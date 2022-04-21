U.S. markets close in 19 minutes

407 International Reports First Quarter Results

·2 min read

TORONTO, April 21, 2022 /CNW/ - 407 International Inc. (the "Company") announced today revenues of $236.6 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $169.1 million for the same period of 2021. The Company reported a net income of $57.2 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to a net income of $3.7 million for the same period of 2021. Earnings before interest and other expenses, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"1) totalled $194.5 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $130.7 million for the same period of 2021.

Highway 407 ETR (CNW Group/407 International Inc.)
Highway 407 ETR (CNW Group/407 International Inc.)

The Board of Directors will continue to monitor the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and will review any potential dividend distribution to shareholders, as appropriate.

COVID-19 PANDEMIC

As a result of the Province of Ontario removing COVID-19-related restrictions, traffic volumes during the first quarter of 2022 were higher by approximately 37% as compared to the same period in 2021. The Company maintains sufficient liquidity and expects to be able to satisfy all of its obligations in 2022.


___________________________________________


1 EBITDA is not a standardized financial measure under International Financial Reporting Standards and investors are cautioned that EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income as an indicator of the Company's performance. The Company's method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other companies' methods, and may not be comparable to measures used by other companies. See "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the period ended March 31, 2022 which is available on SEDAR at sedar.com.

Highlights
(Unaudited)




Three-month period ended




March 31




2022


2021













Selected Financial Information (in millions)






Revenues


$

236.6


$

169.1


Operating expenses


42.1


38.4


EBITDA 1


194.5


130.7


Depreciation and amortization


24.2


23.7


Interest and other expenses


92.5


102.0


Income before tax


77.8


5.0


Income tax expenses


20.6


1.3


Net income


$

57.2


$

3.7

























Traffic






Total trips (in thousands)


17,930


13,081


Average revenue per trip


$13.03


$12.71


Average workday number of trips


233,289


176,045


Total vehicle kilometres (in thousands)

373,907


256,055


Number of transponders in circulation





at March 31


1,625,219


1,580,995







ABOUT 407 INTERNATIONAL

The Company is owned by indirectly owned subsidiaries of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (total 50.01%), also known as CPP Investments; Cintra Global S.E., a wholly owned subsidiary of Ferrovial S. A. (43.23%); and SNC-Lavalin (6.76%).

News releases are available at 407etr.com

407 International Logo (CNW Group/407 International Inc.)
407 International Logo (CNW Group/407 International Inc.)

SOURCE 407 International Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/21/c6577.html

