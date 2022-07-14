407 International Reports Second Quarter Results
TORONTO, July 14, 2022 /CNW/ - 407 International Inc. (the "Company") announced today revenues of $336.1 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $212.2 million for the same period of 2021. The Company reported a net income of $110.1 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to a net income of $24.7 million for the same period of 2021. Earnings before interest and other expenses, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"1) totalled $294.3 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $179.4 million for the same period of 2021.
The Board of Directors declared an eligible dividend of $0.258 per common share payable on or about July 14, 2022 to shareholders of record on July 14, 2022.
As a result of the Province of Ontario removing all COVID-19-related restrictions, traffic volumes during the second quarter of 2022 were higher by approximately 48% as compared to the same period in 2021. The Company maintains sufficient liquidity and expects to be able to satisfy all of its obligations in 2022.
APPOINTMENT
The Company is pleased to confirm the recent appointment to the Board of Directors of Ms. Emmie Fukuchi, Executive Vice President, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer at The Co-Operators Group Limited and Mr. Juan Ramon Perez, Asset Management Director - Netherlands, Cintra Infraestructuras, S.A., effective May 1, 2022.
The members of the Board of Directors are as follows:
David McFadden, Q.C., Chair of the Board
Javier Tamargo, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Alley
Michael Bernasiewicz
Laura Formusa
Emmie Fukuchi
Andrea Jeffery
Rob MacIsaac
Young Park
Juan Ramon Perez
Andres Sacristan
Stephanie Vaillancourt
Jose Maria Velao
___________________________
1 EBITDA is not a standardized financial measure under International Financial Reporting Standards and investors are cautioned that EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income as an indicator of the Company's performance. The Company's method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other companies' methods, and may not be comparable to measures used by other companies. See "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the period ended June 30, 2022 which is available on SEDAR at sedar.com.
Highlights
(Unaudited)
Three-month period ended
Six-month period ended
June 30
June 30
2022
2021
2022
2021
Selected Financial Information (in millions)
Revenues
$ 336.1
$ 212.2
$ 572.7
$ 381.3
Operating expenses
41.8
32.8
83.9
71.2
EBITDA 1
294.3
179.4
488.8
310.1
Depreciation and amortization
23.8
23.9
48.0
47.6
Interest and other expenses
121.3
121.9
213.8
223.9
Income before tax
149.2
33.6
227.0
38.6
Income tax expenses
39.1
8.9
59.7
10.2
Net income
$ 110.1
$ 24.7
$ 167.3
$ 28.4
Traffic
Total trips (in thousands)
25,538
16,327
43,468
29,408
Average revenue per trip
$13.03
$12.82
$13.03
$12.77
Average workday number of trips
321,143
214,021
277,869
195,195
Total vehicle kilometres (in thousands)
569,461
342,771
943,368
598,826
Number of transponders in circulation
at June 30
1,638,851
1,582,585
1 EBITDA is not a standardized financial measure under International Financial Reporting Standards and investors are cautioned that EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income as an indicator of the Company's performance. The Company's method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other companies' methods, and may not be comparable to measures used by other companies. See "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the period ended June 30, 2022 which is available on SEDAR at sedar.com.
ABOUT 407 INTERNATIONAL
The Company is owned by indirectly owned subsidiaries of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (total 50.01%), also known as CPP Investments; Cintra Global S.E., a wholly owned subsidiary of Ferrovial S. A. (43.23%); and SNC-Lavalin (6.76%).
