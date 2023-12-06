How 400 travel pros' visit to Memphis could lead to big things for the city

It’s no secret that tourism is a major industry in the Bluff City.

According to Memphis Tourism, the city’s official destination marketing arm, tourism is a $4 billion industry in Memphis and Shelby County that generated more than $260 million in local and state sales tax in 2022. Tourism also led to $1.2 billion in wages paid to hospitality industry employees last year.

To further drive more international visitors or leisure travelers to the city, Memphis was selected as the host site for the 2023 Travel South International Showcase.

What is the Travel South International Showcase?

Beale Street Flippers perform, using visitors as obstacles, during a parade down Beale Street in Memphis as part of the Travel South International Showcase, hosted by Memphis Tourism, on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. 400 travel professionals from around the world were in Memphis for the showcase.

The Atlanta-based Travel South USA is touted as the official regional destination marketing organization for the South. The nonprofit helps promote travel to and within its member states of Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Missouri, West Virginia, Mississippi and Tennessee. Travel South USA is seen as an information source for journalists, retail travel agents, tour operators and other travel professionals.

According to its website, Travel South USA works collectively with the 12 states and their partner destinations to help grow visitation, spending and promote the Southern region to international markets. The 12 states rotate yearly as the host site with Memphis having the opportunity this week to showcase the city as a destination to more than 400 travel professionals and media coming from different cities as well as around the world from places like Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

The Travel South International Showcase in Memphis kicked off Sunday, Dec. 3, and runs through Wednesday, Dec. 6. The travel attendees depart from Memphis by way of the Memphis International Airport on Thursday.

The Renasant Convention Center, which recently underwent a $200 million renovation, the 227-guestroom Hyatt Centric Beale Street Memphis and 136-guestroom Caption by Hyatt Beale Street are the primary locations for the travel and trade show conference.

Why the Showcase is important for Memphis' hospitality scene

Rowland Cheeks is the area director of sales marketing and events of the Hyatt Centric Beale Street and Caption by Hyatt Beale Street hotel properties. In addition to Showcase attendees staying at the Hyatt Centric and Caption by Hyatt, they were also treated to food and drinks at both the Hyatt Centric CIMAs lobby lounge and Beck & Call Rooftop Lounge during the showcase week.

Cheeks said the Travel South attendees' touring the area is significant to the future of international travel coming into the Bluff City.

“It’s like planting seeds for the future, and that’s why the impact is for everyone in the city,” he said. “Having been able to showcase here at the Hyatt and having these travelers go back and promote Memphis as a city, that’s where I look at the economic impact because we just don’t always have that opportunity to have this many international planners and travelers in the city at one time.”

On Monday, the showcase featured Memphis Tourism offering tours of various city attractions such as Graceland, the National Civil Rights Museum and Stax Museum. Participants also toured and tasted beverages from local breweries such as WISEACRE, High Cotton Brewing Co. and Old Dominick Distillery. Later that evening, Travel South attendees took part in a parade down the Beale Street Entertainment District that included the Beale Street Strut along with the Grizz Drum Line and the Mighty Souls Brass Band.

In addition, there were activities Tuesday and Wednesday at other notable places around town, including the Central Station Hotel and The Peabody hotel.

Memphis Tourism President and CEO Kevin Kane said the four-day showcase is crucial for the Memphis hospitality sector.

“This represents tens of million dollars’ worth of visitors that will be promoted by these people that are all here,” Kane said. “They will be selling Memphis as destination. They obviously will be talking about their experiences and what is great about Memphis. This is just an opportunity for these travel buyers coming from literally all over the world to experience what Memphis has to offer whether it’s Graceland, Beale Street, Bass Pro Shops (at the Pyramid), or Tom Lee Park. These folks will now become an extension of our sales force.”

Memphis makes notable 'best of' travel lists

Kane noted the negative publicity due to crime that Memphis has continued to receive but said that the city is still a desired place for travelers to visit.

He said Memphis Tourism has a strong robust sales plan for 2024 and will continue to work with community and business leaders, city administration and law enforcement to make sure visitors know the real story of Memphis.

The city in the past few years has made some notable travel lists. Memphis was one of the top five destinations for 2024, according to popular online Travel Lemming. Memphis was also recognized as one of the "23 Best Places to Go in 2023" and 23 Best Places to Go in the U.S. in 2023" by travel media outlet Conde' Nast Traveler.

"Despite some of the challenges we've had over the last few years, tourism is still a very strong sector for us," Kane said. "Visitors are still coming from all over the world and obviously, the next few days gives us an opportunity to let people experience Memphis firsthand what it is all about and they will make their own judgements what they think of Memphis."

