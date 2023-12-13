Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,707.09
    +63.39 (+1.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,090.24
    +512.30 (+1.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,733.96
    +200.57 (+1.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,947.51
    +66.24 (+3.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.87
    +1.26 (+1.84%)
     

  • Gold

    2,043.10
    +49.90 (+2.50%)
     

  • Silver

    24.11
    +1.10 (+4.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0877
    +0.0078 (+0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0330
    -0.1730 (-4.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2620
    +0.0053 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.5480
    -2.8510 (-1.96%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    43,184.68
    +2,001.59 (+4.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    881.50
    +33.55 (+3.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,548.44
    +5.67 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,926.35
    +82.65 (+0.25%)
     

401(k) boon: Dow Jones hits all-time high at close after Fed forecasts lower rates

1
Bailey Schulz, USA TODAY
·1 min read
A Christmas tree stands in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York on December 1, 2023.
A Christmas tree stands in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York on December 1, 2023.

Good news for your 401(k): the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a record high Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said interest rates may go down in 2024.

The Dow, a gauge of blue-chip stocks, closed at 37,090.24, up 1.4% from the previous day. Other major stock indices also rose, with the S&P 500 up 1.4% and nearing its own record high.

The stock market's rally came after the Fed on Wednesday left its key short-term interest rate unchanged at a 22-year high of 5.25% to 5.5%. The central bank hinted that rate hikes are likely over, and forecast three cuts in 2024.

This is a developing story, please check back for more details.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dow Jones record high close follows Fed meeting today

Advertisement