn’t want to sell it out in the market because I’ve got people that have been with me for 20-plus years,” she said.

Instead, Dorey decided to transfer the stock to a team of seven of her employees in January 2024.

“Everybody has their strengths in carrying it on,” Dorey said. “It makes me feel really good about passing the torch, so to speak.”

Family isn’t a given plan

Whatever an owner’s intent for business succession, Hampton Roads experts say it’s vital to do due diligence and prepare a well thought-out plan.

About 63% of business owners are looking to transition in the next 10 years, which equates to roughly $14.3 trillion dollars in wealth transfer throughout the U.S., said Nirali Trovato, senior vice president for Towne Wealth Management and a financial adviser for Raymond James.

“Our community is filled with so many local businesses — small businesses, midsize businesses — and many of them don’t have a plan in place,” she said. “ …We’d hate to see those businesses sort of shut down and close their doors because they don’t have another option.”

Whether it’s intergenerational or sold to employees or a third party, Trovato said ideally, it’s best to be ahead of the transition. She likes to work with family business owners three to five years ahead of the final transaction. Statistically, Trovato said 30% of intergenerational transfers to the second generation are successful while it drops to about 12% at the third generation.

She stressed the importance of having a good trusted team in place, including an attorney, financial adviser and certified public accountant, so owners don’t get cornered with an offer they think they have to accept.

“In my experience, 70% of businesses that hit the market don’t sell because they haven’t marketed it properly or they don’t know what resources are out there or where to start,” she said.

At a very high level, age-wave demographics show that baby boomers are aging out and are having to turn over their businesses, said William Donaldson, associate professor of management at Christopher Newport University’s Luter School of Business.

And it’s not always a given that children will take them over. More detachment has occurred over the past 50 years as more people found ways to untether from parental apron strings and succeed in America, including through college and training schools, he said.

“It’s always been very, very difficult to transition businesses from one generation to the next because you have to have the passion, desire and capability to take over the business and that’s not always the case,” Donaldson said. “Just because your last name is the same doesn’t mean you care as much about the business or in the same way.”

Frank Chebalo, a managing partner with Advanced Business Brokerage, which owns Virginia Beach-based franchise Murphy Business & Financial Services, said he too has seen a change over the past 20 years from the traditional business flow of passing businesses down generationally.

Chebalo said he has observed cultural and philosophical changes about what work is becoming. He first asks clients if they have a child, family member or manager interested in taking their business over. But the business ownership model isn’t as attractive to the younger folks as it used to be, he added.

“It seems to me like the children pretty much go out on their own,” he said.

Returning home after ‘real world’ experience

Siblings Suzy and Tom Rosser are two of those second-generation business owners who originally went in another direction, but came back to become co-presidents of their parents’ business, Richmond-based Gelati Celesti Ice Cream.

Kim and Steve Rosser bought and led the company since 2010, but its roots date back to 1984 when the late John Edmonds and his son, Peter, started it in a single brick-and-mortar shop in Richmond.

Since then, the Rossers have grown the business to 10 retail locations — seven in Richmond, two in Virginia Beach and one in Chesapeake — along with wholesale and catering.

Steve Rosser said he never intended Gelati Celesti to be a family business, but he was overjoyed when his children approached him almost five years ago with the idea. Within the next 18 months, ownership will transition to his children.

“The best thing that Steve could have done for us was to encourage us to go out into the ‘real world’ first,” said Suzy Rosser, who started scooping ice cream at 16 years old and came back to work on her school breaks before starting her first career in the hotel industry.

Tom Rosser worked as a project executive in the construction industry but maintained a fervent desire to start a business — never assuming Gelati Celesti would be the one.

“Gelati Celesti has such a strong brand presence and above all, ice cream is just more fun than construction,” Tom Rosser said.

Suzy Rosser moved from San Diego to Virginia Beach to oversee retail operations, human resources and marketing. Tom Rosser relocated from Northern Virginia to Richmond to take charge of the company’s production, business development and finance.

Both siblings stressed the path their father laid out for them provided a natural, gradual and smooth transition and set them up for success. And they both said they feel blessed to have a great relationship with each other that makes working in a family business easy.

“So many successful American businesses are family-owned and it makes us excited to be a part of that club with such a solid business,” Tom Rosser said.

Like their father, neither Rosser would pressure the next generation to work in the business, but would want them to join if they have the desire.

Regaining freedom by stepping back

For Changes City Spa, Dorey handpicked a group of people from her 45 employees to gift the company stock to and soon after, the grooming process began.

The future ownership includes Ashley Parker, the salon’s director of operations who worked alongside Dorey for almost 23 years.

“It’s been a three-year process of her slowly stepping back and us stepping up,” Parker said.

The “us” currently includes Parker, three hairstylists, two nail technicians and an esthetician. A former hairstylist, Parker said she “came out from behind the chair” just as Dorey was ready to take a step back from the business’s day-to-day operations.

Parker added that they want to make it as seamless as possible for their staff and customers as they head into the next 40 years.

Dorey also owns Jake’s Place, Home of Ghent Barbers on 21st Street in Norfolk. She has no plans to step away from that business — yet. That gives Parker and the other shareholders comfort.

“We know she’s not very far,” she said. “She’ll stay on for a little while as a consultant.”

Dorey, a hairdresser by trade, said she will continue to service her loyal clients but also plans to take some classes, enjoy lunch with friends, travel and enjoy her newfound freedom.

“She certainly has earned that but it’s bittersweet,” Parker said. “We all feel excited, blessed and grateful.”

Sandra J. Pennecke, 757-652-5836, sandra.pennecke@insidebiz.com