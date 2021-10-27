407 International Reports Third Quarter Results
TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - 407 International Inc. (the "Company") announced today revenues of $333.1 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $265.7 million for the same period of 2020. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"1) totalled $289.2 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $226.6 million for the same period of 2020. The Company reported net income of $106.6 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to a net income of $49.1 million for same period of 2020.
The Board of Directors declared an eligible dividend of $0.387 per common share, payable on or about October 27, 2021 to shareholders of record on October 27, 2021.
COVID-19 PANDEMIC
During the third quarter of 2021, traffic volumes were higher by approximately 24% as compared to the same period in 2020. As a result of increased vaccination rates, the Province of Ontario has entered step 3 of re-opening non-essential businesses and schools and further relaxed COVID-19 restrictions. Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on overall traffic volumes and revenues, the Company maintains sufficient liquidity and expects to be able to satisfy all of its obligations in 2021.
ABOUT 407 INTERNATIONAL
The Company is owned by indirectly owned subsidiaries of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (total 50.01%), also known as CPP Investments; Cintra Global S.E., a wholly owned subsidiary of Ferrovial S. A. (43.23%); and SNC-Lavalin (6.76%).
___________________________________
Highlights
(Unaudited)
Three-month period ended
Nine-month period ended
September 30
September 30
2021
2020
2021
2020
Selected Financial Information (in millions)
Revenues
$
333.1
$
265.7
$
714.4
$
683.1
Operating expenses
43.9
39.1
115.1
124.4
Depreciation and amortization
26.6
24.1
74.2
73.5
Interest and other expenses
116.8
135.3
340.7
327.3
Income before tax
145.8
67.2
184.4
157.9
Income tax expense
39.2
18.1
49.4
41.2
Net income
$
106.6
$
49.1
$
135.0
$
116.7
Traffic
Total trips (in thousands)
24,259
19,605
53,668
53,854
Average revenue per trip
$13.60
$13.40
$13.14
$12.52
Average workday number of trips
299,169
249,205
230,031
234,329
Total vehicle kilometres (in thousands)
576,625
434,957
1,175,451
1,136,649
Number of transponders in circulation
at September 30
1,600,222
1,604,293
